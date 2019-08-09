A fisherman who struck a colleague with a gaff aboard a fishing vessel at the Jodrey State Fish Pier has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after their altercation Thursday.
Rolando L. Clotter, 51, of Apt. 2 at 37 Warner St., was charged after police located him on Warner Street. He had fled the scene of the 3:04 p.m. incident aboard the fishing vessel Lady Jane.
Police responded to a call to the fish pier and spoke with the reported victim. According to Officer Josiah Aberle's report, the victim and Clotter had become involved in an argument over some fish that had spilled onto the vessel's deck while they were unloading their catch.
The victim said Clotter then picked up a gaff — a type of spiked spear for catching fish — and sliced him in the back, Aberle's report indicates. Police observed a small tear in the victim's shirt around his left shoulder blade surrounded by a small amount of blood. The victim also exhibited a number of "minor lacerations" on his left shoulder when he lifted his shirt.
Another fisherman on the boat who witnessed the incident told Aberle that Clotter and the victim had been "constantly arguing" over the previous two days, and that tensions escalated when a shovel fell and struck Clotter. It was then, the witness said, that Clotter grabbed the gaff and struck the victim.
Clotter left the boat and the scene on foot, but police found him near his home and placed him under arrest.
— Ray Lamont
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Aug. 9
1:11 a.m.: Police restored the peace and dispersed a group after receiving a call reporting a disturbance at the intersection of Beacon and Washington streets. The incident came less than an hour after police received another call reporting a disturbance outside a house on Beacon Street. No charges stemming from either incident were filed. It was unclear whether the disturbances were related.
Thursday, Aug. 8
6:41 p.m.: Officers quelled a reported disturbance at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Lookout Street. No charges were filed.
5:12 p.m.: William Edwin Chalmers, 23, of 9 Country Club Road in Rockport faces multiple charges after he led a police officer on a brief car chase along parts of Main Street and Bass Avenue before ending on Hartz Street. According to the police report, Officer Joseph Catarino observed a car that turned out to be driven by Chalmers pass through the Flannagan's Square intersection without stopping, and Catarino began to follow the car, running a records check in the process. Catarino found that Chalmers' license had been suspended, and noted that Chalmers turned into Rowe Square, as if "he was evading me." Catarino then saw Chalmers pull back onto Main Street, and the officer turned around and followed him again as Chalmers continued through the Eastern Avenue intersection with Bass Avenue, where Chalmers' car ran a red light and collided with another vehicle, Catarino said. Chalmers then continued along Bass Avenue, and "dangerously passed" several cars while other motorists pointed and honked their horns to avoid collisions. Chalmers finally pulled over after turning up on Hartz Street, where Catarino placed him under arrest on charges of operating on a suspended license, negligent operation of a vehicle, stop sign and traffic light violations, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, and failing to stop for a police officer. The car was towed.
8:09 a.m.: Police have charges pending against a Rockport woman for abandoning her vehicle on a public way after she failed to remove a van that had been parked on Riggs Street for more than two months. Officer Scott Duffany's report states that police had tried to contact the owner, but that she never responded. The van was towed Thursday.
ROCKPORT
Friday, Aug. 9
5:54 a.m.: A driver on Broadway received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
1:48 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for having a broken headlight.
1:03 and 1:23 p.m.: Two illegally parked cars on Main Street and T Wharf were ticketed.
Thursday, Aug. 8
10:30 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for speeding and having no inspection sticker.
7:44 a.m.: A Marchant Street caller reported contractors in the area have been using chainsaws before the town's allocated outdoor work times. At the time, the caller said the area was quiet.
5:30 p.m.: A person at Steel Derrick Quarry reported a group of children were refusing to leave the area. The group was gone before officers responded.
2:18 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of a car on Bearskin Neck.
12:34 p.m.: A caller reported seeing a person get out of a car and another person enter it and drive away. Officers reviewed security camera footage and saw the person who initially got out of the car reentered on the passenger side before the second person drove it away.
9:11 a.m.: A delivery truck reportedly drove off Main Street and hit a fence. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. An accident report was filed as the cost to repair the damage caused is estimated to be more than $1,000.
8:48 a.m.: A Hodgkins Road resident said a package ordered online and delivered to her house was empty. The matter is under investigation.
8:36 a.m.: An illegally parked car on Squam Hill Road was ticketed.
7:23 a.m.: A driver on Broadway received a verbal warning for speeding.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Aug. 8
10:08 p.m.: Lift assist on The Plains.
7:51 p.m.: Officers spoke to three youths playing on the Beach Street train tracks while a train was coming into the station. The youths stated they were trying to flatten coins. They were sent on their way.
7:29 a.m.: Police received multiple 911 calls regarding a driver swerving in and out of lanes on Route 128 northbound, by Exit 15. Officers searched the area and were unable to find locate the driver. Gloucester Police was notified.
2:57 p.m.: Report of a suspicious male in a truck at Sweeney Park. Officers checked and the male was just resting. All in order.
7:23 a.m.: Lift assist requested on Walker Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
