A 93-year-old driver struck a light, a fence and then a utility pole, which brought him to a stop, in the area of Grant Circle on Tuesday night.
The driver, whom police said appeared confused, told officers he had left Norfolk, Connecticut, at 10 a.m. to drive to Hartford, Connecticut. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of a nose bleed and a possible broken arm.
Police reported that on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., the man's vehicle was traveling northbound when it struck a yellow flashing light at Grant Circle and continued northbound on Washington Street, hitting a fence and then a utility pole, which brought the driver to a stop.
Police reported that the driver appeared to be an immediate threat and recommended that his license to operate be revoked until he received medical approval to resume.
Gloucester police notified their counterparts in Norfolk, who said they were in process of issuing an alert to be on the lookout for the driver.
Street, marine traffic advisories
A subcontractor for National Grid will be performing gas maintenance work Thursday that may cause traffic delays, police say.
New England Utility Constructors, the subcontractor, is scheduled to begin work in the area of Washington Street at Exchange Street after the morning rush, police said, and continue into the night. Sometime overnight the crew will have to cross the road with the new pipe.
"Expect delays or seek alternate routes throughout the day and into the evening," police said in post on the Gloucester department's Facebook page.
Police also want to let boaters know that repair work on the Blynman Bridge will start Monday at 6 a.m.
During this time the bridge will remain in the down position for the repairs with occasional openings.
The work will have limited impact on motor vehicle traffic but marine traffic will be prohibited during this time, police said.
The project is scheduled to be completed on by April 10.
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Feb. 19
1:23 a.m.: A caller at 98 E. Main St reported someone having what sounded like a "mental break" to them. The police received a second 911 call from a driver who reported a man was attempting to kick his truck as he drove by.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
10:05 p.m.: Alicia Ann Butler, 26, 100 Prospect St Apt 2, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of liquor and leaving the scene of an accident on Pleasant Street. Police say Butler drove her car into another moving car coming off of Grant Circle, spinning it around 180 degrees, then left the scene of the accident.
3:37 p.m.: A caller at Hilltop Road reported that her sister died in 2015 and she has now begun to receive credit card statements in her sister's name with charges that she believes were made by her niece.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Feb. 1
12:56 a.m.: Public Works was notified to fix some knocked-over boulders on the traffic island at Five Corners. Reportedly, one of the DPW trucks accidentally hit the island last week.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
6:55 p.m.: A driver on Broadway received a verbal warning for having broken taillights.
11:42 a.m.: Report of verbal dispute between a landlord and tenant on Squam Road. Officers spoke with both parties at the residence and peace was restored.
8:28 a.m.: Officers posted the warrant for March's primary election outside each precinct's voting location on Broadway.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Traffic stops: Three drivers received verbal warnings for violating various traffic laws between 1:30 a.m. and 3:02 p.m.
7:10 p.m.: Lift assist at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:17 a.m.: A car hit a fence on Chapel Lane. No injuries were reported. The car was towed. Officers filed an accident report.
8:49 a.m.: Medical emergency on Beach Street. The person refused ambulance services.
7:17 a.m.: Medical emergency on Newport Park. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:08 a.m.: A disabled car on Route 128 northbound was towed by Tally's Towing.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: Three drivers received verbal warnings for violating various traffic laws between Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 6:40 p.m. and Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 6:45 a.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
6:19 a.m.: Lift assist on Chebacco Terrace.
5:25 a.m.: A Lufkin Street resident reported seeing a flashing light on the side of the house. Officers discovered it was caused by a problem with a motion-activated outdoor light.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
9:06 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Laurel Lane and Southern Avenue received a citation for speeding.
8:30 a.m.: Public Works was notified to remove a piece of furniture that was dumped on the side of the road at the corner of Western Avenue and Pond Street.
7:57 a.m.: Report of vandalism on Maple Street. The matter is under investigation.
