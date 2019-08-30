ESSEX — A local resident looking to cash in on a $4.5 million windfall may be out $3,500, police say.
The resident came into the station Thursday at 1:55 p.m. to report being the victim of a scam, Chief Paul Francis said.
The man told police he had received a call from a person claiming to represent American Cash Rewards informing him he was the winner of $4.5 million. To claim the prize, the caller told the man to send a check for $3,500 to cover processing or transfer fees, which he did.
The prize was not awarded, the man told police.
Police remind residents that unless a ticket has been purchased, one cannot win a prize, and that genuine lotteries simply subtract any fees and tax from the winnings.
Francis said police are investigating.
— Andrea Holbrook
Crosswalk scofflaws warned in Rockport
ROCKPORT — Police here held another traffic safety operation on Thursday. Between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., officers issued 10 written warnings and four verbal warnings to drivers for crosswalk violations. Drivers were pulled over on Main Street, Dock Square, Mt. Pleasant Street, Beach Street, Norwood Court, Thatcher Road, T Wharf, Broadway and Jerden's Lane.
These traffic safety operations are funded by grants issued from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security to improve traffic safety on local roads for pedestrians and bicyclists. The funds are being used to pay for overtime for officers to conduct public safety procedures such as this.
— Michael Cronin
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Aug. 30
1:07 a.m.: Police said they will summons a 29-year-old Beverly man to court on charges of driving a vehicle after registration revocation and driving an uninsured and unregistered vehicle.
1:01 a.m.: Police were called to Parker Street for a disturbance. They dispersed a group gathered outside Pratty's.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Disturbances: Police restored peace after answering calls at Flannagan Square at 10:26 a.m., Burnham's Field at 10:27 p.m. and on Mansfield Court at 10:48 p.m.
Crashes: Police responded to car crashes with property damage only on Eastern Avenue at 12:14 p.m. and Grant Circle at 3:38 p.m.
ROCKPORT
Friday, Aug. 30
5:25 a.m.: A resident of Edgemere Road reported a group of nearby fishermen were yelling profanities. Officers went to the scene and told the fishermen to quiet down.
2:49 a.m.: Report of trash barrels knocked over at Harvey Park. The DPW was notified later that morning.
1:15 a.m.: A resident on Broadway Avenue reported hearing footsteps outside and someone knocking on the door. Officers checked and found no one in the area. They continued to keep tabs on the house in case anyone showed up again.
Thursday, Aug. 29
11:02 p.m.: A Main Street resident reported seeing an unknown person in the backyard. A search of the area was inconclusive. Police believe the stranger was cutting through the resident's backyard.
10:12 p.m.: Lift assist on Stockholm Avenue.
8:46 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for having defective equipment on the trailer he was towing.
7:50 p.m.: Report of a man dressed in all black walking down Nungent Stretch. The man told officers he was walking to Gloucester. Officers advised the man use his cell phone to better illuminate himself on his walk.
3:56 p.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The resident was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
11:45 a.m.: An officer found a car parked in the middle of the roadway on the corner of Thatcher Road and Tregony Bow. A party was being held at a nearby residence. The officer was able to locate the car's owner at the party and the car was moved.
7:13 a.m.: Report of a low-hanging cable wire on Atlantic Avenue. The cable company was notified.
ESSEX
Friday, Aug. 30
8:03 a.m.: A caller reported hearing an alarm sounding at a building on Eastern Avenue. It turned out to be a smoke detector.
6:39 a.m.: A driver on Western Avenue was given a verbal warning about speeding.
Thursday, Aug. 29
11:59 a.m.: A burglar alarm activated at the Cottage at Centennial Grove. Officers checked the cottage, which was locked up tight, and all seemed in order.
Lead foots: Individual drivers were issued citations for speeding on Apple Street after being stopped on Southern Avenue at 2:37 p.m., Apple Street at 2:52 p.m. and Eastern Avenue at 9:17 and 10:45 p.m. Another driver was given a verbal warning for speeding on Apple Street at 10:42 p.m.
6:28 p.m.: A fire alarm activated at a Tara Road home. It was set off by a smoke detector reacting to smoke from cooking. Firefighters cleared the smoke and reset the alarm.
4:55 p.m.: A caller reported an erratic driver in Ipswich heading into Essex, saying a rear wheel on the car was broken and at an angle. Police could not locate the care in Essex.
4:48 p.m.: A caller reported a truck parked on a curve on Apple Street was impinging on drivers' visibility of the road. Police contacted the owner who moved it.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Aug. 29
4:36 p.m.: Medical emergency on Eaglehead Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
4:09 p.m.: Smoke from cooking caused a residential fire alarm to activate on Summer Street.
3:43 p.m.: Officers made a report regarding possible credit card misuse.
2:04 p.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. A woman was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:30 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of an incident involving a mailman and an aggressive dog on Rosedale Avenue. The matter is currently under investigation.
11:15 a.m.: A parking attendant at Singing Beach reported two cars drove past the parking station and refused to pay. Both cars were ticketed.
8:56 a.m.: Faulty commercial alarm activation on Union Street. The business was notified.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.