In preparation for the start of school, two local police departments conducted pedestrian safety operations.
"Our patrols were out there," Essex Chief Paul Francis said Wednesday, shortly after schoolchildren began their first day of classes for the school year.
In Essex, as children began walking to bus stops and Essex Elementary School on Story Street, officers were keeping their eyes on drivers. Between 6 a.m. and 7:13 a.m., five motorists were pulled over for infractions.
Police say the last driver pulled over in that period was issued a citation for passing a school bus that had stopped to pick up students on Eastern Avenue and driving over a nearby crosswalk while children were using it. Another citation, for speeding, was issued to driver on Eastern Avenue at 6 a.m.
The other three drivers, one on Southern Avenue, the rest on Apple Street, received verbal warnings for speeding.
On Tuesday, Rockport police were on the lookout for traffic scofflaws on Granite and Main streets. Between 9 and 10 a.m., officers issued four written warnings and two verbal warnings to drivers who disobeyed traffic laws.
Both departments used parts of grants received earlier this year from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security to improve traffic safety on local roads for pedestrians and bicyclists. The funds are being used to pay for overtime for officers to conduct public safety procedures such as this.
Francis said police in Essex will be doing targeted traffic enforcement on Thursday also.
— Times Staff
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Aug. 28
1:30 a.m.: Officers dispatched to the 7-11 convenience store on Maplewood Avenue on report of a group creating a disturbance. The group was dispersed.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
10:45 p.m.: Hunter R. Cooper, 21, of 26 Mansfield St. in Gloucester, was arrested on the charge of disorderly conduct after he was observed three times standing in different streets, yelling and swearing into his mobile phone. Police said he appeared highly intoxicated.
7:06 p.m.: Police summoned to the Cape Ann Motor Inn on Rockport Road on report of a disturbance. Police said peace was restored when the two individuals settled their differences.
1:26 p.m.: Officers responded to Stage Fort Park on report of a possible indecent exposure — urinating in public — by a older male wearing jeans and no shirt. A passerby pointed out the man to officers. The man denied urinating in public and officers cautioned him to use the park restrooms or nearby port-a-potties when nature called.
9:58 a.m.: The owner of the Toodeloos shop on Main Street reported finding a counterfeit $20 in the previous day's receipts. She was unsure who passed the bill.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Aug. 28
2:45 a.m.: An illegally parked car on T Wharf was ticketed.
1:35 a.m.: Medical emergency on Wildon Heights. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
12:37 a.m.: Report of a man in a car trying to pick up a woman on Doyle Cove Road. The area was clear by the time officers arrived at the scene.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
10:47 p.m.: Medical emergency on Stockholm Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
9:50 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for not having their headlights on.
9:06 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Railroad Avenue and Main Street received a verbal warning for a one-way violation.
7:15 p.m.: A Granite Street resident reported seeing huge flames and smoke coming from a neighbor's house. Firefighters found the fire was coming from a fire pit in the back yard. The fire was put out.
6:39 p.m.: Medical emergency on Briarstone Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
2:28 p.m.: Report of a group of people at the northern edge of Carlson's Quarry. The group was gone by the time officers arrived at the scene.
1:56 p.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a verbal warning for speeding.
7:24 a.m.: A driver on Atlantic Avenue received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Aug. 27
1:22 p.m.: Faulty fire alarm activation on Beach Street.
1:58 p.m.: Medical emergency on Newport Park. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:02 p.m.: Officers assisted a Friend Street resident in dealing with a family issue.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Aug. 28
7:10 a.m.: A caller reported dogs loose on Western Avenue. An officer and the animal control officer responded but the dogs were gone when they arrived. Essex does not have a leash law.
1:21 a.m.: A patrolman came across a car parked in a lot off Martin Street with its interior lights on. The car did not appear to have been broken into. The officer turned out the lights and locked the car.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
10:51 p.m.: A Patriots Landing resident reported being the victim of a phone scam, giving the scammer access to the home computer.
9:58 p.m.: A motorist was given a verbal warning for speeding on John Wise Avenue.
8:34 p.m.: A citation for a crosswalk violation was handed to a motorist on Main Street.
6:34 p.m.: A car was stopped because the owner's license was listed as suspended was allowed to continue on as a different person was driving.
4:20 p.m.: The harbormaster while out on patrol reported a sailboat had broke free of its anchor in the mooring field off Conomo Point. The sailboat had run aground on Crane Beach in Ipswich. Ipswich police were notified.
4:14 p.m.: The harbormaster reported a boat had broken free of its mooring off Conomo Point. The owner was notified.
