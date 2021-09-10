ROCKPORT — More damage that may be linked to Tuesday's vandalism arrests was reported in Rockport on Thursday afternoon.
At 3 p.m., it was reported that the front window of Rockport WKNDR Design at 55 Bearskin Neck had been damaged by small BBs. No injuries were reported.
Rockport police believe the culprits are David Aberegg of Gloucester and Mark Madeja of Rockport, two 18-year-olds that were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly shooting air soft pellets at eight businesses and 46 vehicles around Gloucester and Rockport.
Both teenagers face charges of malicious destruction of property, causing more than $1,200 of damage; being a minor in possession of liquor; having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle; and carrying a firearm on school grounds. Madeja also faces charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop or yield, failure to stop for police, speeding and a marked lanes violation.
Aberegg and Madeja were arraigned in Gloucester District Court on the same day they were arrested.
— Michael Cronin
In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Sept. 10
8:19 a.m.: Arrest made after a motor vehicle stop on Washington Street at Gloucester Avenue. No other information was available at press-time.
8 a.m.: Vehicle reported stolen from Oakes Avenue.
7:55 a.m.: Fire Department assisted at McPherson Park on Prospect Street.
Burglar alarms checked out at Comdel on Kondelin Road at 4:51 a.m. and J.D. Myers on Lexington Avenue at 7:04 a.m.
6:08 a.m.: Past breaking and entering and burglary reported on Magnolia Avenue.
Medical emergencies: Individuals each taken by ambulance to a hospital from Flume Road at 12:15 a.m. and Cedar Street at 3:49 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 9
Medical emergencies: Service was given at Washington and Derby streets at 10:01 a.m. Calls from Gee Avenue at 10:27 a.m., Ronna Lane at 1:28 p.m., Quarry Street at 3:55 p.m. and Becker Lane at 5:22 p.m. were transferred to another agency. Individuals were each taken by ambulance to a hospital from Winterhaven Road at 5:15 a.m., Riggs Street at 5:49 a.m., Western Avenue at 3:17 p.m. and Washington Street at 11:57 p.m.
Car crashes with property damage only were reported at Commonwealth and Centennial avenues at 8 a.m., Washington and Poplar streets at 10:37 a.m., and Dunkin Donuts on Washington Street at 7:35 p.m.
3:40 p.m.: Threats reportedly made against a staff member at West Parish Elementary School on Concord Street by a parent whose child may have come in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
2:26 p.m.: A child car seat was installed in a resident's care by an officer on Main Street.
Vehicles towed from Elm Street at 11:49 a.m. and Shepherd Street at 1:55 p.m.
1:07 p.m.: Larceny reported on LePage Lane.
12:10 p.m.: Police requested at West Parish Elementary School.
11:38 a.m.: Police plan to summons to court a 43-year-old Maplewood Avenue man to face charges of driving while his license is suspended and failure to stop or yield.
9:53 a.m.: Jeffrey Pacheco, 31 of 203 Heights of Cape Ann, Gloucester, was arrested on straight arrest warrant while outside the probation department at Gloucester District Court.
8:53 a.m.: LifeAlert activation by an 86-year-old at Curtis Clark Elderly Housing on Prospect Street. Fire Department dispatched.
8:36 a.m.: Public Works dispatched for issue at Washington and Langsford streets.
5:55 a.m.: Market Basket building checked after burglar alarm activation.
ROCKPORT
Thursday Sept. 9
9:43 p.m.: Medical emergency on Beach Street. The person refused ambulance services.
7:37 p.m.: Medical emergency on Phillips Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
4:27 p.m.: Animal Control took possession of a loose dog found wandering around Mt. Pleasant Street.
Speeding: Two drivers on Granite Street received written warnings during traffic stops at10:31 a.m. and 1:42 p.m.
12:12 p.m.: A driver on Mt. Pleasant Street received a written warning for a stop sign violation.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Sept. 9
3:58 p.m.: Officers assisted a Newport Park resident who was locked out of his or her home.
ESSEX
Friday, Sept. 10
6:50 and 6:40 a.m.: Two drivers on Eastern Avenue received a citation and verbal warning, respectively, for speeding.
Thursday, Sept. 9
6:34 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a citation for operating with a suspended license. The car was towed.
2:49 p.m.: Medical emergency on Lufkin Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.