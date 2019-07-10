ESSEX — An Ipswich man is accused of driving drugged for a third time.
Jason J. Thistlewood, 40, of 8 Pearly Lane was arrested Tuesday after police Detective Thomas Shamshak Jr. said a driver pulled out in front of him on Eastern Avenue (Route 133), spun his wheels and sped off at a high rate of speed.
After a traffic stop, Thistlewood was taken into custody on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, a third offense; illegal possession of Class E, or prescription, drugs; driving to endanger; and having no front plate on his car.
After booking, Thistlewood was taken to Middleton Jail for holding until his arraignment in Gloucester District Court on Wednesday.
At his arraignment, Thistlewood was ordered held without bail until a dangerousness hearing on Aug. 16.
— Andrea Holbrook
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, July 10
5:48 a.m.: Officers restored the peace after responding to a reported disturbance outside the Magnolia Service Station on Magnolia Avenue. No charges were filed.
2:05 a.m.: A car parked in the middle of Parker Street ,blocking parts of the parking area at Pratty's Cape Ann Vets was towed by police order.
Tuesday, July 9
11:59 p.m.: Michael Provost, 28, of 6 Whittemore St., Apt. 2, is facing a charge of driving under the influence of liquor after the car he was driving crossed the road on Concord Street and slammed into a large boulder. Provost declined medical attention, but a passenger in his vehicle was transported by the Fire Department's ambulance squad to Addison Gilbert Hospital. Provost, who was driving north, told police that the struts on his car "freezed up" so that he was unable to turn the wheels straight. Oofficer Dylan Morrissey's report indicated that, upon further investigation, Provost failed a series of field sobriety tests and was charged.
9:35 p.m.: A caller reported hearing fireworks in the area of Warner and Millett streets. A search of the area proved negative.
9:11 p.m.: A disturbance was reported outside the Harbormaster's Office on Harbor Loop. Officers said peace was restored when one boater moved to a different marina.
7:43 p.m.: Gabriela R. Wood, 24, listed as homeless, faces a charge of shoplifting by concealment after police responded to a call to the Dollar General store on Whistlestop Way. Police confronted Wood after viewing surveillance video that showed her taking underwear, removing tags, and putting the underwear inside her shorts. The items were valued at $8.
12:13 p.m.: Neither motorist was injured and both were able to drive from the scene after a two-vehicle collision on the northbound side or Route 128 near the A. Piatt Andrew Bridge.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, July 10
5:44 a.m.: Officers dismissed contractors working on an Atlantic Avenue house. All outdoor work in town begins at 7 a.m.
Tuesday, July 9
10:54 p.m.: Lift assist on Millbrook Park.
10:34 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Granite Street and Wharf Road received a verbal warning for having broken taillights.
7:47 p.m.: Minor two-car accident on the corner of Beach and Granite streets. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. The amount of damage caused in the accident is unknown, but both cars were driven away.
9:23 p.m.: Medical emergency on Irvana Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
7:20 p.m.: Lift assist on Martha's Lane.
7:09 p.m.: Medical emergency on Long Beach. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
3:07 p.m.: Two-car accident on Main Street. The damage caused by the accident is estimated to cost over $1,000. One car left the scene on its own while the other needed a tow. Officers issued a citation to one driver for violating the town's tailgating bylaw.
2:12 p.m.: A Parker Street resident filed a report at the station claiming his bank account was hacked.
1:50 p.m.: Medical emergency on Irvana Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
12:01 p.m.: Minor two-car accident on the corner of Main Street and Sandy Bay Terrace. The damage caused by the accident is estimated to cost under $1,000. Both cars were driven away from the scene. No injuries were reported and officers did not issue any citations.
11:53 a.m.: Minor rear-end accident on Main Street. The damage caused by the accident is estimated to cost under $1,000. Both cars were driven away from the scene. No injuries were reported and officers did not issue any citations.
11:08 a.m.: Report of three individuals sword-fighting with real swords on Long Beach. The three told responding officers they were part of the Boston Viking Irish group and were practicing for an upcoming event. They were told to stop and were later sent on their way.
ESSEX
Wednesday, July 10
6:55 a.m.: A bicyclist stopped to speak to an officer monitoring traffic on Southern Avenue. The cyclist said he traveled the same route most mornings and a green Ford F-150 with Rhode Island plates often passes him at excessive speeds and much too closely. The pickup could not be located, but officers will keep it an eye out for in the coming days.
2:17 a.m.: A patrolman noticed a car idling with its lights on at the corner of Addison Street and Southern Avenue. It turned out to be a resident talking with a friend.
12:58 a.m.: The rescue squad answered a medical aid call on Wood Drive. After receiving services, the female refused an ambulance transport to the hospital.
12:34 a.m.: An alarm activated at a Spring Street home. The owner said it was triggered accidentally.
Tuesday, July 9
11:52 p.m.: A suspicious truck was spotted on Western Avenue in front of a business. It turned out the truck is usually parked in the business's lot.
3:46 p.m.: A 911 cell phone call placed from the Town Landing off Main Street was abandoned. The phone owner was found and said the call had been placed in error.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, July 9
8:18 p.m.: Lift assist at Newport Park.
3:23 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a verbal warning for failing to signal.
1:49 p.m.: Robert Hughes, 60, of Gloucester, was arrested on Summer Street on a charge of driving with a suspended license. He was to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon at Salem District Court.
Noon: A driver on Beach Street received a verbal warning for an inspection sticker violation.
11:24 a.m.: A driver on Lincoln Street received a verbal warning for having defective equipment.
10:42 a.m.: Medical emergency on Tuck's Point. The person refused ambulance services.
9:55 a.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for an inspection sticker violation.
8:45 a.m.: A driver on School Street received a citation for an inspection sticker violation.
