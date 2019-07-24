A Rockport man arraigned Tuesday on a charge of a driving drunk also faces a charge of disturbing the peace, accused of yelling obscenities at a Gloucester police officer after being released by the Gloucester District Court's bail commissioner.
David Swanson, 47, of 3 Old Penzance Road in Rockport, was stopped at 5:37 p.m. after a caller contacted Gloucester police and reported a man "stumbling" to a car on Main Street and driving away with surf boards secured to the vehicle's roof.
Officer Andrew Knickle's report indicates he spotted a car matching the description on Rogers Street then observed it cross the center line and strike a curb. After being asked to step out of the vehicle, Swanson — who exhibited other signs of intoxication, according to police — leaned onto the car a number of times because he was "unsteady on his feet." He failed a series of field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. He was alone in his vehicle, but had a small dog with him.
A records check indicated that Swanson had a conviction for driving under the influence of alcohol in New Hampshire in 2014.
He was charged with driving drunk, a second offense, and failing to stay within marked lanes.
Less than four hours later, Officer Kevin Mackey, driving a cruiser down Main Street just below its intersection with Pleasant and Duncan streets, passed a man who turned out to be Swanson. Mackey said he heard the man yell out obscenities toward the cruiser "at the top of his lungs."
Swanson was taken into custody again after what both Mackey and Officer William Kendall Jr. termed "tumultuous behavior."
Swanson said he was looking for his dog, which had been taken by the animal control officer from the scene of the drunken driving stop.
— Ray Lamont
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, July 24
6:13 a.m.: A caller from Washington Street told officers that a person who was walking three dogs in the the Oak Grove Cemetery that caused her to wake up before 6 over the last few mornings. Police spoke to both the caller and the dog walker and resolved the issue.
Tuesday, July 23
10 p.m.: Police restored the peace after responding to a reported disturbance at Willow and Cedar streets. Officers said the incident involved occupants of two vehicles. No charges were filed.
3:57 p.m.: A caller reported an unwelcome guest on Cove Ledge Lane. Police found a dispute between a homeowner and a person who had been "housesitting" but was asked to leave. Police said a restraining order against the house-sitter was pending.
3:49 p.m.: Police are investigating a past case of larceny after responding to a call to house on Beach Court.
10:07 a.m.: Robert B. Aduno III, 31, is facing a charge of driving without a license after the vehicle he was driving was involved in a two-vehicle crash at Eastern Avenue and Pond Road. There were no injuries, and both motorists were able to drive away.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, July 23
9:57 p.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
9:50 p.m.: National Grid reported a crew was replacing a transformer on Bearskin Neck and power in the area would be out for an hour.
9:15 p.m.: An alarm company notified police of a fire alarm activation on Eden Road. The Fire Department was dispatched and found no evidence of a fire.
5:07 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of the car on High Street.
5:02 p.m.: Officers followed up an investigation on Seaview Street regarding a dog-on-dog attack.
4:18 p.m.: A Colona Road resident reported no water running in the house but water pouring down the street outside. Public Works was notified.
11:45 a.m.: Lift assist on Heritage Drive.
11:39 a.m.: A person reported planters on his wife's grave at Beech Grove Cemetery were either missing or had been vandalized. The matter is under investigation.
10:13 a.m.: Report of a tree limb burning on an electrical primary wire on Granite Street. This incident caused an electrical outage in the Phillips Avenue area for around two hours. A National Grid crew was able to fix the issue by noontime, according to police.
6:48 a.m.: Report of a parked truck with an open door on South Street. The owner of the truck was across the street and forgot to shut the door.
ESSEX
Wednesday, July 24
8:20 a.m.: Officers responded to what was a civil dispute on Story Street. The parties were advised to seek assistance from probate court.
7:37 a.m.: A caller complained of dogs running loose on Conomo Point. Essex has no leash law, but dogs are banned from town beaches June through August.
1:22 a.m.: A burglar alarm activated at a John Wise Avenue building. All was found in order.
Tuesday, July 23
9:07 p.m.: A burglar alarm activated at a Belcher Street building. It was set off in error.
12:16 p.m.: The rescue squad answered a medical aid call, and transported a female by ambulance from Winthrop Street to Beverly Hospital.
10:05 a.m.: Report of man asking for money in front of the post office on Martin Street. He was gone when officers arrived.
9:29 a.m.: Police assisted Gloucester police with a traffic problem on Harlow Street caused by an issue on Concord Street in Gloucester.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, July 23
9:22 p.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a verbal warning for impeded operation.
8:35 p.m.: Report of a tree hanging in the road on Beach Street. Public Works was notified.
7:24 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for speeding.
9:37 a.m.: Accidental alarm on Bridge Street.
9:23 a.m.: A DPW worker reported a tree on Forest Street had split and got tangled in electrical wires. National Grid was notified.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.