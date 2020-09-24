ESSEX — A motorcyclist received a criminal citation and had his bike towed after engaging in a short pursuit with an officer on Route 133.
At 8:26 p.m. on Wednesday, an officer reported hearing two motorcycles loudly revving their engines on John Wise Avenue, which is Route 133. The officer arrived on the scene just as the bikers were leaving — reportedly traveling 80 mph in a 45 mph zone.
The officer pursued the motorcyclists and was able to get one to pull over. The officer continued to pursue the other biker, continued speeding and passed a car by driving into the oncoming lane. '
Eventually, the biker stopped on Choate Street. He was cited for unlicensed operation, illegally crossing lanes, harsh or objectionable noise and speeding. Tally's Towing towed the bike and the motorcyclist was picked up by a friend.
Meanwhile, the first motorcyclist to pull over left the area and officers were unable to locate him or her.
— Michael Cronin
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Sept. 23
7:35 p.m.: Medical emergency on Meadow Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
6:39 p.m.: Report of a car parked in the same spot on Parker Street for over a month. Officers located the car's owner and the car was moved.
6:06 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident at the corner of Glenmere and Thatcher roads. Both cars were towed from the scene. One person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. One driver received a citation for failing to yield to oncoming traffic. Officers filed an accident report as the damage caused is estimated to cost more than $1,000 to repair.
5:23 p.m.: Officers dismissed a person who was fishing on private property on Penzance Road.
5:42, 5:23 p.m. and 11:16 a.m.: Officers assisted three residents on Penzance Road, Phillips Avenue and Old Garden Road who reported false unemployment claims were made under their names.
10:53 a.m.: Officers spoke with a Stockholm Avenue dog owner about multiple complaints made about the dog's barking.
9:33 a.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. Ambulance services were refused.
7:18 a.m.: A person reported a car used the oncoming lane to pass them on Main Street. Officers were able to locate and speak to the driver in question. At the time of publication, no citations had been issued.
6:48 a.m.: Officers checked in on a reported homeless person at Whistle Stop Mall. The person said he or she was fine and no further action was taken.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Sept. 23
5:32 p.m.: Two-car accident on Central Street. No injuries were reported. Officers later filed a crash report.
5:25 a.m.: Lift assist on School Street.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Sept. 23
7:14 a.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
5:48 p.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a verbal warning for having an expired registration. The driver was able to renew the registration online from the roadside before being dismissed by the officer.
5:35 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a citation for having an expired registration and passing on the right-hand side of the road.
5:09 p.m.: The DPW was notified to fix a knocked-over street sign on Eastern Avenue.
5:03 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
1:40 p.m.: A Greenbelt representative reported finding an abandoned campsite in the woods at the end of Rocky Hill Road. Officers believed no one was living at the site and it may have been pitched by local hunters or hikers. Greenbelt personnel were cleared to take care of the campsite however they wished.
1:16 p.m.: A Story Acres Road resident reported being the victim of a Bitcoin scam. The matter is under investigation.
9:45 a.m.: Officers assisted an Addison Street resident who reported a false unemployment claim was made under his or her name.
8:13 a.m.: Medical emergency on Addison Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.