Police/Fire Red clothing found likely child's PJs

Police were called to St. Anthony's on Farrington Avenue Saturday morning to meet with a citizen who found a piece of red clothing that may be related to the missing person investigation of Abbie Flynn.
Flynn disappeared Feb. 2 after preparing for a Super Bowl party at her home on St. Louis Avenue, and telling her son she was going for a walk. Originally, Flynn was believed to have been wearing a red jacket. On Thursday, police said that based on the family's assessment, Flynn might have been wearing a navy blue LL Bean puffer jacket, LL Bean shoe boots, blue jeans and possibly a flannel shirt when she left the home.
On Saturday, police collected the article of clothing, which at first glance it appeared to be a child's pajama pants, and forwarded it to Detective Thomas Quinn for further investigation.
Police reported that the article of clothing was found on the side of the St. Anthony's building near Farrington Avenue in a small wooded area.
Flynn is a white female with brown hair, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds.
Anyone with any information in regards to Flynn's whereabouts is asked to contact Gloucester Police at 978-283-1212.
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, Feb. 9
4:21 p.m.: A caller at Lincoln Park on Emerson Avenue reported that there were two men drinking alcohol that were making residents nervous. The men could not be found.
3:26 p.m.: A caller on Two Penny Lane reported that someone had turned her propane tanks off during the night.
2:00 p.m.: A Pine Street caller reported that someone had keyed his legally parked pick-up truck overnight. The marks were all along the driver's side, including both doors, the rear bed and the front hood.
11:55 a.m.: Police were called to Minglewood Harborside on Rogers Street for an incident that occurred the night prior. Management explained that a man tried to gain entrance and, when he was turned away by staff, made threats against the staff. The police explained that this was an ongoing issue. Police relayed to the man that he was no longer allowed at Minglewood.
1:40 p.m.: A woman called on behalf of her husband to report that after they returned from Mexico, there were numerous fraudulent charges made on her credit card and that someone had tried to set up numerous accounts based on her husband's information. She reported that someone had made purchases at Kay Jewelers in New York and Victoria's Secret. Fraudulent accounts were attempted at Century, Zulily, and Nordstrom.
9:10 a.m.: A caller at 1 Clarendon St. reported a loose dog on Clarendon and Wonson Street. The dog was described as tan, weighing around 40 pounds, and wearing a pink collar.
8:42 a.m.: A caller on Amero Court reported that someone had left a black backpack next to a telephone pole, taken a picture, and left the area.
7:35 a.m.: A caller from Old Salem Road reported that two coyotes were stuck to each other. Animal control explained that mating season has begun.
Saturday, Feb. 8
6:30 p.m.: Police were called to Old Nugent Farm Road for a report of a stranger trying to gain entry into a house she did not own. The caller is watching the property while the owners are away and was concerned when she saw a woman trying gain entry with a locksmith. The stranger was identified but was adamant that she owned the house and that she had locked herself out. The caller explained that the owner lives in Florida and she has never seen the strange woman in the neighborhood since living there since 2000. The stranger was warned to stay away from the home.
9:35 a.m.: Police were sent to Patriots Circle to investigate a report of a man with a mustache and white car with New Hampshire license plates knocking on the caller's door. The caller explained that he did not know the person but threatened violence if he found the person again. Police saw a grey Toyota with New Hampshire plates coming down the street and walked toward the driver to ask a few questions. As the police made their way to the car, the Patriots Circle caller walked toward the car as well and began to threaten the driver. Police told him to calm down and go inside, which the resident did only after the police threatened him with arrest. Police went back to the resident and told him to calm down, and the resident responded with yelling. The resident explained that he was being investigated by a private investigator for a back injury.
8:45 a.m.: A Maplewood Avenue resident called animal control, explaining that he had received a citation and wanted a clarification.
8:38 a.m.: A caller from an unknown location called animal control about a city clerk issue.
8:28 a.m.: A caller from out of town asked if the dog she reported running around was found and whether it would be adopted. Police explained that the owner had been found.
12:21 a.m.: A Friend Street resident reported that an unknown person was knocking on his doorway and was refusing to leave; both actions were making the caller concerned. Police identified the knocker as a Domino's delivery driver who was at the wrong location.
Friday, Feb. 7
11:31 p.m.: A Herrick Court resident reported several hypodermic needles on the rocks by his mailbox. Police were not able to find them.
5:16 p.m.: Alonzo L Bergmann, 30, 1 Maple St., was arrested in the area of Prospect and Warner streets on an active default warrant.
1:34 p.m.: A caller from an unknown location inquired if a cat struck by a car a few days ago might be hers. No other information was given. Police returned her call and left a message describing the cat and the location of the incident.
1:04 p.m.: Animal control is issuing a citation for a dog being loose on Hodgkins Street on Dec. 23 and requesting that within 30 days, small repairs be made to the dog owner's fence and that more care be taken obeying the leash law. This citation is in response to a letter mailed from an attorney representing a family who stated that on Dec. 23 around 5:30 p.m. the dog was loose and barked at the family as they were exiting their relatives' home. The barking dog scared one of the family members who had been bitten by the dog in 2018. No one was bitten or injured this time, but the dog reportedly jumped at the car as the family left. The dog owners said that they were out that day. Their fence is in disrepair in a few places.
12:56 p.m.: An Aileen Terrace resident called to report that he saw a coyote. Animal control found a healthy animal that left the area when confronted.
ESSEX
Monday, Feb. 10
6:17 a.m.: A driver was given a verbal warning for a moving violation during a traffic stop on Main Street.
5:24 a.m.: Animal complaint lodged on John Wise Avenue. Assistance given.
Building and area checks done around town throughout the morning.
Sunday, Feb. 9
8:56 p.m.: Police responded to an abandoned 911 call on Choate Street.
Traffic stops were made for various violations on Main Street at 1:52 p.m., Western Avenue at 6:57 p.m., and Eastern Avenue at 8:45 p.m. All three drivers were issued citations.
4:46 p.m.: The rescue squad responded to John Wise Avenue for a call about a person having difficulty breathing. The person was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Citizens given assistance on Main Street at 10:47 a.m., Martin Street at 1:04 p.m..
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Traffic stops were made for various violations on Southern Avenue at 5:16 p.m., Story Street at 8:57 p.m., and Main Street at 9:53 p.m. The first and last drivers will be summonsed to court on charges. No action was taken during second stop.
1:13 p.m.: The rescue squad responded to Eastern Avenue on a call for aid for an unknown medical problem, The individual refused ambulance services.
10:30 a.m.: Officer spoke to a person seeking assistance on Martin Street.
10:13 a.m.: Complaint lodged on Story Street about soliciting.
7:14 a.m.: Utility requested on Main Street. Notification made.
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.
