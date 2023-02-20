A a 57-year-old Gloucester resident faces multiple charges after police say he crashed his car into three cars parked at Domino’s Pizza at 382 Main St. on Thursday, Feb. 16, around 9 p.m.
The man was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of liquor, second offense; driving negligently; a marked lanes violation; and driving an unregistered vehicle.
Tally’s had to tow all four vehicles from the scene due to extensive damage, according to the police report.
The driver of a Cadillac said he was picking up a pizza at Domino’s and going to a friend’s house and as he turned left around the traffic island someone hit him. He was asked who his friend was and the driver thought for a minute and replied, “Jimmy Johnson,” but the manager told police no orders were received under that name.
Police observed the driver’s eyes to be bloodshot and glassy and the man appeared unsteady on his feet. Police also smelled liquor on him. When asked if he had been drinking that night, the man reportedly said “I had two beers at my house.”
When Fire Department medical personnel asked the driver if he wanted medical attention, the man said he wanted to go to the hospital. At that point police arrested the driver and escorted him to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
While being treated, the driver’s blood was drawn by emergency room staff. The driver was offered the chance to submit to a blood chemical test to determine his blood alcohol concentration, but the driver refused and his license was seized. A check of the man’s car turned up a cold six-pack of beer in the back passenger seat. Police looked at video footage of the crash and saw the Cadillac heading east on Main Street, cross over the marked lanes, narrowly miss two pedestrians on the sidewalk and strike the three legally parked cars which the report said were owned by Domino’s delivery drivers.
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Feb. 17
7:20 p.m.: A larceny was reported on Eastern Avenue.
6:33 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 59-year-old Gloucester resident charging her with assault to intimidate at the CVS Pharmacy at Gloucester Crossing Road.
Crashes with property damage only were reported at on Washington and Main streets at 6:50 a.m. and Eastern Avenue and Barn Lane at 6:16 p.m..
1:21 p.m.: A 40-year-old Gloucester man was arrested on a straight arrest warrant carrying a charge of distribution of a Class B substance after a narcotics investigation. An officer working a construction detail notified a detective he had spotted the man from the warrant riding a red bicycle in the area of Main Street near the Pilot House. The detective located the man on Main Street near Hancock Street and attempted to stop him, but he fled on his bike. Detectives learned the man was staying on Mason Street and went to that address, where they found a red mountain bike matching the one the man was spotted riding minutes earlier. Police went to the apartment where the man was reportedly staying but did not find him there. They obtained a key to the basement where tenants have shared access. They searched what was a confined space with low light. The detective, knowing that the man has a criminal history that included assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, had his Taser turned on and at the low, ready for use. Police located the man hiding in the basement and the detective aimed his Taser at the man and ordered him to comply with another detective’s instructions. The man complied and the detective holstered his Taser, and the man was taken into custody without incident.
7:19 a.m.: Police had a vehicle towed on Mt. Pleasant Avenue.
5:18 a.m.: Peace was restored after disturbance near 427 Main St.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
6:49 p.m.: Larceny was reported on Trask Street, but later the property was retrieved and returned and this was deemed to be a misunderstanding.
2:37 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Atlantic Road and Bass Avenue.
2:35 p.m.: After a search warrant was executed at a Prospect Street apartment, police searched a bedroom and turned up evidence of drug use. Police arrested a 34-year-old Gloucester woman on a charge of possession of a class A drug (a twist bag of powder believed to be fentanyl), and two counts of possession of a class B drug (five orange pills that appeared to be Adderall and three pipes believed to have been used to smoke crack cocaine). Also arrested was a 52-year-old Gloucester man, who was the subject of the warrant. He was charged with two counts of possession of a class B drug, both subsequent offenses, and possession of a class A drug.
10:09 a.m.: Police at the station on Main Street took a report of a disturbance.
9:16 a.m.: After a report of harassment, police arrested a 39-year-old Gloucester resident on a charge of vandalizing property. A resident reported having a harassment issue with the man who lives around the corner. At 9:03 a.m., the resident reported the man came to the rear of her house, began to yell at her and throw rocks into her bedroom window, which caused them to shatter. The man reportedly went down the rear steps and attempted to kick the gated wooden door open. He was unsuccessful, so he ran back up the stairs and left through the rear of another home. The incident was caught on security camera. A sergeant working a detail at Main and Center streets spotted the man and stopped him around 10:49 a.m. The patrol car arrived and was able to identify that the man as wearing the same sweatshirt that the suspect was seen wearing during the vandalism incident. During the booking process, the man made accusations that he was being spied on somehow. The man was referred to a health team for further review.
ESSEX
Monday, Feb. 20
12:32 p.m.: An animal complaint was reported at a Western Avenue address.
7:26 a.m.: An erratic driver was reported at the intersection of Pond Street and Western Avenue. The vehicle was not located.
Friday, Feb. 17
3:20 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on John Wise Avenue, a verbal warning was issued.
8:41 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Western Avenue, a citation was issued.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Feb. 208:36 p.m.: A request was made for an emergency ambulance transport at a Bradley Wharf address.
6:51 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted at an Agawam Lane address
9:50 a.m.: A wellness check was performed at a Main Street address.
Sunday, Feb. 19
8:02 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at a Main Street address, a written warning was issued.
7:41 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at a Main Street address, a verbal warning was issued.
11:43 a.m.: An illegally parked motor vehicle was reported at an address on Broadway. The operator was spoken to.
10:02 a.m.: A wellness check was performed at a Main Street address.
Saturday, Feb. 18
5:42 p.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to a Penzance Road address.
2:23 p.m.: A report was received about an illegally parked motor vehicle on School Street. A search of the area did not locate the vehicle.
9:59 a.m.: A wellness check was performed at a Main Street address.
Friday, Feb. 17
Medical emergencies: Individuals were taken to a hospital by ambulance from addresses at Seagull Street at 11:25 a.m., Sandy Bay Terrace at 1:53 and 8:35 p.m., and Tarrs Lane West at 9:17 p.m.
10 a.m.: A wellness check was performed at an address on Main Street.