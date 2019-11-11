A driver whose vehicle sailed out of the roadway at Blackburn Circle and landed upside-down in some heavy brush late Monday morning was transported to Beverly Hospital, but with injuries that were deemed not to be life-threatening, authorities said.
Acting Gloucester Fire Capt. Kevin Gargan said the sport utility vehicle, which had to be towed from the scene, apparently struck a pair of curbs while heading northbound on Route 128 and came to rest off the roadway in some brush and trees near the former Fuller School site.
Crews responding at 11:37 a.m. found the SUV on its roof, Gargan said, but the driver had been able to extricate himself from the vehicle and was transported to Beverly by the Fire Department's ambulance squad.
It took two tow trucks from Tally's to remove the vehicle from its landing spot, Gargan said.
"It was a difficult area, with heavy, heavy brush in a small area," he said.
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Nov. 11
12:23 a.m.: The Fire Department's ambulance squad transported one person from the Crow's Nest bar on Main Street to Addison Gilbert Hospital after responding to a call for a medical emergency.
Alarm calls: A burglar alarm sounded from Veterans Memorial School on Webster Street at 12:02 a.m. An alarm also sounded at 12:44 a.m. from the Eastern Point Yacht Club. In both cases, officers who responded found the buildings to be secure.
Sunday, Nov. 10
9:21 p.m.: A driver is facing pending charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, operating an unregistered vehicle and driving on a revoked registration following a 911 call to Summer Street. Police were continuing to investigate as of Monday.
4:51 p.m.: Hillary Louise Rose, 49, of 79 Collier Road in Scituate, is facing a charge of disorderly conduct after police responded to a call reporting a motor vehicle crash at Sargent and Cleveland streets.
7:42 a.m.: Police retrieved a hypodermic needle found outside the Maplewood Car Wash and safely disposed of it.
Saturday, Nov. 9
8:51 p.m.: Savannah Jean Delaney, 35, of 66 Centennial Ave., faces charges of operating under the influence of liquor and possession of a Class E substance after officers responded to a report of a crash on Prospect Street. Delaney is also charged with leaving the scene of a property-damage crash, and two counts of assault and battery on a police officer. No further information on the crash and assault scene was available Monday.
1:08 a.m.: A Chelmsford woman had her car towed from the southbound side of Route 128 at Grant Circle following a traffic stop. Police have a charge pending of driving on a revoked registration.
1:02 p.m.: Mehdi Benkirane, 50, of 49 Algonquin Road in Canton was charged with having a revoked registration and an uninsured motor vehicle after police responded to a call reporting an abandoned vehicle on Shepherd Street.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, Nov. 10
9:26 a.m.: Report of a two-car accident and one roll-over on Old Essex Road. No injuries were reported. Police filed a crash report. Both cars were towed away from the scene.
3:12 p.m.: Report of a car accident on Route 128 southbound, in between exits 14 and 15. No injuries were reported. Essex Police was also notified.
2:53 p.m.: Officers moved a mattress off the Route 128 southbound ramp on Pine Street. Mass Highway was notified to remove it.
2:47 p.m.: Mass Highway was notified of a dead deer on Route 128 northbound, by the Pine Street overpass.
11:45 a.m.: Officers filed a report regarding a missing brass plaque at Rosedale Cemetery.
Saturday, Nov. 9
8:32 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Beach Street and Old Neck Road reported hitting a deer. Officers searched the area and were unable to find the deer in question.
8:22 p.m.: A 44-year-old man at The Plains reportedly feeling faint was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
12:29 p.m.: A 52-year-old man at The Plains reportedly experiencing stomach pains was transported by ambulance to Salem Hospital.
4:25 a.m.: State police were notified that a driver on Route 128 southbound had hit a deer.
Friday, Nov. 8
3:49 a.m.: Lift assist at The Plains.
6:58 a.m.: Medical emergency at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:18 a.m.: Single car accident on Woodholm Road. No injuries were reported. The car was towed from the scene by New Beverly Auto Clinic.
2:52 p.m.: A driver hit a parked car on Central Street. No injuries were reported. Information was exchanged between the two car owners.
2:57 p.m.: Two-car accident on Brook Street. No injuries were reported. Police filed an accident report. Both cars were towed from the scene. Information was exchanged between the two car owners.
6:32 p.m.: A car parked on a Central Street crosswalk was ticketed.
ESSEX
Monday, Nov. 11
1:43 a.m.: Citizen given assistance on Chebacco Terrace.
12:49 a.m.: A motorist was issued a written warning during after traffic stop on Southern Avenue.
Building and property checks around town throughout the morning.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Traffic stops for various violations on Martin Street at 9:59 and 10:05 a.m. ; Apple Street at Turtleback Road at 12:55 p.m.; Apple Street at 1:31 p.m.; Main Street at 1:59 p.m.; Western Avenue at 2:14 p.m.; Southern Avenue at 11:15 p.m. One vehicle was towed, one driver was issued a written warning and the other motorists received verbal warnings.
3:28 p.m.: Car crash with no injuries reported on Route 128 southbound by mile marker 51.8. The car was towed.
3:07 p.m.: Firefighter/EMTs respond to call on Main Street.
2:51 p.m.: Animal complaint on Southern Avenue. Officer checked and, or secured the animal.
10:45 a.m.: Citizen on Main Street given assistance.
8:32 a.m.: Alarm activation on Harlow Street. Property checked, secured.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
