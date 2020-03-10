A working fire was extinguished at PMS Manufacturing Products Inc. on Sadler Street, on Tuesday morning.
At approximately 9:30 a.m., firefighters and police were called to the business at 30 Sadler St. for a fire in one of the manufacturing company's machines that cuts metals such as aluminum, and stainless steel and steel.
"It is just one machine involved that looks like it is a laser cutter machine," said fire Chief Eric Smith said at the scene. "It was in operation and the drop-down from metal that was being cut heated up and probably what got going, or maybe the dust and debris from underneath."
No one was injured in the fire, Smith said.
"We grabbed the fire extinguishers and tried that first," company manager Steve Crane said, explaining that employees went through five to six extinguishers before firefighters and police arrived.
Smith said the space in which the machine was positioned was not easy to hit with an extinguisher effectively.
"But it looks like it is all under control now," Smith said a short time after firefighters arrived.
— Taylor Ann Bradford
Visit to ex ends in woman's arrest
ROCKPORT — A Gloucester woman faces a litany of charges after an altercation with Rockport Police officers on Railroad Avenue on Monday evening.
Kasandra McGrath, 31, was arrested on charges of trespassing after notice, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, assault and battery, assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — a shod foot, larceny under $250, receiving stolen property, possession of a false license and receiving a stolen credit card.
Her arrest came after officers responded to a report of a woman screaming at a Railroad Avenue apartment complex at 7:44 p.m. Officers Kenneth Pedone Jr., Mary Fountain and Juan Mira met with a man at the complex who them McGrath was an ex-girlfriend who arrived at his apartment unannounced and intoxicated. He said he had already called a taxi to pick her up as he did not want her in the apartment. Officers later learned through dispatch that McGrath had a "No Trespass" order for the residence.
McGrath eventually agreed wait for the taxi outside with the officers. In the police report, Pedone wrote he could "smell a strong odor of intoxicating liquors and marijuana coming from Kasandra's person." While outside, McGrath became more irate and began yelling obscenities at her ex-boyfriend because she believed he called the police on her. At one point, she "aggressively attempted to push her way past Reserve Officer Mira" to get to the ex-boyfriend, according to the report. McGrath resisted officers when they tried to place her in handcuffs. After she was subdued and in the back of the cruiser, she kicked Fountain "at full force," according to her narrative of the incident.
"This assault by Ms. McGrath left a bruise on my upper thigh," Fountain wrote in the report.
At the Rockport station police said McGrath blew a 0.259% blood alcohol content in a breath test and admitted to smoking marijuana and drinking vodka that day. They also said she also admitted the pocketbook she had was stolen from her sister. Inside the purse was a fake ID card with McGrath's sister's name on it and a credit card registered under a unknown man's name.
McGrath was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on the charges Tuesday morning. The judge determined she would be held without bail at Middleton House of Corrections until her next court date on Monday, April 13.
— Michael Cronin
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, March 10
7:35 p.m.: Animal control was dispatched for an aggressive pit bull or mix tied up at the community center at Popular Park.
Monday, March 9
6:03 p.m.: A Puerto Drive resident reported being followed home from Stop & Shop on Thatcher Road. The resident told police when she was attempting to back up from the parking space at the store, a woman yelled at her saying, "I'll see you inside the store." The caller saw the woman again inside the store, who continued to yell at her and make fun of her for being disabled. The woman then said she would see the resident outside the store. When the resident stepped outside, filming the incident with her phone, a heated discussion took place until the store manager asked the two to part ways. After leaving the supermarket lot to return home, the caller saw the woman drive by her location twice while yelling at her.
5:42 p.m.: A man came to the police station to report being tailgated while driving home from work in Ipswich. As the man drove into Gloucester and went to the police station, the driver who was tailgating yelled, "Yah, you better go in there."
9:56 a.m.: William Harvey, 37, of 21 Orchard St. was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle after his license had been suspended, carrying a dangerous weapon, having an open container of marijuana in a vehicle, and operating under the influence of drugs.
Police were dispatched to Market Basket at Gloucester Crossing Road for a person who was reportedly "nodding off" behind the wheel. Police identified an odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.
When he awoke, Harvey said something to police that sounded like he was coming to get some "grub" but it was difficult to understand. He could not explain to the police why he was asleep behind the wheel and a RMV check showed that he had a suspended license. Police reported finding a spring-assisted knife on Harvey, a half burnt marijuana cigarette located in a cigarette pack in the car's cup holder, multiple packages of the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan, and a pill bottle that was believed to contain urine.
ROCKPORT
Monday, March 9
7:08 p.m.: Officers issued civil infraction to an erratic driver on Main Street.
6:13 p.m.: Medical emergency on High Street Court. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
5:07 p.m.: A driver on Broadway received a verbal warning for having expired license.
2:24 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Thatcher Road and Sandpiper Lane received a written warning for speeding.
1:42 p.m.: A person reported seeing a man on a motorcycle remove a blue stone from a cottage on Long Beach. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the person matching the description.
10:49 a.m.: A person on the corner of King Street and Beach Street reported a group of contractors were leaving large nails in the roadway. Officers saw the contractors cleaning up their work area and found no debris on the road.
10:41 a.m.: A driver on the corner of Main Street and Sandy Bay Terrace received a verbal warning for having an expired inspection sticker.
MANCHESTER
Monday, March 9
Traffic stops: Five drivers received warnings — four verbal and one written — for violating various traffic laws between 10:07 a.m. and 5:23 p.m.
5:55 p.m.: Officers filed a report of a past motor vehicle accident involving a car and bicyclist on Central Street. No injuries or damage were reported.
12:12 p.m.: National Grid and the Fire Department repaired a broken gas line on Pleasant Street.
10:41 a.m.: First-responders provided mutual aid at a medical call in Magnolia.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: Six drivers received verbal warnings for violating various traffic laws between Monday, March 9, at 10:15 a.m. and Tuesday, March 10, at 2:27 a.m.
Monday, March 9
1:31 p.m.: Report of theft on Grove Street. The matter is under investigation.
10:41 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for an inspection sticker violation.
10:10 a.m.: Report of a verbal argument on John Wise Avenue. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
