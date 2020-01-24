Gloucester police arrested a Medford man on a variety of charges early Friday morning after he led four police cruisers on a chase up Washington Street and through portions of downtown.
Sebastiao Francisco Dos Santos, 47, of 49 Addison St. in Medford, was charged with operating a motor vehicle without a license, failure to stop for police and failure to yield for police.
The chase, according to the report by Patrolman Alexander Aiello, began at Grant Circle, when the vehicle operated by Dos Santos failed to yield to Aiello's cruiser in the circle. Aiello wrote that he pursued Dos Santos' vehicle up Washington Street, blue lights activated, and attempted to make a traffic stop in the vicinity of Gloucester Avenue. Aiello stated the vehicle never slowed or stopped.
Other cruisers joined the chase that led up Washington Street and onto Angle and Rogers streets before the vehicle finally pulled over in front of the Minglewood Harborside restaurant. Dos Santos, who said he did not stop because he didn't see the police, was arrested and transported to the station for booking.
— Sean Horgan
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's fire and police departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Jan. 24
4:01 a.m.: An Emily Lane resident reported being awakened by a loud bang in his house. Officer searched the premises. Nothing was found amiss.
Thursday, Jan. 23
5:39 a.m.: Shaun M. Hinckley, 34, listed as homeless in Gloucester, on the charges of possession of a Class A drug, fentanyl, after police found him passed out behind the wheel of running motor vehicle on Prospect Street. Police recovered a loaded syringe from the front passenger seat -- which, according to the report, Hinckley admitted contained fentanyl -- and other drug paraphernalia. Hinckley was transported to the police station and booked.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Jan. 23
Traffic stops: Four drivers on Main Street received warnings for violating various traffic laws between 5:38 and 10:33 p.m. Three were verbal and one was written.
6:49 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Granite and King streets received a criminal complaint for operating with an expired license. The car was later towed by Tally's Towing.
6:33 p.m.: Lift assist on High Street.
12:25 p.m.: Lift assist on High Street.
9:30 and 7:34 a.m.: Two medical emergencies on Greystone Lane and Main Street. In both cases an individual was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
6:16 a.m.: Report of a hit-and-run on a parked car on Granite Street. No injuries were reported. The perpetrator was found and issued a citation — it is unclear for what. The damage caused by the collision is estimated to cost over $1,000. The hit car was towed from the scene.
MANCHESTER
Friday, Jan. 24
8:15 a.m.: Report of a white cell phone lost on Central Street.
Thursday, Jan. 23
10:50 p.m.: Lift assist on Masconomo Street.
1:23 p.m.: Verbal dispute between residents of Walker Road and workers cutting down trees nearby. officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
10:13 a.m.: A driver on Rosedale Avenue received a verbal warning for an inspection sticker violation.
9:37 a.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a verbal warning for not having a front license plate and not have a driver's license in possession.
ESSEX
Friday, Jan. 24
5:20 a.m.: Medical emergency on Addison Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Thursday, Jan. 23
12:21 p.m.: Report of a hawk stuck in a vent at Castle Neck Farm on Choate Street. The hawk freed itself on its own shortly after the call was made.
11:26 and 11:50 a.m.: Two drivers on Southern Avenue received citations for speeding during traffic stops.
