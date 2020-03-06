A western Massachusetts man, accused of threatening an officer with a machete, faces multiple charges.
Troy M. Hackney, 40, of 5 Thrasher Hill Road in Worthington, was arrested Thursday night on Duley Street on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and threat to commit a crime.
Hackney first came to police's attention when a cruiser on patrol pulled into Lane's Cove at 9:50 p.m., where two vehicles were parked side by side, facing the water.
A man, later identified as Hackney, stepped out of one car and approached the cruiser on the driver's side, according to police. He was yelling and carrying a foot-long machete in his right hand, Officer Michal Cimoszko reported. Cimoszko called for backup and got out of his cruiser and commanded Hackney to drop his weapon.
Hackney dropped the machete 15 feet away, but continued toward the officer and kept yelling "I'm going to kill you, I don't care if I die. Wait till you see what I have behind my back."
Cimoszko reported he put his hand on his handgun and continued to command Hackney to stop and keep his hands up where the officer could see them. Hackney kept his hands visible but kept walking, yelling "I'm going to kill you, I'm going to hurt you," Cimoszko reported.
When Hackney was 8 feet away, the officer told Hackney to stop or else he would be pepper-sprayed. Hackney did not comply to the commands, stating, "go ahead, (expletive) spray me. I don't give a (expletive)."
Cimoszko said he sprayed Hackney directly in the face when he was about 6 feet away.
Cimoszko said he able to approach Hackney from behind and confirmed that he did not have anything around his waist band. Hackney was placed in handcuffs and paramedics were called to treat him for the effects of the pepper spray.
On the way the station in the cruiser, Hackney was able to move his handcuffed hands from the back to the front, coming up to the glass that separating him from the officer and yelled, "I'm going to kill you, I'm going to rip your head off."
Police said Hackney's car was littered with various items, including empty beer cans.
One of the car was towed and Lt. David Quinn found a second machete by the driver's seat while doing inventory beforehand.
— Taylor Ann Bradford
Man faces charge of drugged driving
A 22-year-old city man faces six different charges after police say he crossing lanes and crashed into an oncoming car Thursday evening.
No injuries were reported in the crash on Essex Avenue by the exit to Route 128 shortly after 5:40 p.m.
Anthony Thomas Scola, 22, of 10 Larose Ave. was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of drugs, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, possession of heroin and pills, and unlawful possession of fireworks.
Police were dispatched Essex Avenue for a report of head-on collision. They arrived to find a Ford with significant damage to the rear and driver's side and a Mazda with significant front-end damage and front airbag deployment. Both wheels of the Mazda were on the sidewalk.
The other driver reported to police that he was traveling straight on Essex Avenue when Scola's car crossed completely over the yellow line and struck his moving car.
The driver told police he believed Scola to be high or intoxicated because he could barely stand up and nearly fell over when he exited his car.
Polcei said Scola told them he had crossed "slightly" over the line and struck the other motor vehicle.
When asked if he was distracted, Scola said "no," but was unable to explain why he had crossed the center line.
When police asked for Scola's license, they observed what seemed to be a digital scale in his glove box, an opened package of the overdose-reversing drug Narcan on the floor, and a prescription pill bottle sticking out of his front right pants pocket.
He proceeded to reach into his car and pull out a backpack that contained number of pill bottles and fireworks.
When asked if he had hypodermic needles on him, Scola said, "If I did they would be in this pocket," motioning to his right pocket.
Two uncapped hypodermic needles were sticking through his pants and one capped needle, according to police.
A prescription bottle of Sertraline, a folding knife, and an unlabeled pill bottle with 27 pills were found.
Upon further inspection of Scola's glove box, police found fireworks, a hypodermic needle loaded with what appeared to be blood, a plastic vial of sterile water, a torch light, cotton balls, a digital scale, a metal cap with brown color residue, and a corner of a plastic sandwich bag containing white powdery residue believed to be heroin.
— Taylor Ann Bradford
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, March 5
8:17 p.m.: A person reported kids at Gloucester High School, 32 Leslie O. Johnson, were possibly going through motor vehicles in the lot. Police identified the teens as auto shop students and said there were no issues.
6:53 p.m.: A caller at the 7-Eleven, 48 Maplewood Ave., reported a possible incident of past vandalism.
5:18 p.m.: Three hypodermic needles were found at 157 Western Ave. and collected by police for safe disposal.
1:14 p.m.: A manager at Cape Ann Animal Aid's Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane, reported that a woman who doesn't agree with the adoption process was attempting to take a dog from the building. Police reported ten minutes later that it was possibly a mental health issue and the woman had since left the property without the canine.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, March 5
9:55 p.m.: Medical emergency on Haven Avenue. The person refused ambulance services.
8:21 p.m.: A High Street resident reported smelling smoke in their home. Firefighters found the smell was coming from a fire pit on Greystone Lane. The fire was later put out.
6:10 p.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a criminal complaint for operating an unregistered motor vehicle. The car was towed from the scene.
5:53 p.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a verbal warning for having defective taillights.
2:17 p.m.: A person on Summit Avenue reported locking the keys inside his or her car. Officers at the scene learned the person had been drinking, so they gave the person a ride home and left the car where it was.
1:46 p.m.: Medical emergency on Ruthern Way. The person refused ambulance services.
7:10 a.m.: Medical emergency on White Way. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, March 5
9:39 p.m.: Report of a man screaming at a women on Union Street. Officers at the scene resolved the issue.
9:04 p.m.: Officers filed a report regarding a Central Street resident receiving harassing text messages.
6:07 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for a stop-sign violation.
4:28 and 3:54 p.m.: Two lift assists at The Plains and on School Street. Both individuals refused ambulance services.
11:36 and 1:07 a.m.: Two medical emergencies on Newport Park and Summer Street. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: Four drivers received warnings — three verbal and one written — for violating various traffic laws between Thursday, March 5, at 10:20 a.m., and Friday, March 6, at 6:08 a.m.
Friday, March 6
9:19 a.m.: A driver on the corner of Southern Avenue and Laurel Lane received a citation for operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
Thursday, March 5
11:51 p.m.: Lift assist on Western Avenue. The person refused ambulance services.
7:14 p.m.: Lift assist on Story Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Beverly Hospital.
1:14 p.m.: Report of an animal bite on Winthrop Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Beverly Hospital. Animal Control was notified of the matter.
