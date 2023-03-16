ROCKPORT — The 15-year-old girl reported missing Monday was located and is safe, police Chief John Horvath announced Wednesday night.
Police had requested the public’s help to locate the teenager, after she was last seen leaving her home on Doctor’s Run on Monday night.
The Rockport Police Department would like to thank the Gloucester Police Department, Essex Police Department, and all those who helped in locating the individual.
{em}— Times Staff
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, March 15
9:24 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on the ramp to the northbound lanes of Route 128, a citation was issued to the operator for allegedly driving the wrong way.
5:39 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Woodholm Road, a written warning was issued for an inspection violation.
5:08 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on School Street, a motorist was issued a verbal warning for an alleged speeding violation.
2:39 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on the ramp to the northbound lanes of Route 128, a verbal warning was issued to a driverr for allegedly having no rear license plate and also making an improper turn.
1:09 p.m.: After a report a person was suffering a migraine headache, an emergency medical ambulance transport was conducted.
11:49 a.m.: A report was made about “disruptive lighting” at a Filias Circle address.
11:35 a.m.: A person who suffered a shoulder injury from a fall at a Summer Street address was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Wednesday, March 15
6:20 p.m.: A report was received about a motor vehicle accident at a John Wise Avenue address. No injuries were reported in the accident.
5:04 a.m.: A report was received about someone who suffered a fall at a Main Street address. Rescue personnel were dispatched to the scene.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, March 15
Medical emergencies: Individuals were taken to a hospital by ambulance from Squam Hill Court at 3:56 p.m., and Railroad Avenue at 8:10 and 9:47 p.m.