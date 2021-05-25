A Gloucester man faces his second charge of driving drunk after police said he struck a Washington Street home.
Peter Clark, 25, 28 High Street was arrested Monday at 10:17 p.m. in front the Willow Rest, 1 Holly St., after police were dispatched to the area of 661 Washington St. for a report of a vehicle into the building.
When police arrived, they were flagged down by a witness told officers he had been traveling behind the black Jeep Wrangler in question prior to the Jeep going into the home at 661 Washington St. The crash ripped the door off the home but city building inspector later said deemed the house safe to live in.
Officers found two people in the Jeep; a female passenger who stated she had chipped her front tooth but was OK and the male driver who stated he was not injured. Officers said a strong odor of liquor was coming from inside the vehicle. When the Fire Department arrived, the man denied having anything to drink and refused medical treatment.
Clark failed multiple sobriety tests, police said. He was placed in handcuffs and when he was guided into the rear of the cruiser, he tipped over and whacked his head on the inside corner of the door.
The witness told police the Jeep was struggling while entering the two-lane Goose Cove bridge and swerved back and forth while traveling it, striking the right side of the stone bridge several times.
Clark faces charges of operating under the influence of liquor for his second offense, negligent operation of motor vehicle, and violating marked lanes.
— Taylor Ann Bradford
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, May 24
4:04 p.m.: A Railroad Avenue business reported a man locked inside its bathroom for 20 minutes refused to answer calls to leave. An officer was able to get the person to open the door. Inside was a syringe with bent needle, with which the man admitted to using to shoot up earlier. The man was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
1:25 p.m.: A unauthorized landscaper was on the property of 32 Granite St and refusing to give any information. The landscaper advised that he needs to get approval from condo association before doing yard work.
ROCKPORT
Monday, May 24
11:26 p.m.: Public Works was notified to remove a large branch from the roadway on Marmion Way.
9:38 p.m.: Lift assist on Granite Street.
6:29 p.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a written warning for an unspecified violation.
4:15 p.m.: The Forest Fire and Fire Departments extinguished a brush fire off Quarry Road.
4:06 p.m.: The parking enforcement officer requested backup regarding an issue with a downtown patron. Officers spoke with the patron and the issue was settled.
Lost items: A women's jacket found on Bearskin Neck at 3:06 p.m. and acredit card found at a kiosk on Main Street at 3:39 p.m. were turned in to police.
3:19 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Squam Hill Road was tagged.
11:10 a.m.: Medical emergency on High Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
9:07 a.m.: A driver on Jerden's Lane received a written warning for a stop-sign violation.
MANCHESTER
Monday, May 24
6:36 p.m.: Medical emergency on Bridge Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
6:01 p.m.: An intoxicated patron refused to leave Cala's Restaurant on Beach Street. The person was put into protective custody and released the following morning.
5:37 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a verbal warning for speeding.
1:47 p.m.: The Harbormaster responded to a boat moored at Manchester Harbor that was reportedly taking on water.
12:40 p.m.: Richard Poliskey, 53, of 18 Conant Street, Gloucester, was arrested on Route 128 northbound on charges of driving on a suspended license and an inspection violation. He was arraigned Tuesday at Salem District Court.
12:30 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a bird inside a Summer Street home.
12:18 a.m.: Keys found on Central Street were turned in to police.
9:36 a.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of their car on Beach Street.
ESSEX
Monday, May 23
5:45 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a written warning for speeding.
543 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a criminal application on a charge of driving with a suspended license and a hands-free driving violation. The car was towed.
9:36 p.m.: Report of an irate patron at the Blue Marlin Restaurant on Eastern Avenue. The person was gone by the time officers arrived. Officers attempted called the person at home but there was no answer.
Sunday, May 22
10 p.m.: Lift assist on Winthrop Street.
9:38 p.m.: A Pond Street resident reported the house had been egged. The matter is under investigation.
6:32 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for speeding.
12:05 a.m.: Medical emergency on Southern Avenue. The person refused ambulance services.
Saturday, May 21
6:01 p.m.: A driver on Spring Street received a criminal application on a charge of operating with a suspended license. The car was towed.
2:08 p.m.: Public Works was notified to remove a pile of mulch from the roadway on Apple Street.
11:40 a.m.: The Harbormaster was notified to assist a boat that hit ground off Choate Island.
9:38 a.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a criminal application for driving with a suspended license. The car was towed.
5:12 a.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Friday, May 20
8 p.m.: Report of a person driving around an ATV around Centennial Grove. Officers spoke to a group of bikers in the area, but did not find anyone riding an ATV.
2:45 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a written warning for a hands-free violation.
10:32 a.m.: Officers spoke with a resident regarding a past hit-and-run accident.