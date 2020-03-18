MANCHESTER — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the Manchester Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon it will offer pick-up and delivery services for those at higher risk of health complications.
This will include delivering groceries, prescriptions and over-the-counter medicines and vital supplies.
Current CDC guidelines recommend those with serious underlining health conditions and the elderly to stay at home and away from others, as they are more susceptible to the virus.
"We are continuing to monitor the situation and will share information with residents as it becomes available," Chief Todd Fitzgerald said in a prepared statement. "By complying with all the guidelines and recommendations being shared, residents can help keep all in the community safe and help stymie the spread of all communicable viruses, including COVID-19."
Those wishing to set up deliveries and receive more information may call the department at 978-526-1212. Those experiencing any flu-like symptoms should notify the dispatcher on the phone. Dispatchers have been instructed to ask symptom-related questions of callers.
As for other coronavirus updates, the department asks that all non-emergency reports and inquiries be made by telephone or email, rather than in person.
Also, some residents have reported receiving a scam phone call involving the coronavirus and Medicare. Residents are asked to remain vigilant of these scams — some may ask for donations or selling products claiming to cure, prevent or detect the virus.
— Michael Cronin
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, March 16
Medical emergencies: Police and firefighters responded to 11 calls and transported five individuals to the hospital.
Motor vehicle crashes with property damage only were reported at Foster's Grillstar on Eastern Avenue at 7:54 a.m. and Eastern Point Boulevard at 1:48 p.m..
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, March 17
8:01 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Main Street and Sandy Bay Terrace received a verbal warning for erratic operation.
6:22 and 5:55 p.m.: Two medical emergencies on Glenmere Road and Millbrook Park. Both individuals were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
2:08 p.m.: Property dispute on Squam Hill Road. A resident asked officers to remove a neighbor's car from their shared driveway. Officers spoke with the neighbor and the car was moved.
6:28 a.m.: Report of a broken buoy on Pebble Beach. The harbormaster inspected the buoy and believed it belonged to a Salem State University science project. The college was notified.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, March 17
10:22 a.m.: Officers spoke with a Central Street resident regarding unauthorized bank activity.
11:57 a.m.: A Central Street resident reported losing keys.
ESSEX
Tuesday, March 17
8:22 p.m.: Report of suspicious activity on Main Street.
4:51 p.m.: Officers spoke with a County Road resident regarding possible fraud.
