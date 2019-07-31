A motorist was injured late Wednesday morning after the car he was driving went off Atlantic Street in West Gloucester and slammed into a utility pole.
The driver was taken by the Gloucester Fire Department's ambulance squad to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Gloucester police said the driver's injuries were not life-threatening though the vehicle had to be towed from the scene. The driver was not a Gloucester resident, police said.
The crash knocked out power to a number of customers in the area, and a crew from National Grid responded in addition to Gloucester's emergency crews between 11 and 11:30 a.m.
Electricity was restored by 2 p.m., a National Grid power outage map indicated.
— Ray Lamont
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, July 31
1:55 a.m.: An illegally parked car on T Wharf was tagged.
1:19 a.m.: Noise complaint on Irvana Road. A group of people were reportedly listening to music outdoors on a Bluetooth speaker. Officers instructed the group to head back inside.
Tuesday, July 30
7:41 p.m.: Medical emergency on Story Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
7:12 a.m.: An illegally parked car on Mt. Pleasant Street was tagged.
5:44 p.m.: Officers spoke with a diver who was carrying a spear gun on Front Beach. Spear guns are only permitted 150 feet off shore.
2:58 p.m.: A driver on Greg Hill reported traffic issues. The backup was caused by a contractor trying to back a truck into a driveway.
1:06 p.m.: Report of someone screaming near Quarry Road. Officers checked the area and found two groups of people by Carlson's Quarry. Both groups were sent on their way.
11:46 a.m.: Lift assist on Story Street.
10:58 a.m.: Report of dogs left in a parked car on Breakwater Avenue. The car was gone by the time officers arrived at the scene.
7:36 a.m.: Report of blasting noises at a construction zone near a Pooles Terrace. The town had not issued any blasting permits recently. Officers discovered the contractors were drilling, not blasting.
7:25 a.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
ESSEX
Wednesday, July 31
2:04 a.m.: A fire alarm activated at a Pine Ridge Road home. Firefighters found a faulty detector.
12:57 a.m.: A suspicious vehicle was reported at a Main Street marina. It was two people talking in a car, who were sent on their way.
12:46 a.m.: Officers came upon an open door at a Main Street restaurant. They walked through the building, finding all in order, and contacted a key holder.
Tuesday, July 30
10:54 p.m.: A person was reported on property near a closed Main Street restaurant. The person turned out to be an employee waiting for an Uber ride home.
10:30 p.m.: Suspicious activity on Clammers Beach at Conomo Point reported. It was two people talking in a car, who were sent on their way.
4:55 p.m.: An Ipswich police officer witnessed a minor car crash at the town line and requested assistance. The crash occurred in Essex and Essex police issued a citation for a marked lanes violation to a driver.
1:17 p.m.: A person came into the station to report a violation of a harassment order. The offender will be summonsed to court.
9:54 a.m.: A caller reported a sinkhole near the pocket park at the Causeway bridge on Main Street. The Department of Public Works was notified.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, July 30
10:21 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a citation for a stop sign violation.
7:24 p.m.: A Lincoln Avenue resident reported his windows were damaged sometime while he was on vacation. The matter is under investigation.
7:21 p.m.: Fire alarm activation triggered by burnt food near Knight Circle. Firefighters cleared the scene.
5:13 p.m.: Fire alarm activation on Tucks Point Road. The call was cancelled while firefighters were en route to the scene.
11:26 a.m.: A boat reportedly broke free from its inner harbor mooring and was drifting out to sea. It was retrieved and tied up at the public safety dock. The harbormaster and the boat's owner were notified.
