Five local police officers and an Essex firefighter have graduated from training academies.
Gloucester police Officers Jason Quinn, Anthony, Trupiano and Jonathan Good, Manchester police Officer Richard C. Chute and Essex police Officer Robert Wheway graduated from the Reading Police Academy’s 32nd Recruit Officer Course on Saturday.
Essex Realtor Patrick Roddy was one of 29 graduates from 14 fire departments of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy Call/Volunteer Recruit Firefighter Training Class 89. He and the other graduates received certificates of completion for the tuition-free program on Feb. 27 at the state Department of Fire Services, Stow campus. Roddy joined the Essex department last year.
The officers began the police academy on Sept. 28, participating in the state Municipal Police Training Committee's comprehensive 23-week full-time basic recruit officer training, culminating in Saturday’s ceremony. The men's training consisted of physical fitness, critical thinking, police reform, Massachusetts General Laws, among many other areas of law enforcement.
The class of 22 recruits from different Massachusetts police departments voted Chute class president. Chute has been a member of the Manchester department since 2017, starting as a parking enforcement officer, and then working a reserve officer since January 2019.
After working for the Essex department as a reserve officer since 2014, Wheway was officially sworn in Monday as Essex's newest full-time patrolman by Town Clerk Pam Thorne. He now begins the next phase of his career on the 4 p.m. to midnight shift.
Trupiano, a Gloucester reserve officer since April 2016, was awarded the class “Top Shot” and Leadership awards.
Good distinguished himself as the class guidon bearer and was second in the shooting competition. He joined the Gloucester department as a reserve officer in October 2018.
Trupiano, Good and Quinn, a reserve officer since may 2016, were sworn in as full-time Gloucester officers by City Clerk Joanne Senos on Monday in a ceremony attended by Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken.
The three are now assigned to Gloucester police Lt. Michael Gossom to undergo six weeks of field training. They will assigned to work with experienced, specially selected, patrol officers for additional training and evaluations specific to the City of Gloucester.
The police graduates were allowed to bring two family members to Saturday ceremony. Wheway brought his wife Kara Wheway and his brother Andreanos "Andy" Wheway, while his parents Robert and Marika Wheway and his uncle Stathis Kaltsas watched via livestream from their vehicles.
Also in attendance were Chiefs Ed Conley of Gloucester, Paul Francis of Essex and Todd Fitzgerald of Manchester.
— Andrea Holbrook
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, March 8
11:24 p.m.: A caller at 7 Eastern Point Blvd. reported that an SUV was parked at Niles Beach, playing loud music and disturbing the caller's sleep. An officer was unable to find the reported vehicle.
7:27 p.m.: A man was reported to be yelling and trying to enter the residence on Centennial Avenue.
ROCKPORT
Monday, March 8
6:35 p.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
9:18 a.m.: Tally's Towing was notified to tow a broken-down car on South Street.
8:13 a.m.: Officers set up a traffic detail and temporarily changed Rowe Avenue into a one-way street while contractors were doing utility work in the area.
MANCHESTER
Monday, March 8
5:45 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for not having an inspection sticker and for a tinted window violation.
5:37 p.m.: A driver on Rosedale Avenue received a verbal warning for having defective equipment.
4:28 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a court summons for operating without a license and speeding.
2:54 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a baby hawk stuck in the median on Route 128 southbound.
1:21 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pleasant Street. The person refused ambulance services.
9:19 and 8:56 a.m.: A driver on Route 128 northbound and another Pine Street received warnings — one verbal and one written — for speeding.
ESSEX
Monday, March 8
8:15 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
4:51 p.m.: Report of a computer fraud case on Noah's Hill Lane.
9:11 a.m.: Report of a possible harassment issue on Story Street.