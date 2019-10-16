MANCHESTER — The Manchester Police Department in conjunction with the Manchester Fire Department and downtown business owners are holding a Halloween coloring contest for town children.
The grand prize for two young artists will be a ride to school by the Police and the Fire departments. All submissions will be entered into a drawing to win gift certificates and other goodies donated by the local businesses.
Children have a choice of picture pages to color. The pages and an information packet may be picked up at one of the following Manchester businesses: 4 Beach Shop, Allen’s Pharmacy, Allie's Beach St. Cafe, Antique Table, Black Arrow, Bravo Pizza, Cala’s, Crosby’s, Cuddlefish, Dunkin Donuts, Essen, J. Mclaughlin, Mahri, Manchester Barber Shop, Manchester by the Book, Manchester Public Library, Michelle James Salon, North Coast Too, Richdale and the Stock Exchange.
Finished pictures need to be dropped off at the police or fire station by Sunday, Oct. 27.
— Times Staff
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Oct 16
8:03 a.m.: Police responded to the northbound side of the A. Piatt Andrew Bridge over Route 128 on report of an individual trespassing on the span. The individual could not be located.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
5:28 p.m.: A 28-year-old homeless man was arrested on two outstanding arrest warrants for failure to appear in court.
11:55 a.m.: A 22-year-old Gloucester man was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrants for failure to appear in court and for being a fugitive from justice.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Oct. 15
5:44 p.m.: A person reported a German shepherd had bitten his arm on Front Street. The animal inspector was notified. Police advised the person to have the bite checked out at Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
5:36 p.m.: A Curtis Street resident reported receiving a scam phone call. No personal information was given out.
1:32 p.m.: Minor car accident in the Town Hall Annex parking lot on Broadway. A driver backing out of a parking space reportedly hit the car in the next space. The damage caused by the accident was estimated to cost under $1,000, according to police. Information was exchanged between the two car owners.
12:11 p.m.: A driver reportedly clipped a parked car on the corner of Broadway and Mt. Pleasant Street. No visible damage was caused to the parked car. The offending driver had his vehicle's side mirror knocked out of its housing. Information was exchanged between the two car owners.
11:35 a.m.: Medical emergency on Granite Street. The person was transported by Gloucester Fire Rescue to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
11:11 a.m.: Medical emergency on Marmion Way. The person was transported by Gloucester Fire Rescue to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
10:55 a.m.: A Gloucester plumber reported a business on Sandy Bay Terrace had an outstanding bill for his services. The company told police that invoices typically take two months to process.
8:40 a.m.: Report of a radio making noise inside a boat stored on Blue Gate Lane. The boat owner was notified and the radio was later shut off.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Traffic stops were made for various violations on John Wise Avenue at Lanes Road at 12:49 a.m., Eastern Avenue at 1:25 a.m., and Western Avenue at 5:45 a.m. and 6:18 a.m. One driver will receive a summons, another was issued a written warning, and two received verbal warnings.
7:21 a.m.: Police and firefighters responded to a utility problem at Town Farm and Conomo Point roads.
Building and area checks were conducted around town through the morning.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Seven traffic stops were around town for various violations. Three citations were issued and the other motorists received verbal warnings.
6:29 p.m.: Aid from a utility was requested on Martin Street.
8:05 p.m.: An alarm activated at a Main Street building, which was checked and secured.
9:59 a.m.: Property damage or vandalism reported on Main Street.
Building and area checks were conducted around town through the day and into the night.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Oct. 15
8:05 p.m.: Medical emergency on Overledge Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
7:35 p.m.: A driver on Raymond Street received a verbal warning for defective equipment.
7:09 p.m.: The Fire Department assisted a person who was locked out of his or her car at Masconomo Park.
6:57 p.m.: A driver on Raymond Street received a written warning for speeding and not carrying a license.
5:57 p.m.: A driver on Raymond Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
7:45 a.m.: Medical emergency on Bridge Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
