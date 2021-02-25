A Beverly man faces a fourth drunken driving charge after police say he crashed his pickup truck Wednesday on Blackburn Circle.
Thomas Evans, 47, of 335 Cabot St. in Beverly was arrested at Blackburn Circle at 11 p.m. by police answering a call about a car crash on Route 128.
Police arrived to find a damaged black pickup truck in the circle's grass center and several shrubs in the grassy area destroyed.
As an officer approached, the driver, later identified as Evans, was seen opening and closing truck's doors. Police said Evans swayed as if he was going to fall each time he leaned away from the pickup and that his eyes seemed glassy and bloodshot.
A six-pack of unopened beer was on the ground outside the driver's door of the truck, which Evans denied was his. It was very cold outside and the bottles were warm indicating that they had not been outside long. An officer found more beer of the same brand inside the truck.
Evans agreed to a field sobriety test, which police said he could not complete.
Evans was arrested for his fourth offense of operating under the influence of liquor and a marked lanes violations.
— Taylor Ann Bradford
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Hypodermic noodles were recovered from Elm Street at 9:52 a.m. and outside the North Shore Arts Association, 11 Pirate's Lane, at 11:29 a.m. Both were disposed of safely.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Feb. 24
11:03 p.m.: Report of a verbal altercation on Cleaves Street. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
9:11 p.m.: Medical emergency on Rowe Point. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
3:23 p.m.: A person reported being rushed by a group of dogs on Southern Avenue. No bites were reported. Animal Control was notified of the situation.
3:20 p.m.: A person claimed he or she found a cat on Millbrook Park that had been reported missing. Animal Control was notified.
2:38 p.m.: Officers assisted a School Street resident who reported a false unemployment scam was filed in his or her name.
12:51 p.m.: Officers assisted with traffic on Beach Street while a water main company was doing sewer work in the area.
10:11 a.m.: Comcast was notified of downed electrical wires on Eden Road and by Long Beach.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Feb. 24
10:31 a.m.: Lift assist on Pine Street.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Feb. 24
8:50 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for a lights violation.
5:43 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a citation for speeding and a junior operator license violation.
5:03 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
9:57 a.m.: Medical emergency on Choate Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.