A Gloucester man faces a drugged driving charge after police say the car he was driving rolled over Tuesday and came to rest on its roof on Essex Avenue.
William Campbell, 30, of 823 Heights at Cape Ann, is facing charge of operating under the influence of drugs, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a Class B drug and a marked lanes violation in connection to the crash at 11:21 a.m.
Campbell told police that he had dropped his cell phone onto the floor of the car, and after he reached to pick it up, the next thing he remembered was that he was "upside down in his car," according to the report filed by Officer Kevin Hicks.
Hicks noted that Campbell's eyes were glassy and that his pupils were "pin-point," signs of intoxication. Campbell then told police he had taken prescriptions for Suboxone and Gabapentin around 8 a.m., but could not verify the prescriptions.
Police found three doses of Suboxone in his wallet, along with a cut straw and razor blades.
Campbell reported no injuries, police said.
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, July 17
2:26 a.m.: Vandals spray-painted graffiti on a signage board that outlined state regulations for the use of Long Wharf on Atlantic Street. Police notified the state of the incident and the need to replace the sign, while adding a provision banning overnight parking. A vehicle parked at the wharf was towed.
Tuesday, July 16
9:25 p.m.: A hypodermic needle found along Poplar Street was retrieved and disposed of safely.
7:06 p.m.: A caller reported a disturbance in the Sheedy Park housing complex on Pleasant Street. Officers restored the peace with filing charges.
5:09 p.m.: Police assisted at the scene after a motorist's vehicle became disabled at Grant Circle.
3:58 p.m.: Neither driver was injured in a two-car, rear-end collision on the Exit 14 on-ramp to the northbound side of Route 128. Police said the first car was yielding to oncoming Route 128 traffic when it a struck from behind by a van. Both motorists were able to drive from the scene.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, July 17
12:20 a.m.: Medical emergency on Millbrook Park. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Tuesday, July 16
10:48 p.m.: A Sheehan Terrace resident reported someone had broke in to the apartment and some belongings are missing. The matter is under investigation.
9:07 p.m.: Officers helped a person find his car that was parked on Broadway.
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad responded to calls on Main Street at 12:59 p.m., and Broadway at 3:05 and 5:52 p.m. In each case a patient was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
1:56 p.m.: Officers helped a person find their car that was parked on Mt. Pleasant Street.
12:36 p.m.: Report of two paddle boarders possibly in distress out on Rockport Harbor. The paddle boarders told the harbormaster, who was dispatched to the area, they were fine. No further action was taken.
11:46 a.m.: An illegally parked car on Main Street was ticketed.
10:44 a.m.: Report of a dark-colored Audi driving erratically on Granite Street. Officers searched the area and were unable to find the car in question.
7:59 a.m.: Medical emergency on Twin Light Circle. The person refused ambulance services.
6:48 a.m.: A driver on Broadway received a verbal warning for having an expired inspection sticker.
ESSEX
Wednesday, July 17
1:40 a.m.: A car with its interior light on reported to be parked in the lot of a closed Western Avenue business. It was two people talking, and they were sent on their way.
Tuesday, July 16
9:44 p.m.: Officers helped a woman who locked her keys in her house gain entrance.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, July 16
8:51 p.m.: A motorist on Pine Street received a verbal warning for driving without the car's lights on.
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad responded to Walker Road at 12:40 p.m., Boardman Avenue at 2:56 p.m., and Masconomo Street at 7:56 p.m. In each case, a person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
7:26 p.m.: Report of a suspicious car on Hickory Hill Road. Officers spoke with the car's owner of the car and determined all was in order.
6:48 p.m.: A broken-down car on School Street was towed.
2:40 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
