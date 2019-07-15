Police/Fire: Man charged in tip theft, car breaks

A man accused of stealing money from a tip jar at a local restaurant, then trying to break into a number of cars along Mason and Prospect streets just a few hours later is facing multiple charges after his arrest and an altercation with Gloucester police.
Tyler Feldman, 26, of 10 Highwood Road in Manchester, is facing a charge of larceny after he allegedly took approximately $40 in cash from the employees' tip jar at Horizons Restaurant on Rogers Street and walked out of the building around 10:20 p.m.
Police called to the restaurant viewed video surveillance footage and recognized Feldman, who has had a number of dealings with police in the past, according Officer Kevin Mackey's report.
Feldman returned to the restaurant, and a woman there told police Feldman had offered to pay her for a ride to Manchester. She told him to wait, that she would call his mother to get him a ride. Feldman ordered a drink while he was waiting. Police confronted Feldman about the missing cash, and he took off running up Washington Street.
A short time later, police received a call reporting suspicious activity on Mason Street, and came upon Feldman, who clashed with police.
In addition to the charge of larceny of under $1,200, he now faces six counts of breaking and entering into a vehicle and single counts of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer, and possession of a Class B substance identified as Suboxone.
Candle fire caught in time
ESSEX — A burning candle ignited a picture frame, activating an alarm and bring firefighters to a home on Western Avenue on Sunday.
The alarm sounded at 9:16 p.m. and the first responders reported an odor of smoke in the building. The homeowner told them the fire had been extinguished and was caused when unattended candle on a bookshelf had ignited the picture frame.
The fire was isolated to that area of the house and caused minor damage to the home, according to the department.
Firefighters offer these candle safety tips:
Burn candles within a 1-foot circle free of anything that can ignite.
Use a non-combustible saucer or candle holder.
Blow out candles before you leave a room or the house. Never leave candles burning unattended.
Always extinguish candles after use.
Keep candles out of reach of children and pets.
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, July 15
7:48 a.m.: Neither driver was injured in a two-car car on the northbound side of Route 128 at Grant Circle. Police assisted at the scene and are investigating the cause.
12:20 a.m.: A caller reported an assault at the Beauport Hotel Gloucester, but a search for any perpetrators proved negative. The call came 17 minutes after a 12:03 a.m. call to the hotel for an unwelcome guest.
Sunday, July 14
10:31 p.m.: Police stood by while a car was repossessed on Dale Avenue. The vehicle was towed without incident.
Loud noise: Officers responded to two complaints, one at 9:28 p.m. on Veterans Way and another at 9:34 p.m. on Mayflower Lane. Neither incident led to any charges.
Hypodermic needles were retrieved from Western Avenue at 9:34 a.m. and 6:21 p.m. Both were disposed of safely.
Saturday, July 13
12:42 p.m.: Jason Moses, 43, of 15 Story St. in Essex is facing charges of operating on a suspended license after he was pulled over for a motor vehicle stop at Western Avenue and Middle Street.
ROCKPORT
Monday, July 15
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad answered calls on Kitefield Road at 2:06 a.m. and Granite Street at 4:20 a.m. In each case, a person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Sunday, July 14
9:17 p.m.: Medical emergency on Beach Street. The person refused ambulance services.
8:20 p.m.: A bike found on Pleasant Street was submitted into police custody.
6:57 p.m.: A car illegally parked on Green Street was ticketed.
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad answered calls on Curtis Street at 4:09 p.m. and Main Street at 5:49 a.m. In each case, a person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
5:37 p.m.: A driver on Station Square received a verbal warning for having expired registration. The driver was able to renew the registration online before being dismissed by the officer.
5 p.m.: A driver on Dock Square received a verbal warning for a one-way violation.
4:03 p.m.: A man on Long Beach reported he helped bring three child swimmers in distress back to land. Officers and ambulances were dispatched to Long Beach. The children refused further medical assistance.
3:40 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Squam Hill Road was tagged.
10:42 a.m.: Multiple calls regarding a diver in distress off Old Garden Landing. A nearby kayaker helped tow the diver back to shore. The diver told first responders he had shortness of breath and refused further medical assistance.
Saturday, July 13
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad answered calls on Main Street at 11:12 a.m. and Woodland Road at 9:38 p.m. In each case, a person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
4:12 p.m.: A group of baby ducks reportedly fell in a sewer on Pigeon Hill Street. Animal control reported to the scene. No other details were available.
9:45 a.m.: An illegally parked car on Main Street was tagged.
8:44 a.m.: A Beach Street resident reported his golf clubs were stolen overnight. The matter is under investigation.
1:43 a.m.: An illegally parked car on T Wharf was tagged.
Friday, July 12
5:45 p.m.: Medical emergency on High Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
5:35 p.m.: A driver on Dock Square received a verbal warning for impeded operation.
5:24 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a one-way violation.
2:56 p.m.: Report of low-hanging wires on Bearskin Neck. Comcast was notified and the wires were repaired.
2:22 p.m.: Medical emergency on Marthas Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
2:21 p.m.: A purse left behind during an event at Unitarian Universalist Church on Cleaves Street was submitted into police custody. At the time of publication, police were unaware if the purse was picked up.
7:04 a.m.: Medical emergency on Marthas Lane. The person refused ambulance services.
ESSEX
Monday, July 15
1:09 a.m.: An officer checked on a suspicious truck and trailer parked overnight in a business lot. The driver said he was delivering the trailer and sleeping in the rig overnight to prevent its theft.
Sunday, July 14
10:13 p.m.: A driver was reportedly changing speeds and crossing the center lines on John Wise Avenue. Police found the driver, who passed impairment tests and said he was trying to his navigation system.
9:54 p.m.: The Fire Department was dispatched to a Story Street home on a report of a natural gas odor in a hall. Personnel checked the home and cleared shortly.
9:49 p.m.: An alarm activated and responding officers found a door open. All seemed in order inside the building.
6:28 p.m.: A custodial problem was reported on Conomo Point. The man in question made arrangements to be driven home.
4:59 p.m.: Report of a boat broken down near Conomo Point. A good Samaritan towed the boat in to the Town Landing, where it was pulled out of the water.
2:07 p.m.: A Pond Street neighbor came into the station to speak to an officer regarding harassment tied to a dispute over mosquito spraying. The person had received a card with a cartoon mosquito talking about spraying from its point of view and saying "I want to drink your blood." The person was advised on how to obtain a harassment prevention order.
5:49 a.m.: A 911 caller reported a power outage on Main Street.
Saturday, July 13
11:25 p.m.: A complaint was made about fireworks, complete with video, being set off in the area of John Wise Avenue and Choate Street. No signs of fireworks could be found.
10:16 p.m.: A Main Street business reported the theft of tips from its bar. The suspect said he dropped a wad of cash in the bartender's jar by mistake, saying his cash was wadded up after a day spent of the beach, and showed the responding officers several wads. The bartender said he had about $120 in the jar, most of which was missing. The man made good with the bartender.
9:10 p.m.: A motorist and deer collided on Western Avenue. The deer took off but the car suffered minor damage. Its grill was missing some pieces but the driver was able to motor away.
5:47 p.m.: A caller said three golden retrievers were inside a car in CK Pearl's lot off Main Street. Officers said it was 79 degrees outside the car, which had three windows rolled down, and there was a bowl of water on the back seat. Contacted, the owner said the dogs were fine. The animal control officer was contacted.
5:45 p.m.: A 911 caller reported a female fell off a bicycle in the area of Chebacco Market on Western Avenue. The rescue squad arrived to find several motorists had stopped to help. The woman was taken to Beverly Hospital by ambulance.
1:02 p.m.: A fire alarm activated at a Low Land Farm Road home. It was triggered by a faulty detector.
12:03 p.m.: A 911 caller reported an assault and battery in progress on Winthrop Street. Police found no fight in progress but a witness had separated the homeowner and a former tenant after they had exchanged words. No charged were filed at the time but detectives are investigating.
11:58 a.m.: A black Jeep ran into a utility pole on Western Avenue. There was damage to the Jeep's front end and the pole. National Grid was notified. The driver, who said he had been looking at his navigation system, refused ambulance transport to a hospital. He was cited for impeded operation of a motor vehicle. The Jeep was towed.
9:19 a.m.: A visitor to a John Wise Avenue home reported being bitten by a dog there on Friday, July 12, hard enough to draw blood. She drove herself to Beverly Hospital but was inquiring if the dog had received a rabies vaccination. Animal control was notified.
1:09 a.m.: A suspicious vehicle with its interior light on was parked in a dirt lot used by a John Wise Avenue business. An officer found two people inside and smelled marijuana. Both said they had smoked 40 minutes ago, but failed impairment tests. They called for a ride and were picked up.
Friday, July 12
9:59 p.m.: An Old Manchester Road resident reported her black shepherd, Ossa, had run off in a thunderstorm, and asked officers to be on the lookout for the dog, whom she described as very friendly.
7:01 p.m.: A caller reported a man asking for money at the Energy North convenience store on Main Street. The man was gone when police arrived who asked the clerk to call if he returned.
5:52 p.m.: A fire alarm activated at the Building Center on Western Avenue. Firefighters found a faulty alarm and reset the system.
4:45 p.m.: A Western Avenue caller reported receiving scam calls trying to get his Social Security number. He gave police the caller's number which was in service. The case was turned over to the department's detectives.
4 p.m.: A 911 caller requested a well-being check on her daughter, who she said might be driving drunk with her dog in the car. Beverly police found the daughter in Beverly Hospital, and the dog checked into a Peabody animal clinic.
2:41 p.m.: An Eastern Avenue business reported receiving multiple scam calls over two days.
12:30 p.m.: The harbormaster requested assistance from the state Environmental Police in finding the registered owner of a 14-foot Boston Whaler left in the lot of a Main Street business.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, July 14
12:51 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Ocean Street was tagged.
10:58 a.m.: Officers resolved a road rage incident involving two people on Gales Point.
10:27 a.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for having an obstructed license plate and expired inspection sticker.
9:13 a.m.: Four cars illegally parked on Beach Street were ticketed.
12:38 a.m.: A left-on stove triggered a residential carbon monoxide alarm at The Plains. The residence was ventilated.
Saturday, July 13
9:55 p.m.: A motorcyclist on Route 128 southbound received a verbal warning for driving without a headlight.
9:02 p.m.: A driver on North Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
7:38 p.m.: A request for medical aid in Marblehead was transferred to Marblehead Police.
3:53 p.m.: Report of a possible heat stroke on Beach Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Friday, July 12
8:57 p.m.: Report of a 35-year-old woman possibly not breathing on Colburn Road. First responders arrived to find the woman was conscious. She refused further medical assistance.
6:40 a.m.: A large tree trunk blocking the roadway on Woodholm Road was moved.
