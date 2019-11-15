Gloucester police, working with agents of the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, arrested a Gloucester man Thursday afternoon on drug trafficking charges and seized a sizable amount of cocaine, as well as cash and some pills.
Jesse Roberts, 25, of 51 Summer St., faces a primary charge of drug trafficking over 200 grams of cocaine, which carries a minimum mandatory sentence of 12 years if convicted. Roberts also is charged with possession of a Class B drug, cocaine, with intent to distribute and other drug charges.
"Following the arrest, we obtained a search warrant for his residence and located a large amount of cocaine," said Gloucester police Lt. Michael Gossom said Friday. "We also seized $1,143 in cash and some opiate pills."
Gossom described the seized cocaine, about 300 grams in its packaging, as "high grade" and with a consistency that indicates it has not yet been significantly diluted for further sale.
Roberts was set to be arraigned on the charges and face a bail hearing Friday at Gloucester District Court.
Gossom said Roberts's arrest was the culmination of a joint investigation by Gloucester police and the Boston office of the DEA.
— Sean Horgan
Fourth time is the charm
Gloucester police said a city man they have been pursuing on an outstanding warrant evaded them on three separate occasions recently. They apprehended him on the fourth try on Thursday morning, but the trouble wasn't over.
Brett T. Lovasco, 21, of 81 Veterans Way in Gloucester, was arrested on the warrant and the additional charges of possession of a Class A drug (Suboxone) and resisting arrest following a foot chase through the woods around Blackburn Industrial Park.
Lovasco was booked and transported to Gloucester District Court. Court officers, according to the report, told police that Lovasco tried to escape out the back door of the station's booking area while being escorted back to his cell.
Police officers, watching on a monitor, later observed Lovasco shoving a roll of toilet paper into the cell toilet and flushing repeatedly until the cell and surrounding area were flooded.
Police said they plan to seek a criminal complaint on the the additional charges of malicious destruction of property and attempted escape.
— Sean Horgan
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's fire and police departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Nov. 14
11:17 p.m.: Police were summoned to a Fort Square address by a couple whose home surveillance system videotaped an armed burglar robbing their residence earlier in the day of $70,000 worth of watches and $3,000 worth of clothes. Detectives are investigating.
11:46 a.m.: Police were dispatched to the Trinity Church on Middle Street after a volunteer reported finding some suspicious rocks. One rock had a person's name painted on it. The other had "kill the serpent" painted on it. The volunteer was told to contact police if she found more of the rocks.
ROCKPORT
Friday, Nov. 15
5:57 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for not having the vehicle's lights on.
5:24 a.m.: Medical emergency on Summit Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Thursday, Nov. 14
2:02 p.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
1:45 and 12:46 p.m.: Reports of burst water pipes at two homes, one on Mt. Pleasant Street and the other on Cathedral Avenue. No damage was reported at either residences.
11:08 a.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person refused ambulance services.
8:15 p.m.: Police set up a traffic detour around road work on the corner of Main and High streets.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Nov. 14
4:31 p.m.: A person reported a past dog bite on Beach Street.
2:52 p.m.: A 44-year-old male reportedly feeling faint was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:09 p.m.: Lift assist on Windemere Park Extension. The person refused ambulance services.
9:12 a.m.: A person reported losing a wallet on Summer Street.
7:33 a.m.: Minor two-car accident on Route 128 southbound. No injuries were reported. Information was exchanged between the two drivers.
2:57 a.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Friday, Nov. 15
Building and property checks around town throughout the morning.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Apple Street at 7:15 a.m., Southern Avenue and Laurel Lane at 10:35 a.m., John Wise Avenue at 6:23 p.m., and Eastern Avenue at 11:01 p.m. On driver was issued a written warning and the others received verbal warnings.
Assistance given to citizens on Martin Street at 8:31 and 10:58 a.m., and 8:42 p.m.
Animal complaints made on Western Avenue at 11:04 a.m., and Eastern Avenue at 5:38 p.m.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
