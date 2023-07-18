MANCHESTER — After a report of suspicious activity on Union Street, a Manchester-by-the-Sea man was arrested last week on several charges, including assault and battery on a Manchester Police Officer.
Henry Jacob Falconer, of 4 Union St. was arrested on charges of assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Officers responded to the area next to the Manchester Historical Society, 10 Union St., after a report of suspicious activity in the area on Wednesday July 12, shortly after 10:30 p.m.
“They found a suspect behind the Historical Society,” said Officer Kevin Cleary. “They determined him to be highly intoxicated. He became hostile with police and at some point became combative.”
Cleary reported that as police were escorting Falconer to his nearby home, he swung a door at the house into a police officer. He added the officer said he was not injured.
“His house is directly behind the Historical Society and they were walking him back to the house,” said Cleary. “He opened the door and he tried to get away and slammed it into the police officer.”
Falconer was held overnight and could not post bail, according to Cleary. On Thursday, he appeared in Salem District Court.
{em}— Stephen Hagan
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, July 17
1:40 a.m.: Police filed a criminal complaint against a 33-year-old Gloucester resident charging him with littering and disturbing the peace on Maplewood Avenue. Police responded to multiple calls of a man causing a disturbance and breaking beer bottles in the street. Police knew the individual from past recent interactions. Police went to his apartment but no one answered. Numerous other neighbors told police about this disturbance and others. Police were able to remove much of the broken glass from the roadway and left a message with the Public Works to clean the street and the sidewalk. The report was also forwarded to the mental health clinician.
Sunday, July 16
5:22 p.m.: Trash dumping was reported on Hough Avenue. A caller reported three unattended backpacks in the wooden Jeep play structure in the Children’s Playground at Stage Fort Park.
5:02 p.m.: A past hit-and-run crash was reported on Dennison Street.
3:52 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported in the vicinity of 133 Washington St.
12:33 p.m.: A larceny was reported on Pearl Street. A resident showed police a video of a man taking a rim that goes on a car tire. The video showed the man on the property three times from 12:55 a.m. to 1:33 a.m. Nothing else was reported missing at this time.
Saturday, July 15
10:35 p.m.: After a well-being check at 10 Railroad Ave., a 45-year-old New Bedford resident was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of New Bedford District Court. In addition, a 32-year-old New Bedford resident was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and drinking in public way or place.
4:09 p.m.: A 30-year-old Gloucester resident was arrested on Blynman Avenue on charges in a straight arrest warrant. Later, on Monday, July 17, at 6:30 a.m., as a result of a search warrant execution, police planned to file a criminal complaint against the man charging him with possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute, possession of a Class D drug with intent to distribute, a subsequent offense; and two counts of possession of a Class B drug. According to the police report, on Saturday, July 16, a detective applied for a search warrant of a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe registered to a person who is deceased and which was being driven by the person’s grandson. Sources indicated to police, the resident used the Tahoe to distribute narcotics in the city, police said. During the search, a black cardboard box containing a small green container with a white powder believed to be cocaine was found inside the center console. Among the items in the box was a number of plastic bags commonly used to package small amounts of narcotics for distribution. Police also found three twist baggies containing a hard, white substance that appeared to be crack cocaine. Police believed because they were found near additional bags that they were packaged for distribution. Police also found a bag containing three individual bags of marijuana, a mason jar of marijuana and small loose amount of marijuana. Police believed this was being packaged for distribution and not for personal use. Police also found a sealed package of sublingual film Suboxone, an opioid medication, and a glass pipe with burnt residue. They also found RMV paperwork for the resident. In the front seat cupholder and wedged above the visor, police found open sublingual Suboxone containers each with one film inside. Under the back seat, police located a small black bag with a black plastic container inside with white powder believed to be cocaine. They also found a number of loose, plastic baggies. Based on what they found and source information, police filed the drug charges against the resident.
2:35 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at 123 Eastern Ave.
1:31 p.m.: Services were rendered for a report of a missing person on Washington Street.
1:09 p.m.: After a crash with injuries on Western Avenue and Bond Street, police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 32-year-old Gloucester resident charging him with negligent driving, a marked lanes violation and speeding. Dispatch relayed that the vehicle had rolled over on its roof and the driver was out of the car. The driver had a laceration and was evaluated by Gloucester Fire paramedics. The driver told police he was driving when he began falling asleep at the wheel. He later was later taken to Beverly Hospital for further medical treatment. A witness driving a motorcycle behind the vehicle told police the car was speeding, and then began to drift off the roadway as if the driver was nodding off. The vehicle was about to hit a telephone pole when it suddenly swerved left to avoid it. Without braking, the vehicle rolled over onto its roof, jumped the curb and struck a rock wall. There was damage to the rock wall and adjacent staircases at 100 and 102 Western Ave.
11:58 a.m.: Police took a report of a larceny at the station on Main Street.
Friday, July 14
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Commonwealth Avenue at Lookout Street at 7:21 a.m. and on Grapevine Road at 5:04 p.m.
4:19 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Blackburn Center.
12:01 p.m.: Police at the station took a report of fraud.
Thursday, July 13
Crashes with property damage only were reported at the Cape Ann’s Marina Resort on Essex Avenue at 2:59 p.m., the Bass Avenue traffic lights on East Main Street at 5:40 p.m., and on Cherry Street at 9:45 p.m.
5:41 p.m.: An abandoned Volkswagen van with paper license plates was reported on Colburn Street.
3:26 p.m.: Police took a report of a crash with property damage only.
2:28 p.m.: A city ordinance violation was reported at the Babson Water Treatment Plant on Russell Avenue. A concerned caller reported kids jumping off the pump house and swimming. The parties were moved along.
10:02 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from Main Street and disposed of safely.
Wednesday, July 12
11:40 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Beacon Street.
9:04 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Washington and Marsh streets.
Crashes with property damage only were reported at at Wingaersheek Beach on Atlantic Street at 7:58 p.m. and at Stop and Shop on Thatcher Road at 8:20 p.m.
Abandoned vehicles were reported on Riverside at 6:52 p.m. and Colburn Street at 6:55 p.m..
4:32 p.m.: As a result of a report of a suspicious man on Beach Court, a 48-year-old Gloucester resident, listed as homeless, was arrested on a charge of drinking in a public way or place. While police were heading to the scene, dispatch received a second phone call reporting a man was possibly urinating in public, according to a report. The man was last seen entering the park at Fort Square and an additional officer responded as backup. From a description given to police, an officer located the man sitting on a park bench near the playground. As the officer got closer, he could see a large can of Natural Ice beer next to the man’s foot. When asked by the officer what he was doing in the park, the man reportedly replied “working on his tan.” In speaking with the man, the officer brought out the fact that drinking in public was prohibited, and the man tried to cut off the conversation. The officer told the man he needed to dispose of the beer, throw the can in the trash and leave the area. The officer told him that if he did not comply, he would be arrested for drinking in public. The man became argumentative and told police, “No, I’m not going anywhere.” Police eventually placed the man under arrest. Back at the station, he reportedly told police “I only had one beer. I’m homeless. What am I supposed to do?” He was place into a cell to await possible bail.
3:04 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on East Main Street.
2:32 p.m.: As a result of a motor-vehicle stop at the Route 128 Extension northbound and Eastern Avenue, police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 25-year-old Gloucester resident on charges of driving without a license and using an electronic device while driving.
11:02 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Centennial Avenue. The log refers to charges being filed.
10:39 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was recovered from Burnham’s Field on Pleasant Street.
10:16 a.m.: As a result of a motor-vehicle stop of a gray GMC Sierra on Maplewood Avenue and Shepherd Street, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 46-year-old Gloucester man charging him with having an uninsured motor vehicle on a public way and driving a vehicle with a suspended registration. After being stopped, the driver told police he was unaware of his registration and license status. Police had the vehicle towed. The report states that during the inventory search, a fire extinguisher went off inside the vehicle due to it being unsecured underneath the seat. Police gave the driver a verbal warning for an expired driver’s license and advised him to renew it through the Registry of Motor Vehicles.
ROCKPORT
Monday, July 17
10:49 p.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to a High Street address.
10:47 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Ridgewood Road address.
9:18 a.m.: Vandalism at a Jewett Street address was reported.
Sunday, July 16
Downed trees: Public Works was notified of downed trees on Granite Street at 9:21 a.m. and at the intersection of Old Straitsmouth Way and Oak Circle at 5:36 p.m.
4:10 p.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to a Marmion Way address.
10:14 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Millbrook Park address.
5:30 a.m.: A report was made about road conditions at the intersection of SouthStreet and Oak Circle.
Saturday, July 15
9:02 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Thatcher Road, a civil infraction was issued.
2:39 p.m.: A report was made about a violation of the town bylaws at a Quarry Road address.
Medical emergencies: Individuals were taken by ambulance to a hospital from Granite Street at 8:11 a.m., Main Street at 11:50 a.m., and Pigeon Hill Street at 1:29 p.m. Ambulance service was refused at Millbrook Park at 2:22 p.m.
12:12 p.m.: After an alarm sounded, firefighters were dispatched to a School Street address.
Friday, July 14
Medical emergencies: Individuals were taken by ambulance to a hospital from South Street ay 11:46 a.m., Main Street at 4:21 p.m., and Thatcher Road at 5:08 p.m.
11:12 p.m.: A report of vandalism at a Thatcher Road address was made.
10:46 a.m.: A motor vehicle accident on Main Street was investigated.
ESSEX
Monday, July 17
11:36 p.m.: A report was made about property damage and vandalism at a Centennial Grove Road address.
6:53 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Main Street and Burnham Court, a verbal warning was issued.
6:22 p.m.: A complaint was made about an animal on Harlow Street.
5:33 p.m.: A complaint was made about the alleged erratic operation of a motor vehicle on John Wise Avenue. Police were ,unable to locate the operator.
10:26 a.m.: A complaint was made about an animal at the intersection of Southern Avenue and School Street.
9:58 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Main Street and Burnham Court, a written warning was issued.
9:47 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Essex Reach Road, a written warning was issued.
6:37 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of John Wise Avenue and Lanes Road, a written warning was issued.
6:22 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of John Wise Avenue and Lanes Road, a citation was issued.
1:07 a.m.: After a report of downed utility wires, firefighters were dispatched to a Soginese Road address.
Sunday, July 16
2:03 p.m.: After a report someone was suffering chest pain, an ambulance transport was conducted from a County Road address.
1:04 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Western Avenue and Lakeview Road, a verbal warning was issued.
Saturday, July 15
Traffic stops were made on Southern Avenue at 10:01 p.m. and Eastern Avenue at 10:27 p.m. Both drivers were given verbal warnings.
2:14 p.m.: After a fire alarm sounded, firefighters were dispatched to a Pond Street address.
1:47 p.m.: After a report of a traffic hazard on the southbound lanes of Route 128, the situation was reportedly secured.
2:27 a.m.: A report was made about suspicious activity at an Eastern Avenue address.
Friday, July 14
6:20 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Southern Avenue, a verbal warning was issued.
4:58 p.m.: After a report of a disturbance at a Centennial Grove Road address, a verbal warning was issued.
1:39 p.m.: After a report of a motor vehicle stop on Southern Avenue, a citation was issued.
9:09 a.m.: After a report of a sick person, a medical transport was conducted from a Main Street address.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, July 16
2:11 p.m.: A report was made about an animal at a Tuck;s Point Road address.
12:55 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Beach Street and Masconomo Street, a verbal warning was issued.
Saturday, July 15
Traffic stops were conducted on Summer Street at 6:06 p.m., when a written warning was issued, and on School Street at 6:11 and 10:31 p.m., Bridge Street at 7:15 p.m., and Pine Street at 11:20 p.m., when a verbal warning was issued to the drivers.
1:47 p.m.: A report was made about a traffic hazard on the southbound lanes of Route 128. The area was reportedly secured.
1:39 p.m.: After a report of suspicious activity at a Masconomo Street address, someone was reportedly spoken to.
Friday, July 14
9:16 p.m.: A welfare check was requested at a Pulaski Drive address.
5:22 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Summer Street, a written warning was issued.
3:01 p.m.: A report was made about a traffic hazard on Summer Street. The hazard was reportedly secured.
12:21 p.m.: A report was made about an animal at the intersection of Harbor Street and Tucks Point Road. The animal could not be located.
10:02 a.m.: A report was made about a motor vehicle accident with no injuries reported on Forest Street.
Thursday, July 13
10:32 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Pine Street, police arrested a Gloucester motorist on serval charges, including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, speeding and possessing an open container of alcohol.
Traffic stops were conducted at the intersection of Bridge Street and Harbor Street at 5:28 p.m., Lincoln Street at 9:15 p.m., Summer Street at 9:22 p.m., Pine Street at 9:45 p.m. and Union Street at 9:54 p.m. All drivers were given a verbal warning.
5:28 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported at a Central Street address.
Wednesday, July 12
7:48 a.m.: Downed “fire wires” were reported on School Street.
6:52 a.m.: A complaint was made about an animal on Raymond Road.