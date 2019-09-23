A Rockport mother is accused of driving drunk with her child in the vehicle after Gloucester police say she hit a parked car Friday night.
Bethann Brousseau, 43, of 25B South St. in Rockport, faces charges of operating under the influence of alcohol, second offense; child endangerment while operating under the influence of liquor; marked lanes violation; possession of an open container of alcohol in the vehicle; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; and unsafe operation of a motor vehicle.
The arrest occurred at 9:05 p.m. Friday after officers were dispatched to Bass Avenue on the report of a motor vehicle crash, in which the vehicle operated by Brousseau allegedly struck a parked vehicle. There were no reported injuries.
Brousseau's child was in the vehicle during the incident, police said. Brousseau's mother arrived to pick up the child.
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, Sept. 22
7:33 p.m.: Officers dispatched to Fort Square on report of a group lighting off fireworks and a possible fight. The group was dispersed. Peace restored.
1:15 p.m.: Officers responded to a Webster Street address on report of an unwelcome guest. The property owner said she will pursue civil remedies.
Saturday, Sept. 21
10:11 p.m.: Alexander Alvarez-Sosa, 30, of 5 Elwell St. in Gloucester, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of liquor and operating a motor vehicle without a license. The arrest occurred after a traffic stop on Route 128 southbound between Blackburn and Grant circles.
11:41 a.m.: John R. Evans, 38, of 107 Prospect St., Apt. 2, in Gloucester, was arrested on the charge of shoplifting at the Market Basket at Gloucester Crossing.
Friday, Sept. 20
5:48 p.m.: Officer dispatched to Lookout Street, in between Exchange Street and Commonwealth Avenue, on report of kids laying in the roadway. The kids were advised not to lay in the street.
ROCKPORT
Sunday, Sept. 22
11:58 p.m.: Medical emergency on Briarstone Road. The person refused ambulance transport.
8:44 p.m.: Medical emergency on Oakland Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
6:51 p.m.: Report of a rear-end hit-and-run on Railroad Avenue. Gloucester Police was notified as the person who left the scene was suspected to be a Gloucester resident. No injuries were reported and no accident report was filed.
5:13 p.m.: Report of a blow torch in the middle of a hallway at a Millbrook Park building. Officers contacted the building's maintenance crew. It was reportedly the crew's, accidentally left behind by a worker.
5:03 p.m.: Officers dismissed a construction crew working on a house on Pigeon Hill Street. The town forbids commercial construction work on Sundays.
1:47 p.m.: Report of a seagull tangled in power lines on Blue Gate Lane. National Grid was notified.
11:34 a.m.: Medical emergency on Squam Hill Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
7:13 a.m.: Report of a homeless person sleeping in the Back Beach gazebo. Officers told the person he could not sleep there. At 7:16 p.m., another report came in that the man was back at the gazebo. Officers gave the man a ride to the MBTA station.
7:04 a.m.: A Granite Street resident reported a downstairs neighbor entered the apartment with a flashlight around 4 that morning. Nothing was reportedly out of place in the apartment. When questioned, the neighbor told officers the person who entered the apartment was a guest who didn't know there were other tenants in the building. Police determined the incident was just a misunderstanding.
Saturday, Sept. 21
7:37 p.m.: A broken-down car on Main Street was towed.
3:58 p.m.: Medical emergency on Granite Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
3:08 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a power outage on Doctor's Run.
7:40 a.m.: Officers helped a driver on Loblolly Cove restart a broken-down car.
Friday, Sept. 20
9:38 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a criminal complaint for having suspended registration.
8:25 p.m.: Lift assist on Gott Street.
12:18 p.m.: A Pigeon Hill Street resident reported the cat missing.
ESSEX
MONDAY, SEPT. 23
8:10 a.m.: A dead dog was reported on the roadside on Southern Avenue. It turned out to be a dead coyote and Public Works was called to dispose of the carcass.
6:55 a.m.: A motorist was issued a citation for speeding during a traffic stop on Southern Avenue.
3:55 a.m.: A person was transported by ambulance from Chebacco Terrace to Beverly Hospital.
Sunday, Sept. 22
10:07 p.m.: A person was taken to Beverly Hospital from Chebacco Terrace by ambulance.
6:31 p.m.: A driver hit a parked car on Eastern Avenue and left the scene. The crash is being investigated.
3:15 p.m.: A burglar alarm sounded at a John Wise Avenue building. It was set off in error.
12:43 a.m.: A motorist was issued a citation for speeding on John Wise Avenue.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Lead foots: Three motorists were each issued a citation for speeding on Southern Avenue, at 10:34 a.m., 5:54 p.m., and 10:55 p.m., respectively
10:12 p.m.: A driver received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation on Southern Avenue.
9:33 p.m.: Loud people were reported in the parking lot of an Eastern Avenue business. There was no one in lot when officers arrived and patrons said they noticed nothing amiss.
8:43 p.m.: Report of a group of juveniles damaging a stop sign and being loud on Forest Avenue. Police spoke to the youths, who dispersed. They had not damaged the sign.
7:42 p.m.: Police and firefighters responded to the Energy North station on Main Street on a report that someone had pulled a hose off a gas pump. No gas spill was noted, and firefighters stayed on scene until the nozzle was reattached to the pump.
6:51 p.m.: Verbal warning delivered to a driver on John Wise Avenue for failure to properly display registration plates.
6:35 p.m.: A driver received a verbal warning for excessive noise on Main Street.
3:10 p.m.: The rescue squad responded to a medical aid call at a Main Street restaurant. The patient refused ambulance service.
12:35 p.m.: A domestic situation was reported on Southern Avenue. A husband was meeting his wife, and they were not arguing, police said.
11:28 a.m.: A motorist was issued a citation for an unspecified traffic violation on Main Street.
10:24 a.m.: A driver received a verbal warning for speeding on Southern Avenue.
6:15 a.m.: Well-being check requested on a Southern Avenue resident. All was well.
1:01 a.m.: A driver received a verbal warning for having defective equipment on John Wise Avenue.
Friday, Sept. 20
11:34 p.m.: A driver received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation on Eastern Avenue
10:11 p.m.: A motorist was issued a citation for an unspecified traffic violation on Eastern Avenue.
6:41 p.m.: The rescue squad answered a medical aid call from a Main Street restaurant. The person refused ambulance services.
6:17 p.m.: A motorist was issued a citation for an expired registration. The driver was able to renew it by cell phone roadside on John Wise Avenue.
1:21 p.m.: A motorist was issued a citation for speeding on Choate Street.
11:33 a.m.: A driver received a verbal warning for speeding on Harlow Street.
9:35 a.m.: No one was transported to the hospital after a two-car crash on John Wise Avenue. Both cars had to be towed.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, Sept. 22
11:21 p.m.: Firefighters assisted a person locked out of his or her apartment on Powder House Lane.
7:06 p.m.: A 43-year-old man experiencing chest pain was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
5:34 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a written citation for a stop sign violation.
12:40 p.m.: Officers issued three parking tickets on Beach Street by Masconomo Park.
12 p.m.: A runner who reportedly felt dizzy and faint was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Saturday, Sept. 21
1:33 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her home on Newport Park.
11:02 a.m.: Report of a man stuck on a roof on Pine Street. The man was able to get down before police arrived at the scene.
6:15 a.m.: Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire on the train tracks at the Beach Street railroad crossing.
Friday, Sept. 20
11:37 p.m.: Michael Loring, 50, of 4 Willmonton Ave. in Manchester, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after police said he crashed his vehicle on the corner of Ashland Avenue and Bridge Street. He was bailed out of the Manchester Police Station early Saturday morning and arraigned at Salem District Court on Monday morning.
6:19 p.m.: An unregistered and uninsured vehicle on the Route 128 northbound ramp on School Street was towed.
1:56 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident on the Route 128 northbound ramp on School Street. No injuries were reported.
12:40 p.m.: A 43-year-old man reportedly experiencing chest pain was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
12:38 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident on the corner of Boardman Avenue and Bridge Street. No injuries were reported. One car was towed from the scene.
9:57 a.m.: A person was transported by ambulance to the hospital after reportedly smelling gas in the home. Firefighters found no readings of gas at the residence.
