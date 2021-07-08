Police/Fire: Man hurt in Nugent Stretch crash

ROCKPORT — A driver was injured when his car jump a guardrail on Nugent Stretch, Route 127, and hit a utility pole Thursday morning, police said.
The driver, a man who does not live in town, according to Rockport Police, was transported by ambulance to a hospital. The extent of his injuries are currently unknown.
Police say his car is likely totaled.
Rockport Police were notified of the accident at 8 a.m. Tally's Towing was able to pull the car from the woods. Debris was cleaned up within the hour, according to Rockport Officer Clifford, who is leading to the investigation into the crash.
"It doesn't seem like speeding was a factor," he said, "and there was no indication at this time that (the driver) was impaired."
Traffic was backed up in the afternoon as a National Grid crew worked to fix the electrical pole.
As of 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, National Grid was on site tending to the pole.
"It wasn't knocked down completely," explained Clifford, "but it was severed at the base."
— Michael Cronin
In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, July 8
12:25 a.m.: A caller from Gloucester Taxi reported that a woman was screaming and kicking the window's of Shaw's Supermarket at 7 Railroad Ave.
Wednesday, July 7
5:37 p.m.: An employee of The Rhumb Line reported that a guest who had a few drinks is not able to stand from the bar table.
3:11 p.m.: Animal control was sent to 8 Friend St. for a report of a skunk under a porch.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, July 8
2:05 and 2:02 a.m.: Two cars illegally parked on Broadway and T Wharf, respectively were ticketed.
Wednesday, July 7
Medical emergencies: Transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester were a person from Bearskin Neck at 1:08 p.m. and a person from Marmion Way at 7:11 p.m.
5:34 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a golden retriever without a collar wandering around Haven Avenue.
5:09 p.m.: Report of a fender-bender on Main Street. No injuries were reported. Both drivers exchanged information.
4:26 p.m.: A driver on Main Street was issued a criminal complaint for unlicensed operation.
9:46 a.m.: A car illegally parked on Bradley Wharf was towed. The car's owner was issued a criminal complaint for operating with revoked registration and operating an unlicensed, uninsured vehicle.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, July 7
Traffic stops: Two drivers on Summer Street were each a verbal warning for given speeding, at 12:28 and 8:45 p.m., respectively.
ESSEX
Wednesday, July 7
9:39 p.m.: Report of a disabled motor vehicle on Southern Avenue. The car owner reportedly was unable to get a tow, so the car was left on the side of the road for the time being.