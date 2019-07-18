ESSEX — A Gloucester man faces several charges after witnesses said he put his head through a window at an Essex restaurant.
Joseph Monahan, 32, of 114 E. Main St., was arrested on charges of malicious destruction of property, disorderly conduct and disturbing peace.
He was arrested Wednesday after police were called at 11:41 p.m. to The Farm Bar & Grill at 233 Western Ave. for a disturbance. Police said they found a broken window and a man, later identified as Monahan, outside with a bleeding head and hands.
Monahan knocked on the restaurant's front door, but could not get in, and later said he could not see through the curtains over one of the windows, so banged it with his head, according to police and witnesses.
He was bailed on $40 and arraigned Thursday in Gloucester District Court.
Microburst takes out trees
ROCKPORT — At least four trees were felled by the thunderstorm that quickly moved through town Wednesday evening.
The trees were felled on property off Marchant Street near its intersection with Granite Street by The Lobster Pool restaurant.
"They were ripped out by their roots," said Chuck Osmond, the Department of Public Works' public properties foreman. While he blamed the damage on a microburst, the National Weather Service in Norton said the damage was likely caused by wind. A gust measuring 52 mph was measured at sea off eastern Essex County, National Weather Service said.
Osmond said he and a crew were called out to clear one of the trees, which fell across the road.
"Luckily, three went the other way, into the woods," he said.
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, July 18
Vandalism: Police are investigating cases of graffiti found spray-painted at Long Wharf off Atlantic Street during a property check at 1:31 a.m. and on the side of a building on Willow Street at 8:33 a.m. It was the second such incident in as many nights at Long Wharf.
Wednesday, July 17
Break-downs: Officers assisted two motorists whose vehicles had become disabled, one at 4:52 p.m. at Grant Circle, the other at 5:50 along the northbound side of the Route 128 Extension. The car disabled at Grant Circle had to be towed.
4:45 p.m.: Police restored the peace after responding to a call reporting a disturbance on Willow Street. No charges were filed.
9:40 a.m.: A caller reported "two people looking in a house" on Concord Street. Officers could not locate anyone in a search of the area.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, July 18
2:58 a.m.: Officer ticketed an illegally parked vehicle at the T Wharf.
Wednesday, July 17
11:38 p.m.: Police and rescue squad responded to Oak Circle on a medical emergency and transported an individual to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
4:04 p.m.: Police and rescue squad responded to Squam Road on a medical emergency. The individual declined transport to the hospital.
3:49 p.m.: Officer ticketed an illegally parked vehicle on King Street.
8:59 a.m.: Fire personnel dispatched to a Haven Avenue address on report of an activated smoke detector. It was a faulty alarm.
7:24 a.m.: Officer ticketed an illegally parked vehicle on High Street.
ESSEX
Thursday, July 18
5:26 a.m.: Report of alarm sounding at a Grove Street home. It was the septic system's grinder pump alarm.
Wednesday, July 17
4:30 p.m.: An alarm activated at a Low Hill Road home. It was set off accidentally.
12:16 p.m.: A group of kids jumping off the Causeway bridge and the sewer pipe there were told to stop, as it is not allowed because of the potential dangers to the youth and because of the bridge construction. The youngsters went on their way.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, July 17
11:26 p.m.: A driver on Boardman Avenue was issued a verbal warning for having no rear lights.
9:52 p.m.: A motorist who was pulled over at the exit 15 northbound Route 128 ramp was issued written warnings for speeding and an expired registration.
5:09 p.m.: A driver on Beach Street was issued a verbal warning for speeding and what police termed as "harsh noise" coming from the vehicle.
1:57 p.m.: A dead seal was found washed up on the beach off Raymond Street. The town's animal control officer responded to tend to the problem.
