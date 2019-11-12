Gloucester police arrested a Stoneham man Monday night on a slew of charges after he sped off from a traffic stop and allegedly tried to strike a police cruiser with his vehicle before crashing into a guard rail on Dr. Osman Babson Road.
Steven Paul Allwood, 34, of 112 Hill St. in Stoneham, is being charged with operating under the influence of liquor, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, speeding, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, operating without a license, marked lanes violations, failure to stop or yield, possession of a Class D drug with intent to distribute and possession of open containers of alcohol in his vehicle.
About 10:10 p.m., Patrolman Alassandro D'Angelo, while parked inside Grant Circle, observed a white sedan accelerate through the rotary and head north on Washington Street. D'Angelo followed in his cruiser and said the sedan took a sharp right onto Old Ford Road as if to evade his pursuit. He said he later was able to stop the vehicle on Dr. Osman Babson Road.
As D'Angelo walked back to his cruiser to formally identify the operator, the patrolman said Allwood — the operator — drove off at a high rate of speed with Patrolman Kevin Mackey's cruiser in pursuit.
"As Allwood tried to escape, he attempted to strike Officer Mackey's cruiser with his vehicle," D'Angelo wrote in his report. "Allwood crashed his vehicle shortly after into the guard rail and stopped in the middle of the road.
Police said Allwood admitted at the scene he was drunk. Police said they also found a Mason jar with a substance believed to be marijuana.
— Sean Horgan
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday. Nov. 11
2:41 p.m.: Police responded to the Ace Hardware store at Gloucester Crossing on report of a caller threatening staffers. A manager said the store has been receiving 30 to 50 phone calls per day from the same individual looking for drugs. On Monday, according to the manager, the caller threatened a staffer with physical harm.
1:48 a.m.: Officers responded to an Orchard Street address on a noise complaint from neighbors. The offending individual was told to quiet down for the night.
Sunday, Nov. 10
5:34 p.m.: Officer responded to the Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center off Washington Street on report of threatening phone calls from a male "asking for weed and at times making threats." The incident was forwarded to detectives.
1:16 a.m.: Cali E. Quinlan, 27, of 165 Old Burley St., Apt. 2, in Danvers, was arrested on the charges of operating under the influence of liquor, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, speeding, failure to stop or yield and failure to use directionals following a traffic stop on Pleasant Street.
Saturday, Nov. 9
8:51 p.m.: Savannah Jean Delaney, 35, of 66 Centennial Ave. in Gloucester, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of liquor, possession of a Class E drug (Gabapentin) and leaving the scene of a property damage accident in the area of Prospect and Taylor streets. She was also charged with two counts of assault and battery on a police officer after officers said she spit on them.
3:46 p.m.: Gumercindo B. Matulchun, 46, of 12 Gould St. in Gloucester, was arrested on the charge of operating under the influence of liquor following a traffic stop on Eastern Avenue.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Nov. 12
1:15 a.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Gaffield Avenue. Person spoken to and nothing found during area check at 1:24 a.m.
12:52 a.m.: Rescue squad responded to call for medical aid on Granite Street. Ambulance refused.
12:45 a.m.: Alarm reported on Main Street. No action required.
Building and property checks around town throughout the morning.
Monday. Nov. 11
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Railroad Avenue at 1:02 a.m., Main Street at 11:23 a.m. and 3:12 p.m. where the cars were towed, Smith Street at 12:57 p.m., Granite Street at 6:02 p.m. Two drivers received written warnings, one received a verbal warning.
Alarms reported on Clark Road at 1:57 p.m. and Irvana Road at 3:55 p.m. Owners spoken to in both cases.
2:07 p.m.: Citizen assisted on on Atlantic Avenue.
12:42 p.m.: Animal complaint on Martha's Lane. Report taken.
9:29 a.m.: Rescue squad responded to call for medical aid on Railroad Avenue. Person taken by ambulance to hospital.
9:22 a.m.: Rescue squad responded to call for medical aid on Broadway. Ambulance refused.
8:40 a.m.: Officer spoke to residents as part of wellness checks.
1:02 a.m.: Animal complaint from Granite Street. Services rendered.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Traffic stops for violations were made on Main Street at 6:56 and 7:16 p.m. Both drivers were given verbal warnings.
3:03 p.m.: Rescue squad responded to call for medical aid on Laurel Acres. Services rendered.
10:02 a.m.: Harbormaster requested at Wharf Road. Services rendered.
8 a.m.: Officer spoke to residents as part of wellness checks.
12:02 a.m.: Rescue squad transported a person from King Street to the hospital.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
Saturday, Nov. 9
10:48 p.m.: Officer walks mini beat on Main Street.
6:56 p.m.: Verbal warning given to a motorist for an unspecified violation during a traffic stop on Main Street.
2:06 p.m.: Rescue squad transported a person from Gap Head Road to the hospital.
1:34 p.m.: Alarm reported in Dock Square. Person spoken to.
Wellness checks: Officers spoke to residents on Main Street at 10:09 a.m. and Broadway at 10:17 a.m.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
Friday, Nov. 8
9:29 p.m.: Power outage on Broadway.
7:07 p.m.: Firefighters dispatched to Broadway .
Medical emergencies reported on Pleasant Street at 3:29 p.m. and Curtis Street at 6:50 p.m. In both cases, ambulance services were refused.
Wellness checks: Officers spoke to several residents all over town to shortly after 8 a.m. and to a Millbrook Park resident at 5:40 p.m.
4:36 p.m.: The owner of car illegally parked on Curtis Street was spoken to.
2:07 p.m.: Wire down at High and Marshall streets. Utility notified.
12:51 p.m.: E-911 call from Point de Chene Avenue. Search of area negative.
10:56 a.m.: Citizen assisted on on Curtis Street.
7:49 a.m.: Alarm reported on Curtis Street. No action taken.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Nov. 12
6:07 a.m.: Motorist given verbal warning for unspecified traffic violation during traffic stop on Eastern Avenue.
Building and property checks around town throughout the morning.
Monday, Nov. 11
4:16 p.m.: Citizen given assistance on Martin Street.
3:44 p.m.: Erratic driver reported on Southern Avenue. Notification made
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Main Street at 9:16, 9:31 and 11:16 a.m.; Martin Street at 3:01 p.m.; and Southern Avenue at 8:56 p.m. All drivers were given a verbal warning.
1:13 p.m.: Firefighters dispatched to a residence on Shepard Memorial Drive for a smell of burning. There was no fire, and the smell was electrical in nature, likely from a burnt fuse.
11:10 a.m.: Request for utility on Main Street. Notification made.
8:41 a.m.: Past property damage reported on Western Avenue at Martin Street. A hit-and-run driver caused damage on private property. The crash is under investigation.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.