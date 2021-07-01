MANCHESTER — An Old Essex Road home was struck by lightning Wednesday night, igniting on fire on its back porch.
First responders were notified of the fire at 9:16 p.m. In addition to the Manchester Fire Department, firefighters from Essex, Wenham and Gloucester were dispatched to the scene, as was Atlantic Ambulance and Rehab Five. Hamilton and Ipswich Fire provided station coverage and Manchester Police assisted with traffic control.
No injuries were reported.
According to Manchester Fire Chief Jason Cleary, the flames were coming from the pocket where the back deck met the house.
"It was under control in about an hour," he explained. "The fire never made it inside. We had to open (the outer siding) up to make sure there's no hidden fires, so there's some damage to the clapboard. There was some smoke in the house but once we ventilated it the family was all set to go back inside."
— Michael Cronin
In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, July 1
Hypodermic needles were retrieved from Essex Avenue at 7:03 a.m. and the benches of St. John's and the Unitarian churches on Middle Street at 7:11 a.m. and disposed of safely.
Wednesday, June 30
4:27 p.m.: A fight in the middle of the street between two individuals was reported near Middle and Center streets.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, July 1
2:18 a.m.: Medical emergency on Highview Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Wednesday, June 30
7:31 p.m.: Lift assist on Sheehan Terrace.
7:30 and 3:57 p.m.: Medical emergencies on Mary Helen Way and Granite Street. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:30 p.m.: Animal Control was notified to check on a possibly injured chicken at Station Square.
1:04 p.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person refused ambulance services.
8:32 a.m.: Officers filed a report regarding a neighbor dispute on Story Street.
MANCHESTER
8:56 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a verbal warning for operating without their headlights on.
8:18 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a verbal warning for speeding.
7:15 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
6:40 p.m.: Public Works was notified to remove a fallen tree from the roadway on Harbor Street.
5:28 p.m.: A wallet found on Central Street was submitted into police custody.
3:34 p.m.: Medical emergency on Woodholm Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:34 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
1:28 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for not having a license plate on the trailer they were towing.
1:20 p.m.: A driver on Central Street received a verbal warning for a crosswalk violation.
ESSEX
Wednesday, June 30
7:27 p.m.: National Grid was notified of downed electrical wires on Story Street.
3:14 p.m.: Gloucester police requested officers look for an Essex car possibly involved in a hit-and-run in their city. It is unclear at this time if officers were able to locate the car in question.
1:10 p.m.: A person filed a report at the Police Department regarding a past hit-and-run accident. The matter is under investigation.