Rainy day commuters witnessed a two-car crash in the southbound lanes on the A. Piatt Andrew Bridge on Thursday morning.
At 7:38 a.m, police received a report of a motor vehicle accident southbound on the bridge carrying Route 128 over the Annisquam River. It involved a Ford pick-up truck and a Toyota Camry.
One person was sent to Addison Gilbert Hospital with minor injuries, Assistant Police Chief Joseph Fitzgerald said.
Those in cars headed into the city at 8 a.m. witnessed one car with major damages to the passenger side, facing the wrong way on the two-lane highway.
The other car had already been towed.
Commuters headed southbound following the crash were backed up all the way to Grant Circle at approximately 8 a.m. as the Fire Department, police officers, and the tow company worked to get the cars off of the bridge.
Fitzgerald told a Times reporter that police would have more details of what happened on the bridge later.
— Taylor Ann Bradford
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Feb. 26
4:39 p.m.: Two hypodermic needles were retrieved from the yard of 89 Pleasant St. and disposed of safely.
4:23 p.m.: A caller at 33 Railroad Ave. reported that she was fooled and scammed for $500 in Ebay and Best Buy gift cards.
2:37 p.m.: Animal control received a report of a loose dog in the area of Thurston Point.
2 p.m.: A caller reported that his cousin had told him about a scheme by the National Science Foundation where it helps people financially. He contacted the foundation and spoke to someone claiming to be Mike Collins on Facebook Chat. The caller was told that if sent the foundation Ebay gift cards he would receive a check in the mail through FedEx. He related to police that he was told if he sent $1,500 he would receive $50,000, if he sent $2,500 he would receive $150,000. He was unable to purchase Ebay gift cards, so purchased a Nike gift card instead. He first sent three gift cards worth $500 each and then sent two more valued at $500 each. At this point, the caller was out of money and realized he might have been scammed. Police advised him to stop sending any more money or cards.
11:45 a.m.: Animal control received a report from Washington Street of a two dogs running around a church in Lanesville.
11:01 a.m.: A caller at 4 Glenmere Way reported that when he returned from wintering in Florida, the neighbor at 6 Glenmere Way had removed a fence between the two properties and has built a pen and coop to hold one pig, four goats, a donkey, and at least two ducks and some chickens. The caller complained about the smell and was referred to Animal Control by the Health Department. Upon arrival, police observed that the animals were in good health, and that while there was a smell no animals seemed to be in distress.
10:49 a.m.: A caller at Tony's Variety Store of 183 Washington St. reported that his tools had been stolen. He explained to the police that he is a contractor and he had taken two straight-edged levels out to his car and leaned them up against the building. When he came back for them, they had disappeared. The first level was six feet and valued at $240 and the second was four feet and valued at $99.
8:15 a.m.: Police were dispatched to 11 Riggs St. for a report of vandalism. The caller explained that she had parked her car in her driveway overnight and when she returned to it in the morning she saw that the gas cap inside was separated in two pieces. She believes that someone tampered with her vehicle. She reported that she had refueled her car on Sunday and police observed that the gas cap may have been over-tightened, causing the separation.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Feb. 26
8 p.m.: Report of a landlord-tenant issue on Sheehan Terrace. Officers spoke with both parties and the matter was settled.
Traffic stops: Three drivers received warnings — one verbal and two written — for violating various traffic laws between 6:10 a.m. and 6:10 p.m.
1:49 p.m.: Report of a FedEx van running into a utility pole on Granite Street. The driver was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. Power outages were reported in the area until 5 p.m.
8:55 a.m.: A person reported a diamond fell out of his or her ring on Bearskin Neck.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Feb. 26
6:03 p.m.: Medical emergency on Burnham Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
5:35 p.m.: A School Street resident reported damage to a stone wall on theproperty. The person believed it could have been hit by a "large truck." The matter is under investigation.
1:43 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
11:53 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a group of skunks underneath a porch on Lincoln Street.
10:13 a.m.: A Pine Street resident reported a water leak near the home. Firefighters found the leak was coming from a dog-washing van parked nearby.
7:29 a.m.: Medical emergency on Central Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Traffic stops: Three drivers received verbal warnings for violating various traffic laws between 7:08 a.m. and 6:10 p.m.
