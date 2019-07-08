MANCHESTER — A 79-year-old Gloucester man is accused of breaking into a Manchester home on Sunday.
Herbert Gleason, 79, of 596 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, was arrested Sunday night on a charge of breaking into and entering a residence on Raymond Street in Manchester.
Manchester Police notified Gloucester officers to be on the lookout for a driver of a red van involved with a break-and-enter in their town, according to Gloucester police report.
Gloucester police found the van, pulled it over Bond Street in Gloucester. Gleason, the driver, handed the officers a revoked license.
Manchester police arrived at the scene and arrest Gleason at 10:51 p.m., according to the Manchester police log.
Gloucester Police noted that its animal control officer removed a dog from the van before it was towed.
Gleason was taken to Middleton House of Correction for holding before his scheduled arraignment at Salem District Court on Monday.
Gloucester Police will also seek complaints against Gleason regarding his revoked license.
— Michael Cronin
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, July 8
1:36 a.m.: Christopher Witcomb, 26, of Apt. B5 at The Heights at Cape Ann was arrested when police responded to a call reporting a man and woman fighting outside the building. The woman was also transported to the police station; specific charges against the man were pending.
Sunday, July 7
4:35 p.m.: Shaun Hinckley, 34 and listed as being homeless, is facing charges of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct after a neighbor of the School Street property where Hinckley had been staying in a backyard tent called police to say she had seen him lower his pants and expose himself. Hinckley told police he had the house owner's permission to stay there. He reprtedly had wandered onto the neighbor's property, had been running up and down the street, and began yelling when police confronted him as he slept on a couch in the yard.
12:21 p.m.: An allegation of trash dumping on School Street is under investigation.
12:14 p.m.: Neither driver was injured in a two-car collision in Blackburn Circle, and both were able to drive from the scene.
Saturday, July 6
8:37 p.m.: A caller reported a car horn sounding repeatedly at Lexington and Hesperus avenues in Magnolia. Officers located the owner and resolved the issue.
9:11 a.m.: A Poplar Park resident reported an alleged series of assaults by a neighbor. Police are investigating.
1:39 a.m.: Officers restored the peace after responding to a call reporting a possible assault on Parker Street. Police found the incident to be a verbal argument. No charges were filed.
Friday, July 5
10:58 p.m.: A "loud party with fireworks" was reported at home on Concord Street. Police found it was a kids' birthday party. and spoke to those there. No charges were filed.
9:36 p.m.: Multiple callers reported fireworks may have ignited a portion of a marsh off Atlantic Street near Wingaersheek Beach. Officers could not locate any fireworks in the immediate area. No charges were filed.
4:52 p.m.: Aaron A. Patrican-Dickerson, 31, of 12 Willow St., was charged with possession of a Class A drug after police responded to a call reporting an unwelcome guest on Maplewood Avenue. Police found baggies of a white powder in a prescription bottle inside Patrican-Dickerson's backpack, and he admitted that the white substance in the bottle was heroin.
2:55 p.m.: A burglar alarm sounded from Gloucester High School, but proved to be a false alarm.
11:55 a.m.: A hypodermic needle found outside the Shaw's supermarket on Railroad Avenue was retrieved and disposed of safely.
ROCKPORT
Monday, July 8
3:37 a.m.: Medical emergency on Seagull Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Sunday. July 7
10:14 p.m.: A car reportedly side-swiped another car on Dock Square. The damage was estimated to cost under $1,000. No injuries were reported. Both drivers exchanged information.
7:46 p.m.: A driver on School Street reportedly backed into another car. No damage or injuries were reported.
Medical emergencies: The ambulance squad responded to calls at Breakwater Avenue at 8:01 a.m., T Wharf at 9:29 a.m. and Dean Road at 1:05 p.m., and in each case transported a person to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
1:02 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished a tree that was on fire on Curtis Street. The fire was allegedly caused by an electrical issue. National Grid was notified.
8:54 a.m.: A Harraden Avenue resident reported somebody had gone through his unlocked car. Nothing was reported missing.
6:29 a.m.: A boater got caught in rough seas outside Rockport Bay. The boat was towed to Granite Pier by the harbormaster.
2:05 a.m.: Police had a car illegally parked on T Wharf towed.
Saturday, July 6
6:33 p.m.: A Prides Lane resident reported a power outage, saying she believed her house was struck by lightning. The Fire Department was dispatched and shut off her main breaker. The resident said she would notify her electrician.
6:53 p.m.: A Quarry Ridge Lane resident reported power outage during the thunderstorm. The Fire Department was dispatched and reset the resident's breaker.
3:04 p.m.: Report of a hit-and-run on a parked car on Atlantic Avenue. No injuries were reported. At this time, there is no word on the extent
Medical emergencies: The ambulance squad responded to calls at Seagull Street at 5:16 a.m. and Bearskin Neck at 12:40 p.m. In each case, a person was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
10:36 p.m.: An unoccupied car on Tarrs Lane reportedly rolled out of its driveway and struck a tree. The damage was estimated to cost under $1,000 to repair. No injuries were reported.
9:58 a.m.: A bicyclist was hit by a car on the corner of South Street and Staitsmouth Way. The cyclist was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. At presstime, the extent of the bicyclist's injuries were unknown.
Friday, July 5
11:18 p.m.: Officers told a Marmion Way resident to stop lighting fireworks on the property. The use of fireworks by anyone who is not a licensed professional is against the law in Massachusetts.
4:32 a.m.: Medical emergency on Seagull Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
2:03 p.m.: Lift assist on the corner of Granite and King streets.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, July 7
4:26 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a court summons for driving with a suspended license.
Saturday, July 6
5:41 p.m.: A person reported a past hit-and-run on his car while it was parked on Atwater Avenue. The car reportedly had minor damage.
1:03 p.m.: Report of a sick fox on Ashland Avenue. Officers were unable to find the fox.
12:50 a.m.: Officers removed a ladder from the roadway on Route 128 southbound.
Friday, June 5
9:57 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for a stop sign violation. Marijuana was also seized from the car.
8:53 p.m.: Officers told a Smiths Point Road resident to stop lighting fireworks on his property. The use of fireworks by anyone who is not a licensed professional is against the law in Massachusetts.
5:33 p.m.: Report of a lost dog in Beverly Farms with Manchester tags.
3:20 p.m.: Motorcycle fire on Crafts Court. Firefighters extinguished the fire and the motorcycle was towed.
12:55 p.m.: A person reported a past dog attack that allegedly occurred on Central Street on July 3. Animal control was notified.
10:06 a.m.: Report of a hit-and-run accident on Tucks Point Road. A crash report was issued.
7:24 a.m.: Medical emergency on Proctor Street. A person experiencing stomach pain was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Sunday, July 7
11:10 p.m.: A caller reported seeing a moving flashlight and a suspicious car at a construction site on Turtle Back Road. Responding officers stopped the car and found it was the property owner checking on plumbing at the site.
10:14 p.m.: A car was pulled over on Main Street for having no plates. A temporary plate was hanging in the window, and the drive was sent on.
10:10 p.m.: A disabled car was reported in the middle of Main Street. Officers helped push it into a neighboring business lot and stood by until tow service arrived.
6:38 p.m.: A motorist was cited for failing to yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk on Main Street.
6:32 p.m.: A loose dog was reported on Western Avenue. Officers arrived to find the dog had been caught and was being returned to its owner.
10:30 a.m.: An alarm sounded at a Spring Street property. The manager said it had been set off accidentally.
Saturday, July 6
9:56 p.m.: Essex police assisted Manchester Police on School Street in that town, where six or seven youths had been fighting before fleeing on foot. Essex officers stayed on scene to until the majority of suspects had been caught.
9:03 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for having an expired registration, since she was able to renew it from the roadside on her phone.
7:01 p.m.: An alarm sounded at a John Wise Avenue home. The homeowner had set it off in error.
5:17 p.m.: A firefighter at Memorial Station om Martin Street reported hearing a loud noise from the intersection of Martin with Main Street. Police found a driver who had hit the island, knocking down a sign and blowing out a tire. The car was towed, Public Works was notified about the sign, and no citations were issued.
1:37 p.m.: A burglar alarm at a Moses Lane property activated. Workers had accidentally set it off.
12:02 p.m.: A car was stopped on Main Street because the owner's license had been suspended. The owner was not driving, and the motorist was sent on.
10:03 a.m.: A marina on Main Street reported a dealer's plate attached to a trailer in front of the shop had been stolen.
8:15 a.m.: A resident reported the dog was missing. Animal control was notified.
Friday, July 5
9:51 p.m.: A motorist was issued a criminal citation for driving after license suspension during a traffic stop on Southern Avenue. A licensed passenger took over driving duties.
9:07 p.m.: Fireworks were reported on Choate Street. Officers found a large gathering, and a person admitted lighting off a single firework. The group was advised the use of fireworks by anyone who is not a licensed professional is against state law.
Alarm calls: Police responded to an activated alarm at a Grove Street residence at 6:47 and 7:08 p.m. The only issue was the alarm was faulty.
6:21 p.m.: A Main Street business reported cars had been parked in three of its six spaces and the people entered a neighboring establishment. Police found the car owners, who moved the vehicles.
5:10 p.m.: A Centennial Grove Road caller reported a boat had pulled up at the beach and disembarked with a loose dog. Police spoke to boater saying dogs weren't allowed on the beach, and the beach was for residents only.
3:55 p.m.: A patrolman was flagged down in front of the station and told a door was open at closed Western Avenue business. The business owner was contacted to lock it up.
2:37 p.m.: A fire alarm activated at a Patriots Landing property. The alarm was faulty.
2:26 p.m.: A caller was concerned about the parking situation at a John Wise Avenue business at the town line. All cars were legally parked when an officer checked.
2:16 p.m.: The rescue squad transported a female by ambulance from the Town Landing off Main Street to Beverly Hospital.
1:25 p.m.: A motorist was issued a citation for speeding following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.
12:10 p.m.: An unlight firework was reported on Rad Gate Lane. It turned out to be a bouncy ball.
10:21 a.m.: A commercial burglar alarm activated at a Main Street business. Crews working on the premises accidentally triggered it.
10 a.m.: A motorist was issued a citation for operating an unregistered vehicle, which was towed.
