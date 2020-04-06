Gloucester's police detectives are seeking a robbery suspect who has not been found after fleeing during a foot chase. Another suspect did not escape police.
Eric Richard Mackie, 21, of 17 Cleveland Place, Apt. 17 was arrested on charges, accused of robbing $300 in cash from the Mobil gas station on Essex Avenue while armed and masked.
His arraignment was on Monday, April 6, and he is being held in Middleton Jail.
Police say Mackie had been with one other person, who has not been found.
When two police officers were dispatched to the gas station on Sunday, April 5 ,at 10:26 p.m., they saw the two reported suspects and a foot chase ensued.
An officer was able to apprehend one suspect — later identified as Mackie — at gunpoint while the other got a way, explained Lt. David Quinn.
Upon apprehension, Mackie was found to have a knife wrapped in a black bandana, cash, and stolen cigarettes.
Mackie also faces charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, aggravated intimidation of a police official, and possession of Class E drugs, which were not identified at presstime.
— Taylor Ann Bradford
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, April 5
Disturbances were reported on Eastern Avenue and at Jerry Noble Electricians on Main Street, both at 7:54 p.m.
2:17 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Salt Island Road for a report of trespassing.
12:36 p.m.: Larceny was reported on Magnolia Avenue.
11:54 a.m.: Animal control was dispatched to Emily Lane.
Saturday, April 4
9:21 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Chestnut Street.
7:03 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Halibut Point Restaurant on Main Street for a disturbance. Police reported that the group dispersed upon their arrival.
1:40 p.m.: A case of larceny was reported at the intersection of Concord Street and Sumner Street.
1:34 p.m.: Suspicious activity with motor vehicle was reported on Burnham Street.
11:47 a.m.: Police were dispatched to the intersection of Essex Avenue and Concord Street for a motor vehicle accident with injuries.
8:28 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was picked up at Bass Rocks Beach Club on Nautilus Road and disposed of safely.
Friday, April 3
7:26 p.m.: An unwelcome guest was reported at Barberry Heights Road.
ROCKPORT
Monday, April 6
5:45 a.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person refused ambulance services.
Sunday, April 5
10:53 p.m.: Officers advised a Pleasant Street resident who claimed his or her bank account had been compromised.
9:35 p.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person refused ambulance services.
8:34 p.m.: The manager of the Rockport High School Apartments on Broadway reported a person was parked in the visitors lot. The apartment building has a no-visitors policy during the pandemic. Officers told the manager the person could be a nurse assisting one of the residents. The manager said he'd ask his tenants to see if he can get more information.
4:36 p.m.: A Norwood Avenue resident reported seeing an N95 medical mask hanging on a tree branch in a neighbor's yard.
4:18 p.m.: Report of a large group of people congregating on Bearskin Neck. Officers drove down the Neck and announced over the cruiser's public address system that Bearskin Neck is only open to residents and business owners.
3:59 p.m.: Medical emergency on Squam Hill Court. The person refused ambulance services.
3:50 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Squam Road was ticketed.
3:01 p.m.: Medical emergency on Penzance Road. The person refused ambulance services.
2:48 and 12:38 p.m.: Officers received two calls regarding a group of motorcyclists congregating on T Wharf. Officers found the motorcyclists, who were practicing social distancing and no further action was taken.
12:09 p.m., 10:45 and 8:14 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Broadway, High Street and Lamb Heights. All three refused ambulance services.
Saturday, April 4
9:24 p.m.: Medical emergency on Granite Street. The person refused ambulance services.
7:08 p.m.: A Marshall Street resident called to ask why Hong Kong Kitchen and other Chinese food restaurants on Cape Ann were closed. The responding officer did not know why the restaurants were closed, and the caller was reportedly not happy with the officer's answer.
3:01 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Longbranch Avenue was tagged.
1:45 p.m.: A person reported seeing a stressed young duck on the Wharf Road boat ramp. The Animal Control officer reported to the scene and found the duck had reunited with its mother.
11:11 a.m.: A Main Street resident reported a person has been frequently entering their house without their permission. Officers spoke with both parties involved and peace was restored.
10:49 and 7:04 a.m.: Two lift assists at separate residences on High Street.
Friday, April 3
7:14 p.m.: A Granite Street resident reported N95 medical masks and gloves were stolen from his unlocked car.
2:41 p.m.: Officers spoke with a person who was dumping construction material in the brush area at the DPW Transfer Facility on Blue Gate Lane. The waste was later brought to its correct dumping area.
6:12 a.m.: Officers put caution signage out near the low-line roadways during Friday morning's rainstorm.
MANCHESTER
Recreational areas closed: Officers dismissed multiple people from the Brookwood School soccer field, Hyland Athletic Field, Lobster Cove and Singing Beach over the weekend. All town beaches, parks and sports fields or courts are indefinitely closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sunday, April 5
7:39 p.m.: Tally's Towing assisted a driver stuck in mud at the DPW pump station.
1:52 p.m.: A person on Beach Street reported witnessing a hit-and-run accident . Officers were able to locate the owner of the parked car that was hit. No damage was found on the vehicle.
11:25 a.m.: Report of an emergency alarm coming from an Audi on Pine Street. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the car.
9:20 a.m.: Medical emergency on Central Street. The person refused ambulance services.
Saturday, April 4
7:22 p.m.: Officers enforced social distancing practices by dismissing a large group gathering on Summer Street.
2:39 p.m.: Report of a car running into a fence on Bridge Street. No injuries were reported. The car was towed.
2:20 p.m.: Medical emergency on Beach Street. The person refused ambulance services.
10:53 a.m.: Report of low-hanging cable wires by the Route 128 southbound ramp on Pine Street. Comcast was notified.
Friday, April 3
2:32 p.m.: Lift assist on Central Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
2:24 p.m.: Officers removed a cable wire from the roadway on School Street.
12:30 p.m.: Report of a person eating a Tide detergent pod on Hidden Ledge Road. The person refused ambulance services.
ESSEX
Sunday, April 5
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.
Saturday, April 4
8:57 p.m.: Report of a brush fire at a Choate Street residence. Firefighters extinguished the fire as the homeowner's burn permit was suspended.
6:32 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported on County Road. The person was spoken to.
Animal complaints: Officers assisted as needed on Willow Court at 2:50 p.m.; no action taken on a call from 15 Harborview at 5:52 p.m.
11:16 a.m.: Utility request on Eastern Avenue. Fire Department responded.
10:46 a.m.: Theft reported on Robbins Island Road. Officer to file report.
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.
