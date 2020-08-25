A Westborough man was arrested on charges after police say a confrontation on Rocky Neck became a car chase through East Gloucester.
Tyler J. Sanchez, 19, of Fisher Street in Westborough was arrested on Bass Avenue around 9 p.m. He faces charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, disturbing the peace and threatening to commit a crime.
According to police, dispatchers received calls from Sanchez, who said a Jeep was following him and he and a female passenger were in fear of their lives, and from the Jeep's occupants who said a gun had been shown.
Police spoke to both parties who said words had been exchanged outside a restaurant on Rocky Neck Avenue. Sanchez told police a male in the Jeep had said "I'll kill you," made other threats and said he was going to get a crowbar. The Jeep occupants' said Sanchez told them "no one has to get hurt," and took out what they believed to be a black handgun before getting his car and driving away.
The Jeep's occupants followed Sanchez until police pulled both cars over.
Police said Sanchez told them he keeps the BB gun as protection because it looks like a real gun. He was charged because police said he showed the gun and the Jeep's occupants believed it to be real.
— Andrea Holbrook
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Aug. 25
6:31 a.m.: Citizen requested assistance at an Elmo Lane residence and was referred to another agency.
Burglar alarms sounded at Plum Cove School on Hickory Street at 1:19 a.m., where the building was checked, and at Richdale's on East Main Street at 5:03 a.m., which was a false alarm.
1:51 a.m.: Check on well-being of individual on Prospect Street. The person could not be found when police arrived.
Monday, Aug. 24
911 calls received from Good Harbor Beach at 5:02 p.m., and the Heights of Cape Ann at 10:13 p.m., where an area search didn't turn up anything.
Well-being checks requested at Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road at 12:34 p.m., North Kilby and Washington street sat 1:52 p.m., Cape Ann Eye Specialists on Middle Street at 2:12 p.m., Willow and Cleveland streets at 2:17 and 3:45 p.m., Bass Avenue at 6:53 p.m., Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street at 7:34 p.m., and on Whistlestop Way at 9:54 p.m.
8:42 p.m.: Mark Calder, 21, of 259 Main St. in Rockport was arrested after an assault was reported at the McDonald's on Maplewood Avenue. He faces charges of assault and battery on a pregnant person and assault and battery. No other information was available as police deemed it was a domestic incident.
8:34 p.m.: A person came into the station to report harassment.
7:28 p.m.: Suspicious activity in a motor vehicle reported at Stage Fort Park off Hough Avenue.
7:25 p.m.: A 36-year-old Prospect Street man will be summonsed to court on charges of shoplifting by concealing merchandise and carrying a dangerous weapon. He is accused of taking items from the Shaw's Market on Railroad Avenue.
Motor vehicle stops made on Main Street at the Crow's Nest at 5:02 p.m., Route 128 Extension northbound at 5:31 p.m., and Route 128 northbound before Exit 14 at 7:25 p.m. Citations issued.
6:26 p.m.: Motor vehicle crash on Perkins Street with property damage. No injuries reported.
6:15 p.m.: A Gloucester man reported being assaulted as he disembarked from the FV Grace Marie at the Jodrey State Fish Pier.
5:04 p.m.: Assistance given to driver of a disabled vehicle on Route 128 south at Exit 14.
4:44 p.m.: A Lands End Lane resident reported fraud.
3:49 p.m.: Parking complaint on Shore Road.
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad responded to Sugar Magnolias on Main Street at 8;40 a.m.; The Open Door on Emerson Avenue at 9:08 a.m.; Lloyd Street at 11:24 a.m. and Granite Street at 12:45 p.m., where patients were taken to hospital; and at Prospect Street at 2:42 p.m. A call from Rackliffe Street at 3:13 a.m. was referred to another agency.
1:23 p.m.: A suspicious person in the area of Cove Cafe on Washington Street could not be located.
1:21 p.m.: Vandalism reported at St. Ann School on Pleasant Street.
Burglar alarms sounded on Reservoir Road at 12:49 a.m., at Cometeer on Great Republic Drive at 6:28 a.m., and North Shore Arts Association on Pirate's Lane at 11:53 a.m.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Aug. 25
2:51 a.m.: Medical emergency on Story Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Monday, Aug. 24
11:58 a.m.: Report of a minor two-car accident on Station Square. No injuries were reported. Both drivers exchanged information.
7:22 a.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a verbal warning for speeding.
6:13 a.m.: Medical emergency on Heritage Drive. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Aug. 24
7:43 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for not having the car's headlights on.
7:09 and 5:54 p.m.: Two drivers on Lincoln Street and Summer Street received written warnings for speeding.
5:33 p.m.: The Fire Department assisted a person locked out of his or her home at The Plains.
Noon: Animal Control was notified of a dead seal on Ocean Street.
ESSEX
Monday, Aug. 24
8:18 p.m.: The Water Department was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Lakeview Road.
5:48 p.m.: Report of a street sign knocked over on John Wise Avenue. The DPW repaired the sign Tuesday morning.
5:41 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a hands-free driving violation.
4:42 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for a hands-free driving violation.
4:19 p.m.: Lift assist on Orchard Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:35 p.m.: Officers advised a person who reported a past minor car accident at a parking lot on Conomo Point Road.
Sunday, Aug. 23
7:12 p.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
2:44 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people who were letting their dogs swim without leashes at Chebacco Lake.
2:09 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Conomo Point Road was ticketed.