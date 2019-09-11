Police are investigating a case of vandalism in which a man and woman who recently moved to Gloucester have had their car covered several times with "Caution" tape while it was parked on Centennial Avenue.
According to Officer Richard Tucker's report, the man told police at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday that he had found the caution tape over the car, with a note attached.
The report did not indicate the contents of the note, and the man said he was unsure whether someone was playing a prank on him since he just moved here two months ago and "does not have enemies in town."
He also told police he and and his family had not reported similar cases that have occurred over the past few weeks.
Tucker advised the man to contact police if a similar incident happened again; he also assured him that police would document the tape and note as they were apparently placed on the car late Tuesday night.
— Ray Lamont
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Sept. 11
7:16 a.m.: Both vehicles had to be towed away but there were no reported injuries in a two-car crash at Grant Circle on the northbound side of Route 128. Police were investigating the cause of the crash Wednesday morning.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
9:16 p.m.: A caller reported suspicious activity out of a motor vehicle on Kennedy Road. The car was found to be unoccupied and on private property when officers arrived. Police were trying to track down the registered owner of the vehicle Wednesday.
6:10 p.m.: A caller reported a disturbance outside the TD Bank branch at Harbor Loop, but the person at the center of the problem had left by the time police arrived.
4:17 p.m.: One driver was transported by the Fire Department's ambulance squad to Addison Gilbert Hospital after complaining of a head injury sustained in a two-car, rear-end crash on the Schoolhouse Road entry ramp into Blackburn Circle. One of the vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
Disabled cars: Police assisted individual motorists whose cars broke down at 10:28 a.m. on Eastern Avenue and at 11:43 a.m. at Grant Circle. Both vehicles had to be towed.
10:28 p.m.: A woman who lives on Columbia Street reported finding her vehicle scratched and the windshield cracked by apparent vandals when she returned home from vacation. Police are investigating but reported no suspects as of Wednesday.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad was called to Quarry Ridge Lane at 1:53 and 4:27 a.m. In both cases a person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
2:35 a.m.: An officer noticed a granite pillar and a piece of fence on the ground in front of the Pigeon Cove Chapel on Granite Street. Police are unaware as to how the pillar and fence tipped over. Public Works were notified later in the morning.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
10:36 p.m.: A Millbrook Park resident called to report being uncomfortable returning to the apartment complex as someone had left slices of bread all over the front lawn. An officer assisted the resident back to the apartment.
8:33 p.m.: An Eden Road resident reported hearing seven loud bangs in the area, possibly from gunshots or fireworks. Officers searched the area and did not hear any loud bangs.
6:16 p.m.: Gloucester Police reported a Rockport man was making a scene at the Gloucester TD North Bank. Police identified the person but he left before officers could question him. Rockport Police spoke with the man at his home. No further action was taken.
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital individuals from Green Street at 11:02 a.m., Granite Street at 12:23 p.m., and Quarry Ridge Lane at 1:48 p.m.
110:27 a.m.: Gloucester Police reported an erratic operator entering Rockport via Thatcher Road. Officers checked the area and were unable to find the driver in question.
7:20 a.m.: A driver on the corner of Summer Street and Jerden's Lane received a verbal warning for failing to stop for a pedestrian at a crosswalk.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Sept. 11
6:48 a.m.: A motorist was given a verbal warning for speeding on Main Street.
3:17 a.m.: Police responded to a reported disturbance and restored the peace.
1:46 a.m.: A fire alarm activated a Main Street business. Firefighters determined a faulty detector set it off.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
10:06 p.m.: The rescue squad responded to a medical aid call which turned out to be an unattended death. Police said it was not suspicious.
Lead foots: Individual motorists were given a verbal warning for speeding on Apple Street at 6:57 p.m., and Main Street at 6:33 and 9:11 p.m.
9:01 p.m.: A motorist continued on his way after being stopped by an officer. The driver was not the car's owner, who was flagged by the Registry of Motor Vehicles.
6:09 p.m.: A driver was given a verbal warning for having an expired registration after being able to renew it roadside on Main Street.
5:27 p.m.: A car was towed from Main Street after the driver was stopped and cited for having an expired registration.
2:29 p.m.: A motorist reported being locked out of his or her car parked on Shepard Memorial Drive. A tow company was called to open the vehicle.
2:10 p.m.: A fire alarm activated at an Addison Street home. Firefighters determined it set off by a problem within the system.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Speeding: Four written warnings were issued to drivers during a traffic enforcement operation from 4 to 8 p.m.
8:27 p.m.: Medical emergency on The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
4:42 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire Cathedral Pines. Knocked down by fire.
1:45 p.m.: Medical emergency on Lincoln Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:58 a.m.: Medical emergency on Newport Park. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:50 a.m.: Alarm activation on Summer Street. Officers checked area and found all was in order.
9:40 a.m.: False alarm set of by workers on Masconomo Street. Officers cleared the area.
1:54 a.m.: Medical emergency Union Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:50 a.m.: Report of a suspicious female walking on Route 128. Medical personnel was called after police arrived at the scene. The woman was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
