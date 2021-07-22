Police arrested a Gloucester man and a Lynn man, one on a variety of drug charges involving fentanyl and the other on a traffic charge and outstanding default warrants, on Wednesday afternoon following a short vehicular chase.
Deiby Guerrero, 28, of 81 Robinson St. in Lynn, faces charges of trafficking in more than 10 grams of fentanyl, possession of a Class B drug, possession to distribute a Class A drug and possession to distribute a Class B drug.
Joseph C. Frontiero, 39, of 4B Joppa Way in Gloucester, who police say was the driver, was arrested on the charge of failure to stop for police, and for two outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court.
The chase, which occurred about 1:16 p.m., began after Officer Jonathan Good Jr. saw Frontiero driving on Maplewood Avenue.
“As I began to pull behind the vehicle it started to accelerate at a high rate of speed,” Good wrote in the incident report. “I activated my cruiser’s blue lights and and siren and attempted to stop the vehicle on Maplewood Avenue. It failed to stop and continued at a high rate of speed.”
The vehicle eventually stopped on Willow Street.
Good approached the vehicle and, according to the report, “observed in plain view two uncapped syringes on the front center dashboard and on the driver side floorboard.” The officer said Frontiero admitted he had warrants and wanted to turn himself in. Frontiero also told the officer that there were hypodermic needles with drugs in them in the car and to be careful.
The report stated the passenger refused to identify himself, but admitted he had something illegal in his backpack. Based on the presence of the syringes, Good and police Detective Jonathan Trefry performed a probable cause search of the vehicle and contents.
“Detective Trefry opened the backpack and observed a Gatorade bottle, which contained narcotics that we later found to be 38 twist bags of a brown powdery substance, suspected fentanyl, and three twist bags of a white powdery substance, suspected cocaine,” Good wrote in the report.
Both men were arrested and transported to the station for booking, where the passenger, Guerrero, gave his name and told officers he had swallowed four bags of drugs during the chase. He was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital for treatment.
— Sean Horgan
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, July 22
1:22 a.m.: John J. Prudenzi, 58, no listed address in Gloucester, was arrested on the charges of malicious destruction of property in excess of $1,200 and disturbing the peace after he admitted to throwing rocks at his brother’s Washington Street house and vehicle in a family dispute.
Wednesday, July 21
8:46 p.m.: Police said they will issue a summons to court to John Kelley, 50, homeless in Gloucester, on a charge of trespassing. Officers, responding to the First Universalist Church burial ground off Church Street on report of a man yelling, found Kelley lying on the ground “highly intoxicated and naked.” Kelley, who was arrested Monday on a charge of trespassing on a Main Street property, was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital for treatment.
7:17 p.m.: Officers said they will pursue a summons to court for defacement of property for a 50-year-old Gloucester man after he admitted urinating on the handicapped access area to City Hall on Dale Avenue.
11:26 a.m.: Daniel Parsons, 44, homeless in Gloucester, was arrested on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after he created a disturbance and several times refused to leave the grounds of the Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Police said Parsons struggled with officers as they attempted to handcuff him. No reported injuries.
11:10 a.m.: Travis James Kiminecz, 29, of 23 Mt. Vernon St., Apt. 2R in Gloucester, was arrested following a traffic stop on the southbound side of the Route 128 extension. He faces on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and outstanding arrest warrant. The vehicle was towed.
10:07 a.m.: Rachael A. Maneatis, 43, homeless in Gloucester, was arrested on two active warrants for probation violations and on a charge of resisting arrest when officers tried to handcuff her.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, July 22
4:08 p.m.: A taxi driver reportedly backed into another car on Railroad Avenue. No injuries were reported. Information was exchanged between the two drivers.
12:29 p.m.: Officers filed a report regarding a broken window at a Long Beach home.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, July 22
11:03 p.m.: A driver on Lincoln Street received a verbal warning for speeding and a stop sign violation.
10:48 and 9:39 p.m.: Two drivers on School and Summer streets received warnings — one verbal and one written — for speeding.
9:20 p.m.: A driver on Pulaski Drive received a citation for a junior operator license violation and a written warning for speeding.
4:08 p.m.: Medical emergency on Loading Place Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:42 p.m.: A driver on Harbor Street reportedly side-swiped a car and hit the train bridge on Tucks Point Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. The car was towed from the scene. Officers believe the accident was caused by a medical issue.
ESSEX
Thursday, July 23
6:39 a.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a citation for speeding.
Wednesday, July 22
4:33 p.m.: National Grid was notified to fix downed electrical wires on Eastern Avenue.
1:56 p.m.: Report of a person trespassing on a Lanes Road property. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
7:22 a.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a citation for a hands-free driving violation.
