A New Yorker who came to seek a fishing job is accused of making himself at home on a boat — at least for a night.
Vincent Constanzo, 57, of New York was arrested at 9:09 a.m. Sunday at Rose's Yacht Yard on Main Street on a charge of breaking and entering into a boat for misdemeanor and trespassing.
The owner of the boat called police to the boat yard, saying at he arrived Sunday morning to find an unknown man sleeping in the cabin on his boat, the Elizabeth M.
Upon arrival, police spoke with the boat owner who said he found a ladder propped against the side of his boat and that he noticed that the doors to the cabin had been locked.
Police proceeded onto the boat where they found Constanzo, who was ordered out of the cabin and onto the deck. Constanzo stated that he was a resident of New York who had come to Gloucester to find a job fishing. He stated that he did not have a place to go so he boarded the boat, opened the doors and slept there for the night.
Police explained that the Action homeless shelter is right across the street.
— Taylor Ann Bradford
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, June 13
8:15 p.m.: Cameron Decoste, 26, of 2 Hodgkins St. was arrested at his home on a charge of assault and battery.
10:16 a.m.: A person was reported living in a storage unit at Hiltz Movers and Storage at 23 Kondelin Road. Police could not locate the individual who they say has trespassed before..
Saturday, June 12
10:44 p.m.: A car was on fire next to the Magnolia Avenue pumping station.
5:41 p.m.: Ahypodermic needle was retrieved at the playground near the intersection of Warner and Burnham streets and disposed of safely.
5:21 p.m.: A caller from Magnolia Avenue reported that her dog is stuck under the deck, possibly with another animal. The dog was able to come out.
4:05 p.m.: Two cars were traveling in the same direction on Main Street when the first car stopped to allow a pedestrian to cross in a crosswalk. The second car then hit the first from behind. The operator of the second car was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The driver explained that she attempted to stop but the "car would not stop."
2:38 p.m.: Police were unable to locate a man who reportedly was dropping his pants on Barn Lane.
1:59 p.m.: A Ferry Street resident reported that a stranger is cutting trees with an axe near her house. She explained that he does not live in the neighborhood. The man left prior to police arrival.
12:44 a.m.: A caller from Rocky Neck Avenue reported that there were three men who were possibly breaking into cars and running through backyards.
Friday, June 11
4:53 p.m.: A man was reported to be causing a disturbance in the Shaw's at 7 Railroad Ave.
11:42 a.m.: A MBTA worker reported that a man left a bag behind in the jiffy john. He believes it to be suspicious. Roughly ten minutes later, the owner came back to retrieve the backpack. It was later discovered that the man was using a nearby outlet to charge an electronic inside of his backpack.
11:15 a.m.: A walk-in reported a fight that occurred earlier in the day at the Oak Grove Cemetery.
9:32 a.m.: Two hypodermic needles were recovered in the pathway behind MAC Fitness at Whistlestop Way.
7:52 a.m.: A caller from Juniper Road contacted animal control to ask how to get rid of a baby fox that she sees in the morning near her house. The officer called back and explained how beneficial they are and how to discourage them from staying on your property.
ROCKPORT
Sunday, June 13
8:18 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
4:49 p.m.: Officers assisted a lost driver on Johnson Road.
3:56 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of children swimming in Johnson's Quarry.
Ticketed: Cars illegally parked on Bradley Wharf at 2 a.m.,d T Wharf at 2:10 a.m., Old Penzance Road at 1:24 p.m., and Penzance Road and South Street, both at 2:52 p.m., were tagged.
2:07 p.m.: A driver on Mt. Pleasant Street received a civil infraction for having expired registration and a stop sign violation.
Warned: Two drivers, on Mt. Pleasant Street at 12:09 p.m. and Main Street at 1:46 p.m., each received a written warning for a stop sign violation.
Saturday, June 12
11:06 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pigeon Hill Street. The person refused ambulance services.
Ambulance runs: Persons were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital from Millbrook Park at 8:51 .m. and 7:22 p.m.
Friday, June 11
Medical emergencies: Persons were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital from Haven Avenue at 8:50 a.m., Millbrook Park at 12:03 p.m., and Railroad Avenue at 4:51 p.m.
3:54 p.m.: The Fire Department and National Grid extinguished a transformer on fire on Smith Street and repaired it.
3:31 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a sick duck on Penzance Road.
1:45 p.m.: Report of a minor car accident on Mt. Pleasant Street. The matter is under investigation.
12:13 p.m.: Comcast was notified of downed electrical wires on South Street.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, June 13
7:22 p.m.: The Harbormaster was notified to tow two broken-down Jet Skis off Singing Beach.
6:22 p.m.: Report of an intoxicated man harassing young women on Harbor Street. Officer placed the man into protective custody and released him once he was sober.
2:02 p.m.: Report of a minor car accident on Beach Street. Information was exchanged between the two drivers.
1:08 p.m.: Medical emergency on North Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:35 p.m.: Lift assist on Bridge Street.
Saturday, June 12
4:31 p.m.: Medical emergency on Woodcrest Road. Services were rendered on site.
3:04 p.m.: Report of a minor car accident on Newport Park. Information was exchanged between the two drivers.
9:23 a.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for speeding.
Friday, June 11
10:32 p.m.: Report of a group of children tipping over porta-potties on Brook Street. Officers searched and did not find any children in the area.
1:32 p.m.: Medical emergency on Ledgewood Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Sunday, June 13
11:59 p.m.: Medical emergency on Haskell Court. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
6:11 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person refused ambulance services.
6:05 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a citation for speeding.
11:56 a.m.: Three illegally parked cars on Shepard Memorial Drive were ticketed.
9:30 a.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
8:50 a.m.: Officers assisted a person who reported a past hit-and-run incident on Main Street.
Saturday, June 12
9:37 p.m.: Medical emergency on Western Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
5:56 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a citation for speeding.
1:57 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of their car on Pond Street.
8:42 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a squirrel stuck inside a car on Pond Street.
7:49 a.m.: National Grid was notified to remove a tree limb caught on electrical wires on Choate Street.
Friday, June 11
9:27 p.m.: Report of a unhinged boat trailer damaging a car on School Street. Tally's Towing towed the boat trailer from the scene. The car was able to drive away on its own power.
6:04 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a citation for a marked lanes violation.
9:20 a.m.: Officers delivered a presentation to Essex Elementary students.