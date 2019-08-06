ROCKPORT — A Rockport man faces several charges after police, called to check his well-being, arrested him.
Michael Welcome, 52, of Rockport was arraigned Monday in Gloucester District Court on charges of disorderly conduct, two counts of indecent assault and battery and one count of assault and battery.
He is being held on $2,500 cash bail. His next court date is Monday, Sept. 16.
Welcome was arrested after Rockport police were called at 10:23 a.m. Monday for a well-being check on King Street.
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Aug. 5
4:43 p.m.: Police plan to summons to court a Prospect Street man, 61, on the charges of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and no inspection sticker.
1:02 p.m.: Police said they plan to seek a summons to court for a 29-year-old resident of Washington Street on the charge of operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
11:01 a.m.: Christian Douglas Smith, 41, of 884 Washington St. in Gloucester, was arrested on the charge of assault and battery on an individual 60 years or older. No further details were available.
9:44 a.m.: Police said they plan to seek a summons to court an Essex man, 36, on the charge of vandalizing property. No other details were available.
1:25 a.m.: Jose M. Rojas-Baca, 37, of 4 Livingstone St. in Lowell, was arrested on the charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor following a traffic stop on the Route 128 northbound extension.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Aug. 6
1:59 a.m.: A car n illegally parked on T Wharf was ticketed.
Monday, Aug. 5
7:11 p.m.: A Rowe Avenue resident made a noise complaint regarding music heard from her home. Officers at the scene reported hearing faint music coming from the town's Monday nigh concert series on Back Beach. The person who made the complaint was advised to speak with town officials about the issue.
1:20 p.m.: A Danvin Court resident filed a report regarding a package he never received despite it being scheduled to arrive May 24.
12:19 p.m.: Report of a delivery truck blocking the roadway on the corner of Smith Street and Smith Street Court. The driver told officers he was looking for an address. The truck was later moved.
11:47 a.m.: A Public Works employee reported he side-swiped a parked car on Main Street. The employee said he left his information on the car.
10:42 a.m.: A life guard at Cape Hedge Beach reported a boat was anchored too close to the shore. The boat owner was contacted and it was moved.
9:26 a.m.: Medical emergency on North Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
6:53 and 6:16 a.m.: Two drivers on Main Street received verbal warnings for speeding.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Aug. 5
4:21 a.m.: Alarm activation on Highland Avenue. House was searched and secured.
11:52 a.m.: Alarm activation on Bridge Street. All was in order.
12:13 p.m.: Report of black smoke coming from a manhole on Vine Street. Firefighters reported smoke detectors going off in a nearby residence and light smoke in its basement. The power was shut off. National Grid was notified and arrived shortly later to assess and work in the area. The cause of the smoke is unknown at this time.
11:15 p.m.: Medical emergency on Newport Park. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Aug. 6
11:36 a.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
12:41 a.m.: Medical emergency on Southern Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Beverly Hospital.
Monday, Aug. 5
9:51 p.m.: Essex Police assisted Gloucester and Manchester Police responding to a car accident on Route 128. No citations were issued and there were no medical transports.
8:55 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
8:35 p.m.: Officers told a group of people sitting in a car in the Essex Elementary School parking lot on Story Street to move along.
5:01 p.m.: Medical emergency on Choate Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Beverly Hospital.
