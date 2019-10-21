MANCHESTER — A man accused of hitting two officers after threatening to harm his sister if she called police was being held in jail Monday on $2,000 bail.
Alec McDiarmid, 40, of 34 Bridge St., Manchester, was arrested Friday at 10:46 p.m. on two counts of assaulting an officer and making death threats. He was arraigned at Salem District Court on Monday morning and transported to the Essex House of Corrections in Middleton with a bond set at $2,000.
According to the criminal docket, Judge Ina Howard-Hogan noted McDiarmid "appeared to be under the influence of drugs" at the time of his arrest and had reportedly "told his sister if she sought R.O. (a restraining order) he would cut her throat." The notes also allege McDiarmid "kicked (an) officer in the knee (and) punched (an) officer in the face" in addition to making threats against them and the EMT staff on scene.
— Michael Cronin
In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Oct. 21
9:41 a.m.: Assistance given to a motorist whose car was disabled on the northbound side of Route 128.
8:58 a.m.: A contractor building a house on High Popples Road reported the apparent theft of several tools from the construction site, including a DeWalt jig saw, two DeWalt impact drivers, three lithium batteries and a battery charger. The man said he and his crew left the site Friday afternoon, then found the tools missing Saturday morning. Police are investigating.
Sunday, Oct. 20
7:44 p.m.: A resident on Keystone Road reported the sound of gunfire. A police search proved to be negative.
3:43 a.m.: Officers responded to a complaint from Clearview Avenue regarding noise coming from the West Gloucester commuter rail station on Essex Avenue. Officers found no noise and no perpetrators when they arrived at the scene.
1:48 a.m.: Police responded to an open 911 call coming from the Gloucester post office on Dale Avenue A search found no signs of trouble.
Saturday, Oct. 19
12:38 a.m.: Nicole C. Tucker, 34, of 101 Cherry St., was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, failing to use a turn signal and failing to stay within marked lanes after police said they observed her falling to stop for a stop sign at Parker and East Main streets and driving erratically while heading on East Main Street toward Bass Avenue. Officer Alexander Aiello Tucker followed Tucker as she pulled onto the Route 128 Extension, and, at a traffic stop, he detected an odor of alcohol and other signs of intoxication. She then failed a series of field sobriety tests. She told police she had just left Pratty's Cape Ann Vets bar on Parker Street.
Friday, Oct. 18
12:10 a.m.: A Prospect Street man is facing a summons to Gloucester District Court on charges of operating on a revoked license, driving without a license and operating an unregistered vehicle after the car he was driving crashed into the building housing Ben's Wallpaper and Paint at 6 Railroad Ave. The driver was not injured but the vehicle sustained heavy damage, and its airbags deployed. The man said he had just left his job at the adjacent Mike's Place restaurant when he looked down at his phone and lost control of his vehicle.
11:50 p.m.: A woman escaped injury when the vehicle she was driving struck a deer that had run in front of her in the northbound lanes of Route 128. The woman was able to drive away. The deer could not be located but appeared to have sustained injuries judging by signs of the animal embedded in the vehicle, police said.
ROCKPORT
Sunday, Oct. 20
10:13 p.m.: A person reported a hand-written note had been glued to his or her parked car on High Street. Police are investigating.
5:34 p.m.: An officer coiled some fallen cable wires on King Street and left them on the roadside.
2:16 p.m.: Medical emergency on South Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
1:48 p.m.: Report of a motorcycle accident on Main Street. The biker refused ambulance services. The motorcycle only received minor damage and was still operational.
11:18 a.m.: Officers spoke with a group of divers on Beach Street that was trespassing on private property.
10:31 a.m.: The DPW was notified of a fallen tree limb on South Street.
Saturday, Oct. 19
11:02 p.m.: Medical emergency on Millbrook Park. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
4:40 p.m.: Report of a shoplifter on Dock Square. Officers caught up with the suspect and the property was returned. A criminal complaint will be sought out against the suspect.
3:08 p.m.: Animal Control was notified to remove a dead pig from Mt. Pleasant Street.
2:42 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of their car on Bradley Wharf.
2:27 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Pleasant Street was tagged.
12:40 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Highland Street was tagged.
12:01 p.m.: The DPW was notified to remove a fallen tree limb at the end of a Granite Street driveway.
11:55 a.m.: A Mt. Pleasant Street resident reported a private tree removal company dumped a load of branches on their property. Officers spoke with the company and the branches were removed from the area.
Friday, Oct. 18
5:06 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a criminal complaint for having a revoked registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. The car was towed.
4:32 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a large broken branch hanging from a tree on Haven Avenue.
No hospital trips: The rescue squad responded to medical aid calls on Main Street at 2:31 p.m. and on Stockholm Avenue at 3:11 p.m. Both persons refused ambulance services.
1:33 p.m.: A tree fell on a car parked in a Granite Street driveway. The car owner told officers a private tree removal company had been notified and he was waiting for a National Grid crew to come.
11:31 a.m.: Lift assist on High Street.
9:32 a.m.: The DPW was notified of downed electrical wires on King Street.
8:32 a.m.: Carbon monoxide alarm on Echo Lane. Firefighters found low readings coming from a generator running near a window. The residents of the house declined medical services. The home was aired out by the Fire Department.
8:23 a.m.: National Grid was notified of downed electrical wires on Evans Way.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, Oct. 20
10:30 p.m.: First responders provided mutual aid for a medical emergency on Martin Street in Essex.
5:49 p.m.: Officer attempted to pull over a speeding car without a license plate on Summer Street. The pursuit was later called off and surrounding departments were notified.
5:07 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for speeding.
4:02 a.m.: National Grid was notified of a struck gas line on Bridge Street.
Saturday, Oct. 19
2:26 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a court summons for having a suspended license.
12:56 p.m.: Report of outside burning on Roasdale Avenue. The fire was extinguished by the homeowner.
8:43 a.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a written warning for having defective equipment and an expired license.
Friday, Oct. 18
5:31 p.m.: A unoccupied truck was towed from an embankment on School Street.
4:15 p.m.: Police made a report regarding a wire transfer scam on Plum Hill Road.
3:14 p.m.: National Grid was notified of downed electrical wires laying across the sidewalk on School Street.
9:58 a.m.: First responders assisted a Windemere Park Extension resident with medical equipment.
8:36 a.m.: The DPW cleared tree branches and debris from the roadway on Hickory Hill Road.
5:28 a.m.: Carbon monoxide alarm on Boardman Avenue. The Fire Department was dispatched and found all was in order.
ESSEX
Monday, Oct. 21
7:06 a.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a citation.
Sunday, Oct. 20
10:20 p.m.: Medical emergency on Western Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hosptial.
3 p.m.: A driver received a written warning for a moving violation during a traffic stop at the corner of Conomo Point Road and Sumac Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.