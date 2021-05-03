A 21-year-old Gloucester man faces a drunken driving charge after a crash early Saturday morning.
Police responding to report that a car that crashed into a stone wall at 840 Washington St. at 1:05 a.m. Saturday found a black sedan in the opposite lane of travel up on the curb. The car was resting on the stone wall and the driver was standing outside the car.
The driver was identified as Jeremy Austin Church of 7 Duley St. Police said Church told them his car hydroplaned in the rain as he went around the turn on Washington Street, losing control of the car, then hitting the stone wall. His car turned off and he told police it would not function or turn back on.
Police reported that as they spoke to Church, they could smell alcohol on his breath. When asked where he was coming from, Church told them that he did not know the name of the restaurant but it was located in downtown Gloucester. As the driver spoke, police said it was noticeable that his speech was slurred.
Church admitted to having two Long Island iced teas, a type of alcoholic cocktail, and two beers, police said.
After failing three sobriety tests, Church was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor and violating marked lanes.
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, May 2
2:07 p.m.: One hypodermic needle was recovered from 3 Hinckley Rd.
Saturday, May 1
11:36 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from Main Street approximately 2 to 3 feet from the telephone pole near the Crow's Nest. It was disposed of safely.
2:24 p.m.: A report came in that a vehicle at 424 Heights at Cape Ann was being vandalized. Upon arrival, police spoke with the caller who explained that that he had parked his Mercedes-Benz in his parking spot and gone inside his residence Saturday around 8 p.m. When he came out at 2:20 p.m. he noticed that his front windshield and driver's side window had been struck with an unknown object. Hetold police that the car was locked and did not appear to be opened and noted that the car alarm never sounded. He added that he has no known enemies at this time and does not know who might have done this.
12:14 a.m.: Police were dispatched to the area of Church and Proctor streets for a report of people throwing eggs at cars. Shortly after arrival, police spoke with the caller who said she was driving on Granite Street when eggs had been thrown at her car. She did not want to pursue any charges at this time because she did not believe there was any damage. The egg-throwers identified themselves and relayed that there had been a third person who was already at his house.
Friday, April 30
7:12 p.m.: Animal control was told of an injured bird in the parking lot of the Stop & Shop.
4:12 p.m.: An injured raccoon was said to be in the yard of an Eastern Avenue home.
12:51 p.m.: A caller reported that potentially hundreds of teenagers were drinking on Good Harbor Beach, 99 Thatcher Road, and not socially distancing. An officer located the crowd and the group dispersed. A call a few hours later, at 3:08 p.m., reported that a large group of teenagers were back at the the beach and littering.
12:19 p.m.: An employee at the House of the Raven at 141 Main St. reported that someone took the store's open sign. An officer found the sign inside of the doorway to the business.
10:43 a.m.: A caller from Route 128 south reported that a man and woman were arguing on the side of the road.
ROCKPORT
Sunday, May 2
7:45 p.m.: The MBTA was notified of a broken rail gate on Main Street.
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad responded to calls for aid on Dean Road at 10:54 a.m. and Paradise Circle at 5:01 p.m. Both individuals were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
11:35 a.m.: A person reported losing an iPhone on Gott Street.
Saturday, May 1
5:57 and 3:46 p.m.: Medical emergencies on Millbrook Park and Broadway. The persons were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
3:37 p.m.: Public Works was notified of water bubbling out of the ground on Clement Street.
1:48 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a large beehive on Eden Road.
9:15 a.m.: A White Way resident reported the cat missing. Animal Control was notified.
8:25 a.m.: Medical emergency on Mt. Pleasant Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Friday, April 30
3:41 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a group of squirrels inside a seasonal unit on Agawam Lane.
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad responded to calls for aid on Broadway at 12:50 p.m. and Pleasant Street at 2:56 p.m. Both persons were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
1:30 p.m.: A person reported a hit-and-run at the Transfer Station on Blue Gate Lane. Officers reviewed surveillance footage and found the damage was caused by debris, not another driver. The cost to repair the damage to the car was estimated to cost under $1,000.
12:28 p.m.: The Forest Fire Department pumped water out of a flooded basement on Lattof Lane.
12:16 p.m.: A driver on Curtis Street received a criminal complaint for unlicensed operation.
10:51 a.m.: Public Works was notified to trim the brush blocking a speed limit sign on Pooles Lane.
8:22 a.m.: The Forest Fire Department pumped water out of a flooded basement on South Street.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, May 2
3 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a written warning for having an expired inspection sticker.
2:45 p.m.: The Fire Department extinguished an illegal burning on Lincoln Avenue.
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad responded to calls for aid on Union Street at 6:35 a.m. and Tappan Street 1:29 p.m. Both persons were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:08 and 10:52 a.m.: Two drivers on Pine Street and Route 128 northbound received written warnings for speeding.
Saturday, May 1
7:38 p.m.: Report of a hit and run on Summer Street. The matter is under investigation.
7:18 p.m.: Methuen police requested to speak to a Proctor Street resident regarding a hit-and-run incident in their city. Officers were unable to reach the Proctor Street resident.
6:15 p.m.: Officers removed debris from the roadway on Route 128 northbound.
6 p.m.: A driver on Pleasant Street received a written warning for speeding.
5:51 p.m.: Medical emergency on Smith Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
5:33 p.m.: A driver on Moses Hill Road received a written warning for speeding and a marked lanes violation.
Friday, April 30
6:33 p.m.: Public Works was notified to remove a downed tree on Beach Street.
3:13 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a court summons for operating with revoked insurance.
1:39 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pleasant Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Monday, May 3
12:26 p.m.: Noise complaint regarding horses on Choate Street. Officers notified the farm hands about the complaint.
Sunday, May 2
10:47 p.m.: A identification card found on Main Street was submitted into police custody.
6:20 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a citation for speeding and having no inspection sticker.
5:58 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a citation for a hands-free driving violation.
Saturday, May 1
9:54 p.m.: Sean Byrnes, 35, of Kingston, New Hampshire, was arrested on Eastern Avenue on charges of operating under the influence of liquor and a marked lanes violation. He was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Monday morning.
6:25 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a citation for an inspection sticker.
1:55 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a criminal application for negligent operation, illegal passing and a marked lanes violation.
1:52 p.m.: Officers removed debris from the roadway on Eastern Avenue.
9:05 a.m.: Medical emergency on Coral Hill. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
8:02 a.m.: A Martin Street resident reported their dog missing. Animal Control was notified.
Friday, April 30
10:01 p.m.: William Connolly, 20, of Peabody, was arrested on Eastern Avenue on charges of driving under the influence of liquor, carrying an open container of liquor in a vehicle and underage possession of alcohol. He was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Monday morning.
5:14 p.m.: Public Works was notified of a large pothole on Martin Street.
2:03 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished a controlled burn on Pond Street.
1:31 a.m.: Noise complaint regarding construction at the Blue Marlin parking lot on Eastern Avenue. Construction workers told officers they were prepping work for the following morning and would keep the noise down.
Thursday, April 29
3:45 p.m.: Report of a car hitting a tree on Eastern Avenue. No injuries were reported and the car was towed,
12:10 and 3:40 p.m.: Two reports of how the metal plates covering the torn pavement outside the new public safety building on John Wise Avenue had been moved. Officers notified the construction workers both times and the plates were moved back in place.