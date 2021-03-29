A driver faces charges after hitting a man in a crosswalk, sending him to the hospital.
Police were called a motor vehicle accident with injuries on Railroad Avenue near the train station on Friday around 6 p.m..
On arrival, police observed a person laying on the ground being assisted by bystanders and a heavily damaged car. An officer assisted the man who was conscious and alert until paramedics arrived to take over care.
The driver of the car remained on scene. Police said the man told them he was driving on Railroad Avenue toward Washington Street and didn't see anyone until the man hit his windshield. He told police he immediately stopped his car. There were no skid marks visible, police said.
An officer then spoke to the victim, who explained he was walking in a crosswalk when the car hit him, causing him to be sent into the air and land on the windshield of the car. He said he saw the car coming in the distance but thought the driver could see him in the crosswalk. He was treated for what paramedics described as "non-life threatening injuries" and was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Dispatchers advised officers at the scene that the driver's license had expired, and that his vehicle's registration had an expired registration, and was uninsured. The driver told police he has been living in Massachusetts for about three months and knew that his car insurance had lapsed and had no Massachusetts license.
An officer was unable to locate any witnesses at that time. Criminal complaints have been filed against the driver.
— Times Staff
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Saturday, March 27
10:37 a.m.: A 911 caller reported that there was a fire in the front yard of a Haskell Street property. The caller then saw someone attending to it.
10:17 a.m.: An individual from around Plum Cove saw a fox with a hairless tail. Animal control arrived to find no sick animal.
Friday, March 26
8:27 p.m.: A Monroe Court resident reported receiving a random threat through a text message stating "I think you might die in your sleep." The number is unknown to the person and he was unable to get an answer from the number provided.
12:40 p.m.: A deceased seal was reported washed up on Pavilion Beach. The area was checked and an officer was unable to locate any such animal.
12:07 p.m.: A woman called animal control to explain that she saw a bat the night before and now it is somewhere in her house. The caller explained there is construction going on in her house. Animal control called back and referenced bat removal agencies.
11:43 a.m.: A caller from Newton Road reported that he heard noises from behind his neighbors house of "dogs being torn apart" and complains that there is yelling and screaming. The caller believes this has happened before and does not understand why nothing is being done. An officer went to the area to find no loose animals. An officer made a note that they have been called to this property multiple times for many animal issues. An officer was met by the homeowner at the driveway, who explained that everything was alright. When told about the complaints, the man explained that his dog was loose and he was calling for it and "that what that sounds like." Right before the officer left, the man told the police to tell the neighbors to "eff off." The officer said he would not and left the area.
10:25 a.m.: Animal control removed a racdoon from the dumpster at Plum Cove School. An officer suggested closing the dumpster.
9:03 a.m.: A caller from 1095 Washington St. reported a stolen phone, possibly from a neighbor.
8:18 a.m.: A deceased fox was removed from Washington Street.
8:12 a.m.: Animal control received a phone call from a woman who stated that she has a mole that could not move its hind legs and requested if there was a place to have it rehabilitated.
Thursday, March 25
4:10 p.m.: A caller from Walnut Street reported that a fox was seen in the area and although it did not act aggressive, it did not run away.
3:10 p.m.: An officer was called to Hartz Street to talk with a resident about ways to persuade a raccoon to stay away from her property.
ROCKPORT
Sunday, March 28
2 p.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person refused ambulance services.
12:47, 143 p.m. and 9:19 a.m.: Medical emergencies on King Street, Meadow Road and Curtis Street. All three were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Saturday, March 27
6:41 p.m.: A driver on Railroad Avenue received a criminal complaint for operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
4:28 p.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
2:05 p.m.: A debit card found on Main Street was submitted into police custody.
2:01 p.m.: A wallet found on Millbrook Park was submitted into police custody.
1:58 p.m.: Report of a sign missing on Andrews Hollow. It is unclear at this time what type of sign was missing.
Friday, March 26
7:13 p.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
2:39 p.m.: A driver on Mt. Pleasant Street received a written warning for a stop sign violation.
2:16 p.m.: A driver on Highview Road received a written warning for speeding.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, March 28
7:03 p.m.: A pair of keys found on Union Street was submitted into police custody.
3:38 p.m.: Report of a lost or stolen license plate on Central Street.
Saturday, March 27
9:49 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 northbound received a written warning for speeding and a headlights violation.
7:03 p.m.: Report of a possibly vandalized fence on Vine Street. The matter is under investigation.
3:26 p.m.: A driver on Walker Road received a written warning for speeding.
7:56 a.m.: Medical emergency on Ocean Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Friday, March 26
10:10 a.m.: Medical emergency on Pleasant Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
8:45 a.m.: Report of illegal dumping on Beach Street. The matter is under investigation.
ESSEX
Sunday, March 28
10:48 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
5:41 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for speeding.
10:56 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a written warning for having expired registration.
Saturday, March 27
10:55 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a written warning for speeding.
8:27 p.m.: Medical emergency on Western Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
6:02 p.m.: A person on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for public urination.
9:43 p.m.: A Eastern Avenue resident filed a fraud report. No further information is available at this time.
Friday, March 26
6:41 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a citation for speeding.