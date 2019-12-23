Gloucester police arrested a man and a woman Sunday after an early morning incident in the parking lot of the Beauport Hotel on Commercial Street in which officers said they were forced to pepper spray the arrested male.
Lucas B. Ross, 22, of 72 Crescent, St., Apt. 1, in Rockland, Maine, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, assault and battery on a police officer. and malicious destruction of property.
Holly A. Limardo, 27, of 81 Jewett St. in Georgetown, was arrested on the charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, second offense.
According to multiple police reports, officers responded to the hotel's parking lot on report of possible drug activity involving Limardo, Ross and an unidentified second male. The second man was allowed to leave the scene following the arrests of Limardo and Ross.
Police said the two men, who remained in the back seat of Limardo's vehicle while she was undergoing field sobriety tests, appeared to be intoxicated and became disruptive and verbally abusive toward officers.
Police said they had to take Ross to the ground after he kept trying to exit the vehicle and would not obey officers's instructions. Police said Ross resisted, repeatedly kicking and trying to punch Sgt. Joseph Balbo during the encounter. Patrolman Alexander Aiello then pepper-sprayed Ross.
Officers said Ross continued to be belligerent during the booking process, including urinating on the cell floor and the hallway floor outside his cell.
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Saturday, Dec. 21
12:28 p.m.: Police responded to an Eastern Point Road address on report of a landlord-tenant dispute over rent. Both individuals were advised of the civil avenues they can use to resolve their dispute.
9:20 a.m.: Kristin M. Anderson, 38, of 4B Joppa Way in Gloucester, on an outstanding arrest warrant following a traffic stop near Oak Grove Cemetery on Washington Street.
Friday Dec. 20
11:25 p.m.: Officers responded to a Pleasant Street address on a noise complaint from a resident about a neighbor. Officers spoke with both individuals. Peace restored.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Dec. 23
12:04 a.m.: Lift assist on Sandy Bay Terrace. No injuries were reported.
Sunday, Dec. 22
2:11 p.m.: Medical emergency on Railroad Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
1:13 a.m.: Report of two people involved in a verbal disagreement on South Street. One person left the area after speaking to an officer.
Saturday, Dec. 21
4:20 p.m.: Lift assist on Stockholm Avenue. No injuries were reported.
3:42 p.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
2:51 p.m.: The Fire Department was dispatched to Cathedral Avenue after a resident reported a radiator had burst.
12:24 p.m.: Medical emergency on Twin Light Circle. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
6:12 a.m.: A driver on Smith Street Court reportedly hit a parked car. No injuries were reported. The damage caused by the accident was estimated to cost under $1,000.
3:24 a.m.: A Haven Avenue resident reported a person was driving up and down the street and taking pictures of deer. Officers searched the area and were unable to find the driver in question.
Friday, Dec. 20
4:19 p.m. and 11:17 a.m.: Two lift assists on Heritage Drive and White Way, respectively. No injuries were reported at either calls.
Thursday, Dec. 19
11:09 a.m.: Mia, a local golden retriever that was missing for two days prior, was found by Animal Control Officer Dianne Corliss near T Wharf on Atlantic Avenue. The Fire Department was dispatched and transported Mia to SeaPort Veterinary Hospital.
6:28 a.m.: The DPW was notified of a water main break on Andrews Hollow.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, Dec. 22
10:15 p.m.: The Harbormaster and Boston Coast Guard were notified of a possible flare off the coast of Singing Beach. According to the Boston Coast Guard, there were no signs of distress in the area.
3:38 p.m.: Report of a large pothole in the roadway on Forest Street.
Saturday, Dec. 21
7:59 p.m.: A driver was cited on Summer Street for operating with revoked registration. The car's license plates were seized after it was parked on private property.
Friday, Dec. 20
8:54 p.m.: A driver on Hidden Ledge Road received a written warning for not carrying a driver's license, failing to update the address on his or her registration and a stop-sign violation. The car was towed from the scene.
6:57 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of an ongoing dog-barking issue on Allen Avenue.
12:16 p.m.: Report of a small microwave fire on Woodholm Road. The matter was resolved before firefighters got to the scene.
7:53 a.m.: The Fire Department assisted a person on Bridge Street that was stuck in an elevator.
ESSEX
Monday, Dec. 23
1:05 a.m.: Two parking tickets were issued on the corner of Forest and Southern avenues.
Sunday, Dec. 22
Traffic stops: Five drivers were cited for traffic violations between 10:08 a.m. and 11:57 p.m. Stops were made on Main Street, Apple Street, Maritin Street and Eastern Avenue. Drivers were cited for inspection sticker violations and operating without carrying a license.
11:09 p.m.: A disabled car on Belcher Street was towed.
11:23 a.m.: Two parking tickets were issued on the corner of Main Street and Burnham Court.
10:49 a.m.: Officers assisted with church traffic Main Street.
