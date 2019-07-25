A man whose actions with what proved to be a pellet gun led a Gloucester police officer to draw his own weapon is facing a disorderly conduct charge.
Henry J. Rau, 27, of 6 Prospect St., Apt. 2R, was charged Wednesday night after police were called to Prospect Street to investigate a man who appeared to be "pulling a gun in and out of his pants."
Officer Kevin Mackey reported he located a male matching the description provided by the caller standing on stairs between 6 and 8 Prospect and talking with another man. Mackey said he observed a bulge in the back of the man's pants that appeared large enough to be a firearm and was covered by his untucked shirt.
Mackey then drew his service weapon and ordered the man, later identified as Rau, to raise his arms into the air. Rau complied, but then lowered his arms, reached into his back and withdrew what appeared to be a semiautomatic handgun, Mackey reported.
Rau tossed the gun forward along the concrete walkway, and Mackey ordered him down on the ground as other officers arrived as backup. Rau was handcuffed, and Mackey noted that he appeared to be intoxicated, exhibiting an odor of liquor and bloodshot glassy eyes.
Mackey then recovered the realistic looking gun, which proved to be a Beretta storm pellet gun.
— Ray Lamont
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, July 25
3:31 a.m.: Police checked the well-being of a person outside the Walgreens store in the Main Street Plaza, but the person did not require a hospital transport. Walgreens is open 24 hours.
Wednesday, July 24
11:38 p.m.: A caller from Poplar Street told police there were two people who refused to leave his driveway. Police dispersed the pair, who left the area.
8:04 p.m.: A person was transported by the Fire Department's ambulance squad to Addison Gilbert Hospital after police responded to a call reporting an "incapacitated person" at the intersection of Main and Chestnut streets.
3:24 p.m.: Salvatore P. Nicastro, 58, of 7 Gloucester Ave. is facing charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle and operating without a valid inspection sticker after he was pulled over for a traffic stop on Main Street. The stop came after Officer Kelly Gossom observed Nicastro, who was on a motorcycle, fail to use a directional signal while turning from Prospect Street onto Dale Avenue, fail to stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk and then pull onto the sidewalk on Pleasant Street.
8:46 a.m.: A woman on Langsford Street in Lanesville reported that one or more people had pelted her house with "six or seven" eggs on both Monday and Tuesday. Police are investigating, but had no witnesses or suspects as of Thursday, according to the report.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, July 25
5:36 a.m.: Lift assist on Stockholm Avenue.
2:09 a.m.: Suspicious activity on Hooper Court. Three people were reportedly sitting in a car outside a resident's house. Officers spoke with the group and found they were renting a house on the street. They were later sent on their way.
12:03 a.m.: Medical emergency on Long Beach. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Wednesday, July 24
9:58 p.m.: A Old Garden Road resident came home to discover his front door was unlocked. Officers checked the house and found no evidence of a break-in.
9:48 p.m.: A driver on the corner of South Street and Thatcher Road received a verbal warning for driving without taillights.
8:38 p.m.: Three motorcyclists on Main Street failed to pull over for an officer before they entered Gloucester. Gloucester police were notified, however the motorcyclists were able to evade them as well and continued driving onto Route 128. State Police was then notified. Rockport Police received no further information about the motorcyclists after the matter was transferred over.
8:02 p.m.: Medical emergency on South Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
3:59 p.m.: Medical emergency on King Street. The person refused ambulance services.
12:04 p.m.: A car blocking a driveway on Pleasant Street was ticketed.
11:11 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for having an expired inspection sticker.
7:15 a.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
ESSEX
Thursday, July 25
5:59 a.m.: An officer called a tow service to help a person locked out of his or her car.
Wednesday, July 24
8:54 p.m.: Loose dog reported on Eastern Avenue. The dog was reunited with its owner.
4:23 p.m.: The rescue squad responded to a Dodge Street home where a child had a limb stuck in a piece of furniture. The child was freed and no medical transport was needed.
10:56 a.m.: A caller complained that a contractor had left a dumpster blocking the road on Pickering Street. The contractors were clearing an area off the street for the dumpster and soon had it off the road.
6:33 a.m.: A motorist was cited for unlicensed operation after a traffic stop on Main Street. The car was towed.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, July 24
8:14 a.m.: Report of a loud humming noise near Proctor Street. Officers discovered the noise was an alarm coming from a nearby boat. The boat's owner was notified.
4:49 p.m.: Faulty fire alarm activation on Summer Street. No further action was taken.
7:26 p.m.: Officers resolved an issue regarding possible trespassers on Masconomo Street.
9:01 p.m.: The Fire Department extinguished seven non-permitted fires on Singing Beach. Police also extinguished two other fires in the area at 10:57 p.m.
9:03 p.m.: A driver on Bridge Street received a verbal warning for driving without their lights on.
9:23 p.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
11:09 p.m.: Faulty carbon monoxide alarm activation on School Street. The Fire Department checked and cleared the area.
