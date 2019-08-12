ESSEX — A Middleton man is facing a drunken driving charge — a second offense — after a resident reported he drove into a ditch alongside a shared driveway.
Scott Johnston, 57, of 201 Forest St., faces charges of having an open container of alcohol while driving and operating under the influence of alcohol, a second offense.
He was arrested after a Rocky Hill Road neighbor called police at 7:17 p.m. Sunday, saying a man had driven into a ditch beside the driveway the caller shares with several neighbors.
Johnston was bailed later Sunday night. He was arraigned on the charges in Gloucester District Court on Monday.
— Andrea Holbrook
In news taken from the logs of Gloucester's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Aug. 12
12:11 a.m.: Police said they will seek a summons to court for a 27-year-old Rowley woman on the charges of leaving the scene of a property-damage motor vehicle accident, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and an equipment violation.
Sunday, Aug. 11
4:35 p.m.: Police said they will seek a summons to court for an 18-year-old Methuen man on the charge of shoplifting at the Walgreens pharmacy on Main Street.
12:24 a.m.: Steven Veator, 50, of 9 Orchard St. in Gloucester, was arrested on the charge of assault and battery on an intimate partner. No further details were available.
Saturday, Aug. 10
11:13 p.m.: Officers responded to Wingaersheek Beach on report of a fire and found five tents set up around a camp fire that was being used by 10 children and six adults. They had come off four boats anchored off the beach. They were informed that it was illegal to camp on the beach and to have a fire. They doused the fire and officers determined the safest course of action was to allow the group to stay the night rather than try to reload the boats in the dark.
3:29 p.m.: Police said they will seek a summons to court for a 34-year-old Gloucester man on the charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle and failure to yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk after police said the vehicle operated by the man struck two individuals trying to cross Washington Street, near the intersection of Washington and Main streets. Police said both individuals were treated at the scene for minor injuries and declined transport to the hospital.
1:44 p.m.: Brandon Zachary Carroll, 26, of Atkinson, New Hampshire, was arrested on an outstanding default warrant for failure to appear in court.
Friday, Aug. 9
11:52 p.m.: Police said they will seek a summons to court for a 52-year-old Rockport woman on the charge of assault and battery on a nurse trying to treat her at Addison Gilbert Hospital.
11:25 p.m.: David J. Palazola, 28, of 11 Ledgemont Ave. in Gloucester, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor, possession of an open container of alcohol and marked lane violations.
7:32 a.m.: William A. Ruiter, 50, of 1 Youngs Road in Gloucester, was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant and an outstanding default warrant.
