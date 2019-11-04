Police arrested a Gloucester man early Sunday morning after they were dispatched to Lookout Street on report of a naked man trying to break into a residence.
John A. Grace, 28, of 141 Cherry St. in Gloucester, was charged with disorderly conduct, assault and battery on a police officer and assault after police said he spit on them, Addison Gilbert Hospital staff and the initial reporting individual.
Police responded to a Lookout Street address at 1:18 a.m. and were told by the resident of that address that Grace was highly intoxicated and had been kicked out of a local bar earlier in the evening.
She said Grace had been given permission to stay at the residence overnight, but he "urinated himself while sleeping and then began to undress in the apartment," according to the police report. It also stated Grace urinated in a clothes hamper.
The resident tried to direct Grace back to the bathroom, but "he became combative and spit in her face," the report stated. She succeeded in getting Grace out of the house and called police.
Officers found Grace in a shed on the property and asked him to step out. They said he was wearing only spandex boxer briefs "clearly soaked in urine" and one sock.
Officers said Grace began acting erratically when questioned by police and members of the rescue squad. He was arrested for disorderly conduct and transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital for evaluation.
"Upon arriving at the hospital, Mr. Grace was still acting agitated and was refusing to be treated by any of the hospital staff," Patrolman Dylan Morrissey wrote in the report. "Mr. Grace resisted being transferred to the hospital bed and had to be carried over. Mr. Grace began to thrash his arms and legs."
He was placed in four-point restraints, but still spit in the face of a police officer and a hospital security guard. Police said Grace then spit in the face of the security guard a second time. The report said it took an hour to treat him before he was transported back to the police station.
— Sean Horgan
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Saturday, Nov. 2
10:15 p.m.: A 44-year-old Elm Street woman was arrested on two outstanding arrest warrants after police found her hiding in the kitchen closet of her residence.
8:17 p.m.: Thailo DeOliveira, 24, of 6 Prospect St., Apt. 2L, in Gloucester, was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, malicious destruction of property and disorderly conduct after police responded to the address on report of an intoxicated man causing a disturbance.
Friday, Nov. 1
3:38 p.m.: Steven J. Ford, 44, of 370 Main St. in Gloucester, was arrested on the charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, illegal possession of a Class A drug (fentanyl) and threatening to commit a crime. Officers responded to a Main Street business in the West End on report of an incapacitated man and found Ford lying on the sidewalk. Police said Ford carried a strong odor of liquor and appeared to have urinated in his pants. They said he became verbally and physically combative toward officers when they tried to get him on a stretcher and later threatened them during the booking process.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Nov. 4
5:45 a.m.: Medical emergency on South Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Sunday, Nov. 3
5:34 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a power outage on Squam Hill Road. A crew was dispatched and power was restored a short time later.
3:41 p.m.: Lift assist on Story Street.
2:28 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a tree branch tangled in electrical wires on Squam Hill Road.
1:51 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Dock Square was tagged.
12:39 p.m.: Lift assist on Millbrook Park.
10:52 a.m.: The DPW was notified of tree branches in the roadway on Squam Hill Road.
10:04 a.m.: A driver on Dock Square received a written warning for failing to yield at a crosswalk.
9:52 a.m.: A driver on Broadway reported a man in a white van yelled at him and punched thecar. Officers searched the area and were unable to find the white van in question.
Saturday, Nov. 2
9:58 p.m.: Lift assist on Curtis Street.
8:24 p.m.: A Thatcher Road resident reported a friend was missing in either Gloucester or Rockport. Officers located the person's friend in Rockport a short time later and led her back to safety.
2:27 p.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
10:32 p.m.: A person reported losing an iPhone on Cleaves Street. Officers are unaware if the person found the phone.
Friday, Nov. 1
11:05 p.m.: Medical emergency on Woodbury Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
8:46 p.m.: Officers assisted a driver locked out of his or her car on T Wharf.
12:54 p.m.: National Grid was notified of electrical wires down on the corner of South Street and Marmion Way.
7:45 p.m.: Medical emergency on South Street. The person refused ambulance services.
6 a.m.: Two trees were removed from the roadway on Thatcher Road and the corner of Granite Street and Gott Avenue.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, Nov. 3
8:06 p.m.: Lift assist on The Plains.
2:30 p.m.: Report of a lost or stolen bike at Rockport Middle High School on Lincoln Street.
1:54 p.m.: A dog was reportedly bothering a group of people having a picnic on Singing Beach. Officers spoke with the dog's owner about the beach's rules on dogs.
11:53 p.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. A 98-year-old woman was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:26 a.m.: Manchester Ambulance 1 provided mutual aid on a medical call in Gloucester. An 88-year-old woman was transported to a hospital.
4:07 a.m.: Medical emergency on Union Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Beverly Hospital.
Saturday, Nov. 2
9:55 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a citation for speeding.
6:30 p.m.: A car parked on a Union Street crosswalk was tagged.
6:14 p.m.: Police received multiple reports regarding a dog that was struck by a car on Bridge Street. The dog's owner was notified.
Friday, Nov. 1
6:42 p.m.: Lift assist on School Street.
5:29 p.m.: A driver on Raymond Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
2:11 a.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Monday, Nov. 4
Traffic stops were made for various violations on Southern Avenue at 5:48 and 6:18 a.m., and Western Avenue at 5:52 a.m. All three motorists were issued citations.
1:21 a.m.: Alarm activation on Western Avenue. Building checked and secured.
Buildings and area checks were done around town throughout the morning.
Sunday, Nov. 3
Suspicious activity was reported on Main Street at 6:08 and 10:55 p.m. Assistance was given in the first instance, and a person spoken to in the second,
Traffic stops were made for various violations on Southern Avenue at 8:47 a.m. and 1:18 p.m.; Southern Avenue and School Street at 9:57 a.m.; Eastern Avenue at 10:24 a.m.; Main Street at 10:26, 10:31 and 10:39 a.m.; Eastern Avenue at Harlow Street at 5:09 p.m.; and Southern and Forest avenues at 5:15 p.m. One driver was issued a written warning; the others were given verbal warnings.
3:09 p.m.: Assistance given to person locked out of his or her vehicle on Eastern Avenue.
2:13 p.m.: Fire investigation on Eastern Avenue. Firefighters checked, secured the area.
12:45 p.m.: Utility request on Eastern Avenue. Notification made.
8:46 a.m.: Trespasser reported on Shea Court. The person in question was gone when officers arrived.
8:44 a.m.: Citizen given assistance on Martin Street.
Buildings and area checks were done around town throughout the day.
