A power outage sparked by a downed tree on Gloucester's Causeway Street sparked what could have been trouble for area boaters.
The good news Sunday was that virtually no boaters were out and on the water during the wind and rainstorm that engulfed Cape Ann and much of the state throughout the day.
The chief outage in Gloucester on Sunday afternoon affected 2,840 customers. It began at 1:45 p.m. and, for most customers, ended around 2:35, National Grid spokesman Bob Kievra said Monday. Some customers along Western Avenue reported being out several hours longer. The Causeway outage included cutting power to both the Blynman drawbridge that carries motorists across Western Avenue and the Annisquam River commuter rail bridge a short distance up the river. In both cases, the bridges were stuck in the down position, said Gloucester Harbormaster T.J. Ciarametero, leaving them open to drivers and to the MBTA's commuter rail service. The outage meant the passages under the bridges were closed to boat traffic for about 40 minutes, while the generators that can power the bridges in times of outages were booting up, but the impact was minimal, Ciarametero said.
"Traffic is very light this time of year, anyway, and (Sunday) there was practically nobody out there," he said.
In other news taken from Cape Ann's police and fire department reports:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Nov. 25
9:20 a.m.: A burglar alarm sounded from a home on Grapevine Road. Officers who responded found the property to be secure.
8:03 a.m.: There were no reports of injuries in a two-car crash at the intersection of Main and Prospect streets in Flannagan's Square. There were no reports of any charges being filed.
Sunday, Nov. 26
6:07 p.m.: A burglar alarm sounded at the U.S. Post Office on Dale Avenue. Officers found no sign of trouble and secured the building.
3:17 p.m.: Officers restored the peace after responding to a report of a dispute at Rose's Marine yacht yard on Main Street.
11:53 a.m.: Police dispersed a group from outside the Ocean Garden restaurant on Maplewood Avenue after fielding a call seeking a well-being check.
Saturday, Nov. 23
11:36 p.m.: A burglar alarm sounding from an open employee door and late-night employee motion at the Happy Valley Ventures facility in Blackburn Industrial Park. It turned out that Gloucester Fire Department personnel had set off the alarm in a visit to the building.
3:17 p.m.: A 37-year-old woman and her juvenile nephew are both facing charges of assault and battery after a report of an assault and disturbance on East Main Street. The names of both individuals were redacted due to the domestic nature of the incident and the juvenile's age.
1:45 p.m.: Hillary Louise Rose, 49, of 26 East Addison St. in East Wareham is facing a charge of disturbing the peace after officers responded to a call reporting a woman was "walking into traffic" on Mount Vernon Street. Police found Rose and noted she exhibited several signs of being intoxicated. She then engaged in yelling at swearing at the officers at the scene.
Friday, Nov. 22
1:52 p.m.: James J. Militello, 35, of 35 Middle St., Apt. 4, is facing charges of larceny of more than $1,200 and receiving stolen property after police responded to a call reporting a man was "seen going through cars on Bent Street. According to Patrolman Scott Duffany's report, Militello was apprehended with two bags of items that included one man's wallet, two credit cards belonging to another man, a Samsung Galaxy phone and other items. He is also charged with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle.
ROCKPORT
Sunday, Nov. 24
5:12 p.m.: Medical emergency on Old Garden Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
4:10 p.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
3:51 p.m.: The Department of Public Works was notified of an alarm sounding at the sewer treatment plant on Pleasant Street.
12:25 p.m.: Medical emergency on High Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Saturday, Nov. 23
11:38 p.m.: Firefighters reportedly extinguished a small chimney fire on Main Street. No injuries were reported. The extent of damage is currently unknown.
5:15 p.m.: A duffel bag found on T Wharf was submitted into police custody.
4:44 p.m.: A person reported being chased by a fox at Beechgrove Cemetery. No injuries were reported. Animal Control was notified.
2:16 p.m.: An officer assisted a person with a flat tire on Broadway.
9:10 a.m.: Report of a construction vehicle backing into a car on Smith Street Court. The accident caused minor damage. No injuries were reported.
5:40 a.m.: Medical emergency on High Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Friday, Nov. 22
12:22 p.m.: A driver at Whistle Stop Mall reportedly jumped a curb and hit a street-side FedEx box. Minor property damage was reported and there were no injuries. Officers filed an accident report and an immediate threat report with the Registry of Motor Vehicles.
11:29 a.m.: Paperwork was filed regarding a possible instance of bank fraud on Caleb's Lane.
8:58 a.m.: A caller reported a fire hydrant on the corner of Lamb Heights and Main Street was hit by a car the previous night. The DPW checked the fire hydrant and found no damage. Officers were unable to locate the driver.
8:18 a.m.: The DPW was notified to remove a dead fox on Granite Street.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, Nov. 25
2:05 p.m.: An officer moved a tree branch from the roadway on School Street. The DPW was notified to remove it.
1:17 p.m.: Keolis was notified of a broken MBTA gate on Beach Street.
Saturday, Nov. 24
9:15 p.m.: Medical emergency on Lincoln Street. The person refused ambulance services.
9:02 p.m.: An officer helped change a car tire on Route 128 northbound.
2:12 p.m.: A person turned in a lost I.D. and credit cards found on Forrest Street.
9:28 a.m.: A driver on Rosedale Avenue received a court summons for driving with a suspended license.
Friday, Nov. 23
11:46 p.m.: A reportedly unresponsive man on Elm Street was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
8:38 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a citation for texting while driving as a junior operator.
5:44 p.m.: Medical emergency on Burnham Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
2:36 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street was issued a court summons for driving with suspended registration and an inspection sticker violation.
11:23 a.m.: A truck reportedly ran into a light pole on Beach Street. No injuries were reported. Police filed a crash report.
9:39 a.m.: Erik Olson, 33, of Gloucester, was arrested on Summer Street for driving with a suspended license.
ESSEX
Monday, Nov. 25
Traffic stops for unspecified violations were made on Main Street at 6:15 a.m. and Eastern Avenue at 6:59 a.m. Both drivers were given verbal warnings.
Building and property checks around town throughout the morning.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Southern Avenue at Apple Street at 11:14 a.m., Southern Avenue at 11:20 a.m., Main Street at 9:47 p.m., and Main and Martin Streets at 10:16 p.m. Two drivers were issued citations, the others were given verbal warnings.
5:22 p.m.: Animal complaint on John Wise Avenue. Assistance given.
5:11 p.m.: Fire alarm activation on Conomo Point Road. Firefighters determined it was a false alarm.
Utility requests made on Lufkin Street at 3:06 p.m., School Street at 4:23 p.m., and Andrews Street at 4:45 p.m. Firefighters were dispatched in the latter two cases.
12:53 p.m.: Suspicious activity on Martin Street at Main Street. The property was checked.
Citizens seeking assistance spoken to and given help they needed on Main Street at 10:41 a.m. and Martin Street at 11:01 a.m.
9:34 a.m.: Attempt to serve a Low Land Farm Road resident with papers.
