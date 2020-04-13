Gloucester’s Police and Public Works Departments are seeking information about the person or persons who covered the Good Harbor Beach footbridge with caution tape overnight Monday.
Public Works published a notice on its Facebook page on Monday morning informing the public that the Good Harbor Beach footbridge was not closed despite its current appearance. The tape was gone by 10 a.m.
“The City of Gloucester did NOT put this caution tape up and it has been removed,” the Facebook page read.
The city’s police department confirmed that tape was put up by an unknown person.
“The caution tape at the footbridge was put over night by some unknown person,” a representative from John Guilfoil Public Relations said. “There are no suspects.”
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, April 13
5:33 a.m.: A report for larceny at the intersection of Young Avenue and Washington Street. An area search was negative.
12:27 a.m.: A complaint about noise at Chestnut and Prospect streets was lodged.
Sunday, April 12
Two phone calls around midnight reporting a noise complaint brought police to Friend Street.
Saturday, April 11
10:27 p.m.: Peace was restored after noise was reported coming from Green Street.
7:35 p.m.: Loud music was reported at Willow Street.
11:23 a.m.: Police were dispatched to the intersection of Burnham and Warner streets for a report of vandalism.
Friday, April 10
10:09 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Western Avenue for a noise complaint.
7:44 p.m.: A tenant on Mt. Vernon Street reported fraud of his Xfinity account.
4:36 p.m.: A Heron Circle caller from reported that his computer was hacked.
4:06 p.m.: A caller reported a woman was yelling on Main Street.
2:58 p.m.: A noise complaint was reported at Dawn’s Studio of Dance on Eastern Avenue.
2:45 p.m.: A fraud was reported at Fort Square.
1:26 p.m.: A woman called to report that a motor vehicle had been keyed on Perkins Street.
ROCKPORT
Sunday, April 12
7:31 p.m.: Officers helped a Main Street restaurant owner who accidentally locked the keys inside the business.
7:06 p.m.: Officers spoke with a group of five people on Beach Street about social distancing practices.
5:19 p.m.: A Lattoff Farm Circle resident reported a person posted a photo of his son on Facebook, claiming it was poster’s missing grandson. The poster told officers it was a mistake and took down the post.
4:30 and 2:24 p.m.: Two illegally parked cars on Granite Street were ticketed.
5:50 a.m.: Lift assist on Broadway.
Saturday, April 11
5:39 p.m.: Public Works was notified of a Union Lane resident who needed assistance pumping water out of the basement.
4:19 p.m.: Officers removed a car bumper from the roadway at the Main Street and Blue Gate Lane intersection.
10:05 a.m.: Public Works was notified of a burst water pipe by Long Beach.
Friday, April 10
Midnight: Report of a person either passed out or sleeping in a car on Jewett Street. The person told officers on the scene he were fine and waiting to pick someone up.
MANCHESTER
Recreational areas closed: Officers dismissed multiple people from Coach Ed Field Playground, Masconomo Park, Hyland Athletic Field, Lobster Cove and Singing Beach over the weekend. All town beaches, parks and sports fields or courts are indefinitely closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sunday, April 12
5:09 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Beach Street was ticketed.
2:30 p.m.: A Windemere Park Extention resident reported a sewage issue at the home. Public Works was notified.
Saturday, April 11
4:17 p.m.: A group of dirt-bike riders on Hickory Hill Road received verbal warnings for driving erratically.
9:51 a.m.: The state Department of Transportation was notified to remove sheet rock on the Route 128 southbound off-ramp on Pine Street.
8:56 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a dog jumping on a person on Walker Road.
8:56 a.m.: Medical emergency on Pleasant Street. The person refused ambulance services.
Friday, April 10
5:13 a.m.: Animal Control was notified to remove a deer carcass on a School Street property.
12:27 p.m.: The MBTA was notified of a broken train gate on Beach Street.
12:22 p.m.: A driver reportedly clipped a side mirror on a parked car on Pine Street. The two parties exchanged information.
