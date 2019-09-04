Police/Fire: Man faces charges after crash

Police arrested Mark Edmonds, 51, of 210 Eastern Ave. in Gloucester, on Tuesday night on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of a property-damage accident near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Pond Road.
Police were summoned to the area at 9:17 p.m. on report of a motor vehicle crash and found an unoccupied vehicle, with the driver-side airbag deployed, facing a stone wall in front of Calvary Cemetery.
As the vehicle was being towed, a woman identified herself to police as Edmonds' girlfriend and said she owned the vehicle. She said she did not know where Edmonds had gone after leaving home earlier in the vehicle.
Police went to the Eastern Avenue address and found Edmonds in the living room. He said he walked home after the crash.
Officers said Edmonds declined to submit to field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to the police station.
— Sean Horgan
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Sept. 2
1:46 p.m.: Police were summoned to the area of Commonwealth Avenue and Lookout Street on report of someone screaming for help. Police determined it was just a verbal argument.
Sunday, Sept. 1
11:04 p.m.: Officers dispatched to an Atlantic Road address on report of a group of individuals playing loud music. Officer spoke to the individuals and the music was turned down.
Saturday, Aug. 31
11:54 p.m.: Branden L. Murphy, 29, of 4A Joppa Way in Gloucester, was arrested on the charges of operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs and possession of a Class A drug and possession of a Class B drug after he was found unresponsive and slumped over in a still-running vehicle parked in the roadway in front of a Bass Avenue address.
Police said officers observed a cut-up straw and some white powder in a plastic twist on Murphy's lap before they could wake him. They also reported later finding Suboxone sublingual film in his wallet.
4:45 a.m.: Police recovered a vehicle that was earlier reported as stolen. The vehicle, stolen Friday night from a Willow Street driveway, was found in the Sargent Street Extension parking lot. Police said there currently are no suspects or witnesses.
1:17 a.m.: Police responded to The Heights at Cape Ann and arrested David J. Witham, 28, listed as homeless in Gloucester, on the charges of assault, trespass and disorderly conduct. No further details available.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Sept. 3
11:31 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for driving without the car's headlights on.
9:21 p.m.: Gloucester Police called requesting a search around Main Street for a person possibly involved in a car accident on the town line by the Captain's Lodge. Gloucester Police called back a short time later to report they had found the person in question.
8:59 p.m.: Lift assist on Rowe Avenue. No injuries were reported.
8:46 p.m.: Report of an erratic driver on Main Street. Officers searched the area and were unable to find the driver in question.
8:46 p.m.: Medical emergency on Phillips Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
4:29 p.m.: Report of a fire coming from the building at 39 Main St. No injuries were reported. Fire departments from Gloucester, Manchester and Essex responded to the call. Nobody was inside the building at the time of the fire. Those residing in the adjacent buildings were asked to evacuate. The extent of damage caused by the fire is unknown at this time.
3:09 p.m.: Accidental residential burglar alarm on South Street triggered by the real estate agent selling the house.
9:53 a.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
7:40 a.m.: Report of a dead seal on Cape Hedge Beach. Public Works was notified.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Lead foots: Citations for speeding were issued to two motorists, one on Southern Avenue at 5:53 a.m. the other on Apple Street at 7:16 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
6:39 p.m.: A parking citation was issued to a car owner after a caller lodged a complaint about parking on Island Road.
Too fast: Citations for speeding were issued to two motorists on Apple Street, at 5:15 and 5:25 p.m., respectively.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Speeding: Twenty-two drivers were stopped for traveling too fast during a traffic enforcement operation held from 4 to 9 p.m. Written warnings issued to all operators.
8:48 p.m.: Multiple reports regarding a fire alarm on School Street. The alarm was triggered by smoke coming from burnt food.
5:21 p.m.: Fire Engine 1 covered Rockport Fire Department headquarters while its engine was attending to a fire.
4:41 p.m.: Carbon monoxide alarm on Nortons Point. Firefighters found a car was running in a garage. The space was ventilated.
1:30 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
6 a.m.: A resident on Summer Street reported finding the car door was unlocked while he or she was out. Nothing had been stolen from the car.
5:47 a.m.: Commercial alarm on Summer Street. Officers checked the area and found everything was in order.
