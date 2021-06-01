Two Lynn residents face drug charges after Gloucester residents complained to police abut drug activity in their neighborhood.
Kristen M. Moscone, 36, and Raviel Carrasquillo, 38, both of Lynn, were each arrested at the Blackburn Rotary on a joint drug possession charge Friday around 7:45 p.m..
The arrests follow complaints from Neptune Place neighbors about drug activity in the area. Neighbors provided detectives with the suspects' vehicle registration and officers were made aware by a confidential neighborhood source that the man and woman in the car were meeting weekly with a neighbor. These meetings happened right in the street during the day and the source observed the neighbor meeting with the couple and making had-to-hand exchanges through the car window..
On Friday, an officer was contacted by the source who told police the suspects had just met with the neighbor and had stopped to smoke drugs in the vehicle.
Police watched the car pull out of Neptune's Place, onto Route 128 Extension southbound, before stopping it at the Blackburn Rotary. While taking identification information from the passenger, the driver told officers that the two were traveling to visit a friend. When told by police that they believed she had just sold narcotics to that friend and then stopped to smoke narcotics she denied both.
Moscone then told police that they stopped to smoke weed. When police asked Moscone if she had any illegal drugs on her person or inside the vehicle, she said no.
Police said hypodermic syringes and drug paraphernalia was scattered throughout the vehicle.
When searching the driver side area of the vehicle, police found a small twist bag of what appeared to be fentanyl, a folded receipt that contained a small piece of what appeared to be crack cocaine and additional evidence of crack cocaine use such as a tin fold, copper screens, and makeshift crack pipes.
When police asked both about the drugs, neither took responsibility.
As police believed that both were sharing the narcotics, Moscone and Carrasquillo were arrested on the charge of joint possession.
—Taylor Ann Bradford
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, May 30
10:40 p.m.: Single-vehicle crash with possible injuries at the corner of Valley Road and Atlantic Street. The driver was cited for negligent operation of a motor vehicle and speeding greater than reasonable and proper.
Police arrived to find a gray Toyota in the front yard of on 20 Atlantic St. with numerous bicycles and debris lodged in front of it. The vehicle had extensive damage to the front end and both sides. The front air bags had deployed.
Police then located the driver, who told them she had been heading to her parent's house down the street when the crash occurred.
According to police, the vehicle veered off the roadway about 200 feet away from where it came to rest, leaving tire marks and a trail of plastic vehicle parts through the front yards of 26, 24, and 22 Atlantic St. The vehicle then the front wooden fence and multiple bicycles that were left in the front yard of 20 Atlantic St.
Police said the driver's speed was estimated to be greater than the posted speed of 25 mph and not reasonable due to the rain, wet road and limited visibility.
3 p.m.: A Rocky Neck Avenue resident reported that someone came up to her condo and asked if it was for rent because it was posted on Craigslist. Police explained that scam that happens where someone pretends to be the landlord and attempts to scam potential renters.
1:11 a.m.: A 60-year-old Perkins Street resident was arrested on Perkins Street on a straight arrest warrant.
Saturday, May 29
10:05 p.m.: Police spoke with a Perkins Street resident who told police another man had dated his friend in the past and the two recently got back together and were living in a shed in the woods behind Intershell at 9 Blackburn Drive. The caller expressed his concern because the other man has a history of violence. When he went to the camp around 6 p.m. to check on the woman, he stated that she appeared angry but was not in any distress. As he left, the woman told him that she would text him in a few minutes. He then received a text message that appeared to be sent by the other man and was concerned that he had taken her phone and was holding her hostage in the woods. He requested a well-being check on the woman.
Police located the camp and the couple. The woman told police the caller was jealous of her new relationship and will not leave them alone. Police found no signs of physical abuse and she was adamant that she did not need any police services.
4:30 p.m.: A man came to the lobby to report a building he owns at 208-210 Main St. has been damaged by construction next door. He said that the ongoing construction next door forced a business to leave his commercial rental a few months ago and now construction workers walking on the roof of one of his buildings with equipment it caused a roof leak. The leak, he told police, has left a 7-foot long sign of water damage on the ceiling of a two-bedroom upstairs apartment. The construction crew agreed to pay for and fix the damages. The man told the crew several times that he does not want them on his building and has put "no trespassing" signs on the roof. He also said the crew claims to have rented parking spots through the city to have a crane out front of the building and say they have permission to use the crane over his property.
Police explained that if any crew members are on his roof and do not have his permission to call the station and request officers be dispatched
2:37 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the Cape Ann YMCA. The manager told officers that he asked one of the members to put on a mask, who yelled expletives at him. The manager asked that the member be escorted from the property and not return because this has happened in the past and he has assaulted the staff.
Friday, May 28
2:35 p.m.: A man reported that a kid was getting beat up at the bus stop at Plum Cove School at 15 Hickory St. The school principal was notified.
12:37 p.m.: A woman at the Magnolia Woods Soccer Field on Western Avenue reported that she had been attacked by a coyote. Animal control checked the area and could not located the coyote or dog.
9:15 a.m.: A woman came to the station to report a suspicious event. Private sewer work is being completed on the grounds of her apartment building, and Thursday, upon returning to her apartment with her daughters, she found a worker standing inside her living room. The worker informed her that he was checking water pressure in the building. She explained that her landlord had mentioned that there would be work, but never that someone would be entering her apartment. After the worker left, she checked the apartment and did not find anything out of place or missing.
Police then reached out to the landlord, who explained that he was advised by his contractor that proper notifications were made to this tenants and that he didn't think much of it. Police explained to the landlord that notice to enter an apartment is at the sole responsibility of the landlord and that he should never pass that on to a worker or contracting firm.
6:05 a.m.: Joao C. Silva, 28, of Brockton was arrested on Dory Road after a traffic stop for speeding.
Dispatch notified police that Silva had or three default warrants from Brockton District Court for the charges of driving an uninsured motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, marked lanes, assault and battery, and violations of an abuse prevention order. Police asked Silva if he knew of his warrants, which he said he thought were all cleared during a January court appearance. He was placed under arrest for the three default warrants.
ROCKPORT
Monday, May 30
11 p.m.: Medical emergency on Railroad Avenue. The person refused ambulance services.
4:12 p.m.: Rockport Fire covered Gloucester Fire Department while their firefighters were out on a call.
6:44 a.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a written warning for speeding.
12:12 a.m.: Report of a verbal altercation between two neighbors on Sandy Bay Terrace. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
Sunday, May 29
8:54 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person refused ambulance services.
4:36 p.m.: Medical emergency on Athena Way. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester..
Saturday, May 28
10:06, 10:19 a.m. and 3:41 p.m.: Medical emergencies on Old County Road, Row Point and Mt. Pleasant Street. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Friday, May 27
11:09 p.m.: Medical emergency on Frank Street. The person refused ambulance services.
5:33 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a burrow of baby foxes on Phillips Avenue.
5:15 p.m.: Officers assisted a person who was locked out of his or het car on Parker Street.
12:52 p.m.: Animal Control removed a plastic bag from a duck's beak at Singing Beach.
10:41 a.m.: A person on Smith Street Court reported his town parking sticker had been stolen from his car.
10:35 a.m.: Medical emergency on Millbrook Park. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Monday, May 30
11:22 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Desmond Avenue was ticketed.
2:42 p.m.: Medication disposal on Central Street.
8:57 a.m.: Officers assisted in the Memorial Day ceremony outside the American Legion on Church Street.
ESSEX
Monday, May 30
5:32 and 5:14 p.m.: Two drivers on John Wise Avenue and Eastern Avenue were stopped for hands-free driving violations. One received a verbal warning while the other received a citation.
2:09 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:58 p.m.: Report of a box truck knocking down cable wires on Landing Road. Comcast was notified.
12:27 p.m.: A Choate Street resident reported their dog missing. Animal Control was notified.
11:47 a.m.: Lift assist on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.