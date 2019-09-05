Police/Fire High water truck added to city's firefighting arsenal

A new truck will allow Gloucester firefighters to drive through water as deep as 3 feet when responding to an emergency.
The 2003 Stewart Stevenson High Water Truck made its debut on Sunday, Aug. 25, Chief Eric Smith said. The truck was acquired by the department this winter at no cost to the city under a federal surplus program through Essex County Fire Warden Andrew Regan of the state Department of Conservation (DCR).
Several firefighters worked to outfit and paint the vehicle over approximately six months, Smith said.
"We'd like to thank the DCR Essex County fire warden and his staff, and I'd also like to thank the members of our department who have worked on this vehicle over the last several months" Smith said in a prepared statement. "I'm confident moving forward that this truck will be a significant resource for our city, and will greatly increase our ability to rescue and evacuate should there be a major flood or similar emergency."
The truck is the department's only high water vehicle, and will enhance the department's ability to rescue and evacuate areas that are otherwise extremely difficult for firefighters and EMTs to reach, the chief said.
The vehicle will also allow the department to rely less on regional resources in emergencies that call for a high water vehicle.
— Times Staff
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Sept. 4
5:27 p.m.: Police responded to a Brightside Avenue address on report of a man out of control in the backyard of a residence. Police said the 40-year-old man "was not feeling well after possibly overdosing on opioids earlier in the day." He was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
2:52 p.m.: Robert Russell, 51, of 370 Main St. in Gloucester, was arrested on the charge of drinking in public after he was observed drinking from an open container while he and a group of individuals were sitting on the lawn of the Fitz Hugh Lane House between Harbor Loop and Rogers Street. The rest of the group was sent on their way.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Sept. 4
11:04 p.m.: Medical emergency on Oakland Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
10:50 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for driving with revoked registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
10:33 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for driving without taillights.
10:19 p.m.: Report of a streetlight out on Marshall Street.
9:52 p.m.: Report of paint spilled on the road on Railroad Avenue. The paint was dried by the time officers arrived at the scene.
6:45 p.m.: A Pleasant Street resident reported a suspicious fluid was found all over his mother's front steps. The next morning, the man discovered the fluid came from a leak in his mother's hydraulic storm door closer.
1:52 p.m.: Medical emergency on Holbrook Court. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
11:08 a.m.: Faulty fire alarm on Pigeon Hill Street. Firefighters found no evidence of smoke or fire, and the alarms were reset.
7:09 and 7:20 a.m.: Two drivers on Granite Street received verbal warnings for speeding.
ESSEX
Thursday, Sept. 5
5:34 a.m.: A motorist was verbally warned about speeding during a traffic stop on Apple Street.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Lead foots: A citation was issued to a motorist on Apple Street at 11:09 a.m. Verbal warnings were given to a driver on John Wise Avenue at 10:25 p.m. and to four drivers on Pond Street during traffic stops at 10:55, 11:12 and 11:34 a.m. and 1:26 p.m.
9:12 p.m.: A Western Avenue resident called saying someone might be in the home's basement. Officers walk through the house and yard but found nothing amiss.
Expired registrations: A citation was issued for driving with an expired registration was given to two drivers, one on John Wise Avenue at 6:01 p.m., the other on Western Avenue at 6:44 p.m. The latter motorist's registration was not renewable and the car was towed.
5:17 p.m.: A driver on Main Street was given a verbal warning for a crosswalk violation.
4:20 p.m.: The rescue squad answered a medical aid call and transported a male by ambulance from Chebacco Terrace to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
2:14 p.m.: An officer gave assistance to a citizen who came into the station with a general complaint. No action was needed.
11:49 a.m.: A verbal warning was given to driver on Western Avenue for failing to have the car inspected.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Speeding: Nine motor vehicle stops were conducted during a traffic enforcement operation held from 5 to 9 p.m. Written warnings and citations were issued to operators.
8:16 p.m.: Accidental LifeLine activation on Pine Street.
7:06 p.m.: Lift assist on Newport Park. Ambulance services were not needed.
5:34 p.m.: A person requested a well-being check of a paddleboarder off White Beach on Ocean Street. The person said the paddleboarder did not appear distressed and didn't look like he or she need help, but wanted someone to check regardless. There was nobody in the water by the time officers arrived at the beach.
9:23 a.m.: Accidental fire alarm caused by shower steam on Harold Street.
9:20 a.m.: A driver on Pleasant Street Ext. received a verbal warning for driving in the wrong direction.
8:40 a.m.: Officers filed a report regarding a stolen bike on Raymond Street.
4:01 a.m.: Burglar alarm on Raymond Street. Police checked and found the building was secured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.